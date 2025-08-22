Nigeria’s Energy Future Demands Urgent Tools, Supportive Reforms – PENGASSAN

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has said beyond skilled manpower, there is an urgent need for tools, policy stability, and supportive reforms to drive growth in Nigeria’s energy sector

PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo, made this known on Friday in Abuja, during his remarks at the ongoing 4th PENGASSAN and Labour Summit(PEALS 2025), themed “Building a Resilient Oil and Gas Sector in Nigeria: Advancing HSE, ESG, Investment and Incremental Production.”

Osifo maintained that Nigerian workers successfully operated offshore platforms after expatriates departed the country, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced Nigeria, as well as countries of the world, into a lockdown

He said: “This proved that the country possesses skilled manpower capable of sustaining global-standard energy production without disruption.

“So, our refineries are not failing because Nigerians lack the skills. They are failing because political interference denies workers the tools, resources, and enabling environment to deliver effectively.”

Osifo, who again raised concerns over frequent changes to petroleum laws, warned that policy inconsistencies and political interference undermine investor confidence and cripple the nation’s oil and gas sector.

According to him, predictability in fiscal regimes was key to attracting petrodollars into Nigeria’s economy and long-term infrastructure development.

“We must have an industry that investors can predict in five or ten years. Constantly changing policies will only chase away investors and delay sectoral growth.”

While urging indigenous and international operators to prioritise worker capacity building, the PENGASSAN President explained that it would help Nigeria to remain competitive globally and prepared for the changing demands of the energy and labour markets.

“When expatriates fled during COVID-19, Nigerians ran this industry efficiently. That proves our capacity is not in doubt; what we need are the right policies and proper working tools.”

Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Nuhu Toro, who described the annual summit as a model platform for strategic dialogue in the energy sector, urged other unions under the TUC to emulate PENGASSAN’s initiative.

According to him, modern engagement, dialogue, and innovation remain vital tools for advancing workers’ welfare and strengthening collective bargaining power.

“This summit, under Comrade Festus Osifo, is a testament to the foresight and strategic thinking required to navigate industry dynamics and their implications for organised labour.

“The welfare of workers is very critical and this summit demonstrates organisational excellence, reinforces union leadership, and bridges the gap between policy and practice in Nigeria’s dynamic energy and labour space,” Toro added.