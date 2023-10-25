Nigeria’s Energy Deficit Largest In The World – UK Govt

…Says 90m Nigerians not connect to national grid

The nation’s poor energy supply came to the fore on Wednesday, at a roundtable on the Electricity Act, jointly organised by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), and the United Kingdom International Development (UK-ID)

The Electricity Act, 2023, was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in June this year, which allows state government and private sector to engage in electricity generation and distribution.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, who spoke at the event, said Nigeria holds the unenviable record as a country with largest energy deficit in the world, with 90 million of its citizens not connected to the national grid.

Montgomery who was represented by the Deputy British High Commissioner Gill Atkinson, noted that “even those Nigerians who are connected to the grid, face frequent outages, and hence don’t get a reliable supply.”

He described the Electricity Act as an important component of the nation’s power reforms, noting that the most important feature of the Act is the provision to allow states to pass laws to govern generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

“This is the time to explore new opportunities to scale up electricity to deliver it to more Nigerians,” Montgomery added.

According to him, the new Electricity Act is important moment is Nigeria’s power sector, stating that the purpose of the roundtable was to work on credible reform process needed to resolve both the regulatory and the policy changes that are necessary in the nation’s power sector.

He called on the NGF and stakeholders in the nation’s energy sector, “to look at what has worked, what has failed (to work) in other sub-national systems across the world (and) explore the potential of regional aggregation, which can help achieve the operational and financial synergies.

“We have a new government here; it has embarked on important microeconomic reforms.

“The exchange rates and fuel subsidy are bringing short-term pains to the country and the people. But there are positive changes in the medium and long term that will help Nigeria fulfill its potential for the future.”

NGF Chairman AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, admitted that there would be new challenges associated with the new Act, noting that “the Act comes with risks and threat which must be be understood.”

AbdulRazaq who is also governor of Kwara State, however assured that Nigeria governors would help to “facilitate the development of sustainable, competitive and diversify sub-national electricity markets.”

Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Asishana Okauru, described the Electricity Act 2023 as a milestone towards achieving a stable, reliable, and efficient electricity supply for Nigerians.

The Act, Okauru noted, provides a legal framework for private sector participation in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the NGF would soon unveil a flagship project that will capture the Nigeria Sub-National Electricity Markets Support Program (NSEMSP), adding that the project would be designed to facilitate the development of sustainable, competitive and diversified

sub-national electricity markets in the country.

“We are going to give a lot of technical support to the states. This include collaborating with development partners that are very experience in this area to help take this initiative to the local level,” he said.