Nigeria’s Elite Distance Runners Storm Ile-Ife For Historic Olojo 5km Race

The ancient city of Ile Ife, revered as the cradle of civilisation, will host the first-ever Olojo Festival 5km Road Race this Thursday, drawing the best of Nigeria’s distance running talent.

The race is part of the iconic Olojo Festival, a celebration of creation, renewal, and the spiritual authority of Ile Ife in Yoruba cosmology.

Among the top contenders is Nyango Gyang Boyi, Nigeria’s standout distance runner of the year.

Boyi made headlines in February at the World Athletics Gold Label Lagos Marathon, finishing eighth overall with a time of 2:25:41, one of the fastest marathon times by a Nigerian in over a decade.

His performance earned him a $4,000 prize and an additional ₦2 million as the first Nigerian to cross the finish line.

Also competing is Raymond Iliya Gyang, who boasts a lifetime best of 14:47.26 in the 5000m and is tipped as one to watch in the race.

On the women’s side, Blessing Shambor Solomon, winner of Nigeria’s inaugural cross-country race in 2023, is set to challenge for the Olojo 5km crown.

Solomon holds a 5000m best of 17:16.35 and clocked 2:55:10 in the marathon at this year’s Lagos Marathon.

She faces stiff competition from Charity Agofure, who has broken the 18-minute barrier in the 5000m, and David Abiye Joy, a multiple 10km road race champion, including the Lagos Women’s Run.

Former African Games champion and Nigerian hurdling legend Taiwo Aladefa emphasised the race’s broader purpose.

‘We want to unearth talents that can be groomed to stardom just like we too were scouted and groomed to become African champions and Olympians, and we believe we have to start from somewhere,’ said Aladefa.

She also revealed that organisers of the race are not only interested in organising a race but also in nurturing talents discovered to become successful.

‘We have discovered towns in Osun state where we can nurture the talents discovered, and we are alerting the Athletics Federation of Nigeria to the fact that there are fantastic places in Osun State, like Iba, where distance runners can be camped and trained to international stardom,’ she added.

The Olympian highlighted Iba Town, a historic Yoruba community in Ifelodun Local Government Area, as a potential training hub.

She says Iba town is located at approximately 394 meters (1,293 feet) above sea level.

‘Iba town offers moderate altitude conditions ideal for endurance training,’ she said.

Race director, Chief Tony Osheku, believes the presence of Nigerian elite athletes at the Olojo 5km road race will serve as motivation for local athletes based in and around Ile Ife.