Nigeria’s Electoral Troubles Are Intractable

On Monday, February 9, 2026, some Nigerians protested against the Senate’s alleged decision to leave the Electoral Act, 2022 regarding the requirement of real-time electronic transmission of election results at polling booths as it was and applied in the 2023 general elections. Electoral Act, 2022 provision dealing with electronic transmission of election results is section 62.

Section 62(2), provides that INEC shall “compile, maintain and update, on a continuous basis a register of election results to be known as the national electronic register of election result which shall be a distinct database or repository of polling unity by polling unit results, including collated election result of elections, conducted by the commission in the federation, and the register of election result shall be kept in electronic format by the commission at it national headquarters.”

This provision is the only provision the law made. Anything else is outside the law and INEC and electoral bandits exploited it to argue against real-time transmission of election results from polling booths.

Ordinarily, the issue of clean election ought not to be troublesome but in every rogue political culture such as is the case in Nigeria, political banditry made possible by dirty politics and fraudulent election become the ruling culture. Since the beginning of the electoral system in Nigeria, fraudulent elections and the manipulation thereof have become the ruling culture.

It was the British colonial authority that deliberately instituted that fraudulent electoral culture to serve its interests in keeping the country under its subjugation and control. In 1951, as a result of the pressures mounted on Britain to start decolonizing the process to wean Nigeria off British colonialism, a constitution was made turning Nigeria into a quasi-federation with a concomitant electoral system to select regional officials to govern the said quasi-regions.

Of course, prior to 1951, there had been very strong nationalist activities championed by the National Convention of Nigerian Citizens and led by Herbert Macaulay and Nnamdi Azikiwe. NCNC was a mass movement composed of leading labour and trade unions, the National Union of Nigeria Students and over one hundred tribal and syncretistic associations that desired that Britain ended its colonial authority over Nigeria in the shortest possible time.

So NCNC was born but the British colonial authorities in Nigeria and in London were not amused over their frontal challenge to its control of Nigeria and so it planned and by the time Britain unfurled its well-coordinated attacks, Nigeria politics and its electoral system were mesmerized, bludgeoned and rendered incoherent. In those coordinated attacks, Britain unleashed their structure and organisation of its Indirect Rule System by converting the Northern Native Authority as the nucleus of its political wing and having gestated as a tribal association called Mutaneen Arewa, eventually became the Northern People’s Congress.

In the Western Region, it recruited Obafemi Awolowo and other reactionary forces embedded in the traditional rulership and together Awolowo and some traditional rulers formed Egbe Omo Oduduwa. These double-pronged attacks bifurcated Nigerian politics into the Nationalists still massed on the NCNC and the tribalists camped in the Northern People’s Congress and the Egbe Omo Oduduwa now transformed in 1951 into the Action Group.

The creation of these tribal parties (NPC and AG) introduced an unimaginable schism into Nigeria politics and made national consensus impossible and the creation of a national leader a herculean task. These two conditions ensured that there can never emerge a charismatic leader elected on his personal merits rather a leader must be a product of political coalitions. Such an outcome renders the country weak and dysfunctional.

And so it came to pass that Britain, afraid of delaying decolonization of Nigeria, organised the 1950/53 conference where it guided the making of constitutions of 1951/54. But a fundamental action was taken by Britain to make the Northern region the master of joint deliberation at the federal assembly. And so it goaded the North to insist on having 50% share of the federal parliament and it got it by British fiat after a deadlock as a result of Southern delegates’ opposition.

Having gotten 50% electoral infrastructure, the North was sure to have a majority in any contested election and it is this faux pas that has been responsible for all the electoral troubles in Nigeria. In 1951 Britain conducted the regional election into the three regions and several political parties especially the NCNC, the NPC and AG. The NCNC with its allies in Western Region won the Western Region and the Eastern Region while the NPC won the Northern Region.

Britain observed that allowing NCNC to control Eastern and Western Regions was tantamount to allowing Azikiwe to become the dominant political leader in Nigeria and that Azikiwe emergence as the dominant political leader was a dangerous prospect that must be squelched and it killed it.

In that 1951 regional elections, Britain had designed the system that even though the NCNC consisted of several allied groups that campaigned on NCNC banner, yet each group registered its candidates on its party logo thereby technically separating them from NCNC so that in the event of NCNC winning majority of seats in the regional assembly the electoral commission and Governor of the Western Region would not by law call on the leader of the party (NCNC), Dr. Azikiwe to form government in line of parliamentary tradition.

So it so happened that NCNC and its allied parties’ candidates such as Meredith Akinloye, Richard Akinjide and others won their seats but the colonial regional governor of Western Region in liaison with some traditional rulers such as the Ooni of Ife, Sir Aderemi rallied these Yoruba legislators to crosscarpet to AG to enable Awolowo to form Government and so it happened in 1951.

By 1959, Awolowo and Azikiwe were at the receiving end of the fraudulent elections as Britain blatantly rigged the independence election in favour of NPC and Awolowo cried foul to no avail. By 1964/65, the fraudulent election was taken a notch higher as the NPC Federal Government rigged these elections to empower Premier Akintola who had forged an alliance (Nigeria National Alliance) against both Azikiwe’s NCNC and Awolowo’s AG.

It was in one of those elections that our father, Wole Soyinka allegedly at gunpoint stopped the announcements of the Western Region elections and God has preserved Soyinka’s life to behold series of fraudulent elections especially under NPN, ‘Landslide’s’ era , PDP, ‘60 Year-Rules’ era and APC, ‘baboon-monkey-soakedin-their-own-blood’ and ‘Emilokan’ era.