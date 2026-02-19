Nigeria’s Electoral Troubles Are Intractable (2)

The youths of Nigeria under the banner of ‘Obedient’ Movement that turned Nigeria’s electoral culture upside down by adopting a structureless politician, Peter Obi and voted massively for him that many tin-god politicians lost their polling booths in 2023 general elections.

The 2027 general election is fast approaching and it is hoped that the youths will re-enact their 2023 electoral blitzkrieg that may likely sweep away the political bandits and their fraudulent electoral culture that has prospered for over 75 years. The 2027 general elections will end at the polling with the victors and their victims lying prostrate at the field of battle.

This is a prophecy. What makes Nigeria’s electoral troubles, like its parent organic germ which is crime of corruption intractable, is that these electoral troubles are built into the structure and organic system of Nigeria. As stated in the first part of the essay, Britain did not establish Nigeria as a nation-state founded on virtues and values of justice, truth and peace. It was founded on the principles of conquest subjugation and exploitation merely established as a country where its interests will be realised.

Britain was not concerned about how Nigeria can thrive and prosper on the basis of justice, freedom and peace. So, the first thing it did was to compare and contrast the organic strengths and weaknesses of the constituent ethnic groups and choose which of them will serve its interests best and it zeroed down on the Fulani and at the point of amalgamation in 1913 adopted that ethnic group as its agent-designate and Lord Lewis Harcourt stated so clearly in his amalgamation directive when he used allegory of “husband” and “wife” to declare that the young youth being the Fulani that before British conquest and colonization of Nigeria had conquered Hausa land and assumed political control was the “wellbehaved youth” as the “groom” while southern Nigeria became the “Lady of means” who becomes wife to the North controlled by the Fulani being the husband.

It is this vile British stratagem that underlined the entire British policy over Nigeria from 1914 to 1960 when it executed the electoral perfidy and concretized it into the constitutional framework and political infrastructure especially the census data and political delineations and electoral system. These are the troubles that are responsible for the intractability of Nigeria’s electoral troubles since 1951 to date.

Flowing from the organic essence of conquest, subjugation and consequent exploitation and expropriation of the country, the elections to institute government becomes “do-or-die” struggles between those aspiring to rule the country because government is no longer civic duty but rather a business concern that yields enormous profits for the individuals concerned not for the country and the public because everything politics in Nigeria is about political aggrandizement.

A question Nigerians should ask themselves is whether anybody coming to serve the public will invest the kind resources usually deployed by politicians to win elections or embrace evil acts including crimes of murder, frauds and unjust means to win elections.

Imagine the trouble the 1964/1965 elections brought upon Nigeria especially the Western Region in that period, the riots of 1983 in Ondo State over the NPN;s rigging of elections, the June 12 election that was cancelled simply because it went contrary to the British-designed electoral culture Nigeria had adopted to sustain British intentions for Nigeria.

Only two presidents in Nigeria’s history, namely Presidents Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan were concerned about electoral banditry and worked to change it

And then, the political and electoral banditry from 1999 to 2015 when PDP was overthrown by APC led by General Buhari who never accepted any election results that he lost and considered them as products of rigging culture. But when he became president in 2015, he boasted that all instruments of electoral rigging were in his hands. Since 2015, every election conducted by INEC has been rigged to achieve outcomes acceptable to the current holders of power.

The 2019 and 2023 presidential elections were compromised and the perpetrators of these electoral heists will challenge their victim to go to court knowing that no justice awaits them. It is ironic that this vile electoral culture is revolving as the perpetrators of yesterday become the victims of today but they do not mind the unfortunate situation because it is more of a game of intrigues. Only two presidents in Nigeria’s history, namely Presidents Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan were concerned about electoral banditry and worked to change it.

President Babangida who worked and produced the best electoral system and best election result on June 12, 1993, sabotaged it by cancelling it and so he is not credited with that great historical fact. General Buhari who cried most about electoral fraud became the worst perpetrator of that crime in 2019 and 2023 and stepped into history on that infamy.

President Tinubu who currently sits on Nigeria’s presidential throne wearing the toga of “democrat” is yet to be accessed as 2027 beckons for him to either rig himself back to the presidency or allow clean elections to become national culture. It is for him to do well by allowing a clean electoral system to be instituted or follow the footsteps of Balewa, Shagari and Buhari to become fiendship promoters of electoral troubles in Nigeria.