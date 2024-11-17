Nigeria’s educational system not tailored to children’s needs– Ogudoro

Share

Peter Ogudoro, PhD, is a Leader of Nigerian Teachers, an Education Researcher, and Business Coach. For about three decades, he has passionately been into education advocacy, compelling government agencies to minister to the educational needs of the poor and disadvantaged. He leads the largest Nigerian Teachers Community of more than half a million members and speaks often at both local and international fora to promote inclusive and functional education. In this interview with OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI-SOLANKE, he speaks on why children should be allowed to take the gradual step to success

Children have their own ideas about what they want in the educational system. They have their individual differences, needs, their interests and ideas regarding what they want….

This gives teachers the opportunity to learn how to run better classrooms, because the way we teach is not the way we’ve been teaching- this current way of teaching that we have in Nigeria.

So, you’re telling us that your going around the world made you to see the difference in teaching systems? Is it teaching system or educational system?

We can say educational system but a major area to me is the method of teaching, method of running classrooms compared to countries I have been to.

What are the major differences that you noticed?

Here, we make the teachers play the method of an omniscient person, who knows the thought and then dumps knowledge in children. That is not where the world is because children have got ideas on what they want in the educational system. They have their interests, they have individual differences, their needs regarding what differences they want to make. Nobody wants to know about the children in Nigeria. We don’t bother about the children, which is why in the public system, there are classes of 100 students and in the university, about 1000. The teachers ignore the peculiar needs of the individuals, who make up the class. The countries that run sane and more productive, for example, Finland, where I did research, have a lesson plan for each of the students. If you have 20 students, you have 20 lesson plans. That’s why we need to be more skilled teachers to run a better classroom to maintain. An average teacher in Finland, even at primary school level, has a Masters Degree because they recognise that, that’s the level of qualification they need to have to be able to manage at the level that would produce, globally competitive teachers, who help children to develop their capabilities. And here, we worry so much about getting the children to read, write and speak good English even before their age Two.

So, a child is three years old. We want that child to be able to write in essays. We don’t need to be doing that because before a child is five, our interest shouldn’t be on how a child could be able to write. We’d just let the child play, to explore their capacity and environment and develop, to explore their environment, think and recognise that he/she is an individual and the world is a canvass that which they can ride…

From my understanding, it means that such an environment can be classified as more advanced, each in educational system than ours here in Nigeria?

Definitely!

Does that mean that there’s no this type of competitive nature or spirit among the students in the classroom here?

Interesting and brilliant question! What you find is in the Caribbean region, you find that also in Norway, Denmark, Switzerland… is that the child is made to compete with himself but not against others. So, when you’re in the classroom, you’re trying to do better than you did in class yesterday. It is again one of the things we can use to actually achieve more conducive, inclusive, equitable and better society. One of the reasons we are not doing well here is because, Yoruba compete with Igbo, Igbo compete with Hausas and Vice versa. We are all trying to take our own share of a small cake, rather than working together to make a bigger change. So, there is competition but the teachers are trained to get one to compete against the John of yesterday, so that you can continue to do better.

You have travelled, and you’ve seen how education is run in advanced countries and in Nigeria. What will you consider the biggest challenge of the educational system in Nigeria?

Well, we haven’t got the right Philosophy of education. We don’t know what education should be after all. We think that why children come to school is because of the certificate and to get good grades, so they can have the meal ticket to getting good jobs. That is not the primary business of education. Education first helps individuals to think productively and recognise that they have a role to play in the society. We are all useful; we are all indispensable and that you are a leader doesn’t make you more useful to the society than the followers. So, if you run an educational system that gets all of us to recognise this, then, that envy will disappear. We’ll stop being mischievous and stop sabotaging one another and then, we become more collaborative, we go into Co-petition rather than competition all the time.

Comparing Nigeria and that of the western/European countries system of education, I think our system here, first, is to read, write. That is because we believe we need to compete with the world out there! What do you have to say to that?

Yeah! Interestingly, when you place the cart before the Horse, you run into big problems. In the first place, the English you want the children to start speaking at the age of two, is it their mother tongue? Or rather, all countries that have moved forward trained their children, especially up to the time they finish their first nine years in school, they train them in their mother tongues.

It is just natural with us here in Nigeria. We say sit down! Get up! Crawl! It’s natural that we speak English to that child. Has it now become part of our problems?

No! But you have to still recognise that Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, is not Nigeria. Most of the time, the reason we get into trouble is because we assume that what we see in Lagos is what we find in every other part of Nigeria. Go to the Northern part of the country. You discover that the average child in a typical classroom in Northern Nigeria does not speak English at the age of five. So, why would you not teach in Hausa?

If you also go to remote Akwa-Ibom , you find similar issues there. At the global level, national level more specifically, what you also find is that when our children write English Language in school certificate exam, what is their performance really? If it’s a valid examination that you have conducted and everybody that participated has integrity, meaning nobody has cheated, the average Nigerian child would not be able to earn A grades in English Language because we do the wrong thing. Most of the people who carry those things do not end well. I did a research on it and I know that examination malpractice is pervasive. We are being deceived by the results we are getting from the examination board.

So, what is your Community of Teachers doing in that regard? I’m sure having that community, you are correcting some wrongs. What are you trying to do with these examination malpractices that have become part of education system sir?

Yeah, we are running a campaign against it and we are reminding our members that they are trained to help the society to flourish and remain sustained. And we can’t achieve that if most children are cheating and teachers are collaborating. Those who are lucky to be there are getting re-orientated and one way to get them re-orientated is to ensure that they are acknowledged for the indispensable role they play to make the society flourish and pay them well. So, we are also helping with the idea of how they can engage in some side hustles that will not compete with their primary roles as teachers, so that they can earn what you can call a living wage. The average teacher in Nigeria today doesn’t earn more than about N50,000 . So, they need to be recognised, better rewarded, praised, acknowledged and respected. We are also helping to ensure that parents do not also come to the classrooms to molest teachers because we see that happen.

Yes, I’m coming there. You know, such system campaign cannot run in isolation. What I mean by that is, making teachers to discover self-worth and the society to acknowledge that worthiness of teachers. But how about carrying government along with acknowledging these facts?

Yes, we are trying in that part as we have an annual teachers’ conference to bring in resource persons we collected from other countries to come and make presentations. We also bring in WAEC, UBEC (University Basic Education Commission). They’re the ones in charge of the first line of certification in Nigeria. So, they come to make presentations. We are engaging every stakeholder.

It appears exam malpractices is more pervasive in the higher institutional levels. So, shouldn’t your organisation be stiffer at that level than at the elementary level?

Not necessarily! The reason is simple. When it comes to attitude, the best time to get it right is when a child is before age seven. Once a child is age seven and is going into its teenage years, it becomes difficult to modify the attitude. This is my little area of special interest as a researcher and what we know is that once a child is helped to develop the right self esteem and is taught well, the syllabus is covered, the child believes that he/she can handle the problems that come across to him or her. The child will not patronize exam malpractice. My second son is in the US now. When he was writing school certificate exam in Nigeria, he was in a school where everybody was cheating and they supervisors try to give them aiding materials during exams. He rejected it. That was able to happen because my son, coming from my environment, has adequately prepared for his exams and he’s from an environment, where cheating on any sphere is not permitted. He has seen his father and mother live their lives with integrity and would follow the same path. The best way to enjoy what you’re doing is to ensure you deserve what is coming your way. When you know you can solve your problem on your own, you see no need to cheat.

