Nigeria’s Education Sector Plagued By Kidnapping, Over 950 Students Abducted

…victims paid N2.2 trillion ransom

Nigeria’s education sector has been plagued by a surge in student abductions over the past year, with at least 950 students falling victims to kidnappers.

The alarming trend has led to widespread concern among parents, educators, and government officials, who are scrambling to respond to the crisis.

One of the most notable incidents occurred in Kaduna State, where gunmen attacked a school and abducted 287 students.

Similarly, in Borno State, Boko Haram militants abducted over 400 people, mainly women and schoolchildren, from a displaced persons camp.

Other states, including Sokoto and Zamfara, have also reported incidents of student abductions. In Sokoto, gunmen abducted 17 students from an all-girls boarding school, while in Zamfara, there have been reports of multiple abductions, including the kidnapping of two undergraduate students from the Federal University, Gusau.

Lagos State model school in Ikorodu and Nigeria Turkish school have also experienced kidnapping in the past, the students were abducted through the swampy area of the school to unknown destination, before they were finally rescued by the security operatives in Ondo State.

The motives behind the abductions vary, with some attributed to demands for ransom, while others are believed to be linked to the ongoing insurgency in the country’s northeast.

The Nigeria Police Force has responded to the crisis by launching School Protection Squad and they will be deploy to the affected areas and establishing a national task force to coordinate efforts to rescue abducted students.

However, many experts argue that more needs to be done to address the root causes of the abductions, including poverty, inequality, and a lack of access to education.

As the situation continues to unfold, parents and educators remain on high alert, calling for urgent action to ensure the safety and security of Nigerian students.

IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, recently inaugurated the School Protection Squad in Abuja, Edo, Lagos, Ogun and other northern parts of the country respectively to prevent the students, teachers and the host communities against gunmen attack.

The police boss said the initiative was borne out of the findings that schools and of course, students have become vulnerable and susceptible to attacks by enemies of society.

To forestall this, the IGP said it was inevitable that a squad to counter such attack be put in place. The IGP was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police AIG Fayoade Adegoke at the inauguration of the squad for Lagos and Ogun State on Monday.

The safe schools is culture of safety for our students, teachers, staff, host communities are integrated in the security architecture of schools. It was borne out of the force commitment towards ensuring the safety of students and instructions.

Attacks

According to the Global Collation to Protect from Education attacks between 2020 and 2022, over 5,000 attacks on schools, students and educators were affected while more than 22 thousand individuals and disrupting to right to education across 28 countries.

Those acts are not isolated, they reflect a rising global trend where learning environment are being weaponized and turned into theatre of fear; from Boko Haram’s abductors in Nigeria to School shooting in the United States and bombing in Afghanistan, students are increasingly caught in the crosshair of violence.

The psychological scars, interrupted eduction and community displacements and such incidents have undermine national development.

“School insecurity is not a breach of the right to education, it is direct threat to global peace and human capital development. It changes the international commitment to sustainable development.

It is imperative that our educational authorities and community leaders work hand in gloves with the police and other security agencies to ensure that our schools are fortified against any potential threat and as we launch the schools protection Squad, we mark a significant stride towards an all inclusive approach to School safety.”

Ransom

A security expert, Mr. Johnson Omoregie said Kidnapping continues to thrive among Nigerian youths despite government efforts primarily due to a combination of social economic, institutional, and systemic factors.

Omoregie said school children have become targets for kidnappers due to a combination of weak security, lucrative ransom demands, and the strategic value of mass abductions.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) estimated over 2.2 million kidnapping cases between May 2023 and April 2024, with victims paying a total ransom of about N2.2 trillion, averaging N2.7 million per incident.

He noted that Kidnapping is more prevalent in rural areas and the northern regions, which also suffer higher poverty rates and insecurity, contributing to the persistence of the crime.

Despite a reported 16.3% decline in kidnapping cases in 2024 due to intensified security efforts, the number of victims slightly increased, showing the complexity of the problem and its resilience.

He said: ” The surge in kidnapping can be attributed to youth unemployment and the involvement of corrupt officials who benefit from these crimes, making kidnapping a lucrative illegal business.

“The government, through agencies like the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) and Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell (MAAKFC), claims that about 80% success recorded in combating kidnapping, but challenges remain due to poor security consciousness among citizens and reluctance to report kidnappings cases promptly to the appropriate authority.

“Kidnapping around school was due to weak security infrastructure around schools, especially those near unprotected forests and remote areas, makes children vulnerable to attacks by heavily armed gangs who use speed, brute force, and featactics to overwhelm minimal security.

Another major factor is ransom payment, it’s has become a major incentive. Families, communities, and sometimes state governments pay ransoms, which fund further kidnappings and arm the criminals with sophisticated weapons to continue.

“Kidnappers’ tactics also involve detailed surveillance, insider information, and coordinated attacks often at night or early morning, using motorcycles and pickup trucks to swiftly abduct students and staff, some also come through the creek. We have witnessed that of the creek in Lagos for years before he stopped.”

He added, ” the kidnappers used criminal networks and extremist groups to exploit Nigeria’s weak state capacity and ungoverned border areas to hold victims in remote hideouts, complicating rescue efforts.

“In summary, Nigerian schoolchildren are targeted because kidnappers see mass abductions as a profitable, low-risk crime enabled by security gaps, the willingness to pay ransoms, and the strategic use of terror to exert power and generate income.

This has helped the kidnappers to continue in the illicit trade across the country.”

Suspects arrested

Another security expert, Mr. Lanre Adeniji said in the last six months,the Lagos State Police Command had arrested at least 117 kidnapping suspects in multiple operations.

Among those arrested are 26 foreign nationals which includes: Ghanaians, Benin Republic, and Togolese they were arrested in March 2025 and to linked to kidnapping and trafficking case, while 39 suspects were also arrested in early April 2025 for various crimes including kidnapping and armed robbery.

Adeniji said twenty seven suspects were arrested also in May 2025 in connection with kidnapping and other criminality. And twenty three suspects arrested in March 2025 during intensified crime crackdowns including kidnapping.

“Two Pakistani nationals were arrested in March 2025 for kidnapping a fellow Pakistani, three suspects arrested in June 2025 after kidnapping and ransom demand in Ikoga area.

Where a 20 years-old Kehinde was lured through Whatsapp and kidnapped,his family members were asked to pay N500,000 ransom, twenty eight other victims were abducted alongside across the country, they were all rescued.

“These figures reflect an ongoing police efforts to combat kidnapping in Lagos, which involved both local and foreign suspects.”

WARDC

Recently, the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) and other right group has urged the Federal, State and Local Governments to accord priority to safety of schools across the country.

One of the rights group partners, Mr. Lanre Arogundade of the International Prese Centre said the major reason schools in Nigeria lack basic facilities and is not safe is that government has continues to give poor attention to schools in Nigeria.

We still have information where pupil still sit on the floor. “When you go to some school you see children who are sitting on the blocks, instead of chairs, they are also having their classes under the trees.

We are supposed to have initiatives around education. Including universal basic education, “But these have not been effective.

The project is being driven by the fact that, the schools are now becoming much more unsafe because of insurgencies and bandintries and kidnappings, sometimes school children are being abducted.

“In line with the international commitment of Nigeria and we believe the time as come we will take this issue seriously.

As it’s now, Nigeria account for fifteen percent globally of children that out of school, hose who are out of school age but are not in school. We are worried if our schools continue to remain unsafe, the institutions may become wosen.”

He added that, at the rate at which children who are out of schools are going, it may increase, because many parents didn’t see any reason why they stop their children from going to school.

This is the reason why the initiative is very important for us to be able to bring pressure to bear on the Local Government, State and the federal government to play their roles to make schools safe across the country for the students.

“I believe it is the media that’s capable to set the agenda in this regard.He noted that government at all level should accord priority to safety of schools in Nigeria and we need to see practical actions in that regards.

“At the State level, there should be corporation between the security agencies and at the federal level, there should also be involvement of the community too in the security of schools, the traditional rules and everybody that can be considered as a stakeholders have a role to play which means that the government must have a series of multi-stakeholders forum meeting to address the issue of unsafe schools.

“The problem is not the same everywhere, everyone with different challenges, It is important we make school environment safe for the children and in some instances, where its necessary for schools to be relocated to area that are safer, it can be done, but that means government must commit resources to it if we don’t want many children to be out of school, government need to provide the resources to reverse the ugly trend of UN unsafe schools.”

In her remarks, the Safe School Declaration SSD project Coordinator, Jennifer Nwokede the stakeholder meeting was part of the advocacy to enhance SSD reporting and popularize the Safe Schools Declaration and to strengthen public awareness, engagement and to drive the demand for adoption of the SSD bill and to secure government commitment for.

Safe schools

“We are advocating for violence and security free schools in Lagos and Nigeria in general. When we started the project the awareness of SSD is near zero.

A lot of people didn’t know safe Schools declaration, the project had three mean go, to create awareness, see to the framework that can help in actualising SSD and the last objective is to partners with relevant stakeholders to see to the financing plan for SSD in Nigeria.

“As we cannot hold people accountable as to what is expected of them as regards SSD, especially for schools in Nigeria at risk area in the north for children to be protected and go to school, even during and after the conflict. We are making efforts for the bill to be pass at the national Assembly.”

Police

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPPRO), an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Moyiwa Adejobi in a press Statement on June 30 said the Nigeria Police Force, in a sustained and strategic operation aimed at curbing crime and criminal activities, and restoring public confidence, has recorded a series of commendable breakthroughs recently across Kogi, Lagos and Kastina state, leading to the rescue of several kidnapped victims and recovery of an Ak-47 rifle.

Adejobi said the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has reaffirms it’s continue commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to intelligence-driven policing, swift operational responses, and inter-agency collaboration and remains steadfast in its mission to protect lives and property across the nation.

While, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and cooperate with the Police as we work toward a safer and more secure Nigeria.