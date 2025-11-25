Nigeria’s Education In The Throes Of Insecurity

…as anxiety grips schools, students over abduction, killing

Govt should close all schools till January to resolve crisis, safeguard students –NAPTAN

We may be forced to ask our members to withdraw their services –NUT

INSECURITY Again, the nation’s education system is under the grip of insecurity following recent persistent attacks on schools, and kidnapping of school children by bandits. Stakeholders are raising concerns over the situation, calling on the government to act fast to prevent the sector from further jeopardy

Theirs are dream and ambition to acquire education and knowledge in a safe, secure and congenial learning environment, apparently to have a brighter future and contribute meaningfully to nation-building, but such an ambitious dream may be a forlorn following the upsurge of renewed insecurity challenges, threatening their education.

This is the fate of almost 300 school children, who were recently abducted in their schools by Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and other bandits on their prowl.

In fact, the safety and fate of the affected school children and their teachers are still hanging in the balance as their release has not been ascertained, while most schools have been closed down for fear of being invaded by the prowling criminal elements, causing palpable fears in their parents. The recent spate of invasion of schools and kidnapping of students and teachers is coming after a few years of relative peace and stability in the school system in some parts of the Northern states.

The unfortunate incident is coming 12 years after the dust raised by the invasion of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok town, Borno State on the night of April 14-15, 2014 by Boko Haram insurgents, leading to kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls, and other abducted children in some other schools across the country, is yet to settle.

Today, more than 300 school children and teachers have been kidnapped by bandits, ISWAP and Boko Haram, in what could be described as the worst mass abduction in the country in recent times. The threat of rising insecurity by bandits and Boko Haram in recent weeks, resulting in attacks and invasion of schools, kidnapping and killing of school children and their teachers has again heightened fear and anxiety over the safety of school children and teachers.

Sadly, the unfortunate crisis which has left anguish in its trail and coming at a time when the rate of over 20 million outof-school children is yet to be tackled or resolved, is posing a great danger to school enrollment, particularly in some states in the North that have become a hotbed of the recent upsurge.

Meanwhile, the rising level of insecurity, which is particularly targeted at schools, has continued to generate outcry among Nigerians, given the sporadic attacks and abduction of students and teachers. In the renewed upsurge, no fewer than 215 pupils, students, and 12 teachers of St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri community in Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State were abducted by terrorists on Friday, November 21, 2025.

According to the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger State chapter and Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, the attack was carried out between 1am and 3am during which security personnel were badly shot. Bishop Yohanna, the Proprietor of the school, however, assured the parents and people of the state that they are working with the government and security agencies to ensure that the children are rescued and brought back safely.

This is a critical situation, and it is synonymous with a war situation

Though the school had immediately been shut down, during the terrorist attack, some students were said to have escaped. Worried by the development, the Bishop expressed optimism over the safe return of the school children and the teachers, and assured that the Body of Christ (CAN) is actively collaborating with security agencies, community leaders and the government authorities to ensure the safe returns of the victims. It was a similar story of woe in Kebbi State; as bandits attacked and invaded Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga town, Kebbi State, around 4am on Monday, abducting no fewer than 25 students.

The statement said Matawalle, expected to arrive at Birni-Kebbi on Friday, gained some experience in dealing with banditry and mass kidnapping during his tenure as Governor of Zamfara State from 2019 to 2023. Recall that on 26 February 2021, armed bandits abducted 279 female students aged between 10 and 17 at the Government Girls Science Secondary School, a boarding school in Jangebe in Zamfara State, who were released on March 2, 2021.

With the security situation in several communities and states across the country getting more alarming and worrisome, Kwara State has had its own fair share of the menace by these non-state actors, with bandits and kidnappers in their numbers striking with reckless abandon, mostly in the Kwara North and Kwara South Senatorial Districts.

The troubling security situation in Kwara North prompted the state government to relocate the two government-owned tertiary institutions in the area – the Kwara State University campus in IleshaBaruba and the Lafiagi College of Education (Technical) – to Ilorin to ensure the safety of the students and members of staff of the two institutions.

Also, in Oke-Ode community in Ifelodun Local Government Area in Kwara South, the state government also relocated the School of Nursing and Midwifery in the community to Ilorin towards ensuring the safety of students and staff. Following the persistent bloody attack by bandits’ on worshippers at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku in Ekiti LGA in Kwara South, the state government acting promptly to safeguard the lives of the school children and staff in across the four local government areas badly hit by the menaces, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, directed the closure of schools across four LGAs amid escalating insecurity in the affected communities.

The government’s decision, according to the state wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), in a circular issued on Wednesday by its Chairman, Yusuf Agboola, announced the shutdown of schools in Isin, Irepodun, Ifelodun, and Ekiti LGAs, respectively. Agboola, however, explained that the union was acting strictly on instructions from the state Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development after the government raised concerns over fresh security threats in Kwara South.

“Comrade Chairmen, this is to inform you and through you, all schools in the above local governments of the instruction to close down all schools with immediate effect until further notice. “This decision was occasioned by the security challenges ravaging the area and the efforts of the government to control the situation.

Treat this information as important and with the urgency it deserves, as it emanated from the ministry,” the circular read. Following the disruption to school activities, the union leader assured school heads and teachers that further directives would be communicated as the situation evolves.

Reacting to the crisis, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Andu Amba, while speaking with New Telegraph, said as a critical stakeholder in the education sector, the union vehemently condemned the barbaric development. He said what has been happening in the last few weeks in some schools in the country is highly disheartening and anti-progressive.

“As a union, NUT totally condemns it in its entirety,” he stated, adding that it is very appalling and unspeakable for bandits or gunmen going to schools to attack and kidnap innocent children and students sent to school to acquire knowledge, is unimaginable and worrisome, to say the least.

“The gunmen are now making the school environment unsafe and inhabitable for the children and teachers. Some of our members were killed and some shot by these gunmen that attacked schools in Kebbi and Niger states,” the NUT President lamented.

He, therefore, called on the Federal government to take action urgently to address this menace of invasion of schools, abducting and killing of students and teachers, saying that the union would be left with no other option than to be forced to ask its members to withdraw their services and stay away from schools until their safety could be guaranteed.

“As you can see, many state governments have closed down their schools to prevent escalation of the challenges posed by the activities of these bandits,” Amba said, insisting that state governments should look at this threatening issue very well and close all schools in their states that are vulnerable to attack by bandits and terrorists in order to safeguard the students and the teachers.

While appraising the unwholesome situation, the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), National Parent Teacher Association (NAPTAN), Chief Adeolu Ogunbanjo, described the move by the Education Minister, Dr Alausa, to order the closure of some schools, as “germane, logical and in right direction.”

According to NAPTAN, such a move had become necessary to safeguard the students and teachers till the security of the areas could be ensured. Consequently, the association advised the federal and all state governments to follow suit by directing the closure of all the schools to proceed on early holiday till January 2026, since the term is almost ended.

Ogunbanjo said that such move had become necessary in view of the rising security concern in the country, so as to give the federal and state government the leeway to tackle the challenges posed by insecurity to education and lives of the children, as early break or closure of all schools across the country till January would provide a window for the government to act decisively in finding solutions to the persistent attacks and abduction of school children by gunmen.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Lagos State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Comrade Akintoye Hassan raised concerns over the crisis, saying: “This is a critical situation, and it is synonymous with a war situation.” According to him, where there is war raging, safe school declaration covers the schools and children, because not even war based on the objective of the safe school declaration can affect the activities of schools.

Akintoye, who condemned the attacks on schools, killing and abduction of students and teachers by these “agents of darkness,” explained that another worrisome issue around the development is that, we are experiencing a society where there is imbalance in which some learners are attending school while others are at home over insecurity challenges.

He wondered that all the children will write the same examinations at the same appointed time, such as the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), National Examination Council (NECO) and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTEM). The union leader, who argued whether the children would perform equally in these examinations, also insisted on what would be the future implications of the situation, especially when its end could not be ascertained.

Disturbed by the situation, Akintoye spoke of the need for an emergency conference of all stakeholders in education, saying such an avenue would provide alternative means of reaching out to the affected students. “I think there is a need for an emergency conference of all stakeholders in the education sector, where alternative means of reaching the affected students can be engineered in terms of online schooling through mass media to ameliorate the huge consequences of the situation,” he stated.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, vehemently condemned the attack in its entirety and called on the federal and state government, including the security agents to act swiftly for the safety of the abductees. The Chairman of the CAN and Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Yohanna expressed deep concern for the safety of the children, teachers and their parents.

A public analyst, Felix Agbesanwa, in one of his articles, titled: “When insurgency takes over the educational system, the result is far more devastating,” said that one of the most painful tragedies any nation can experience is the collapse of its educational system. Lamenting the insecurity challenges in the country, he noted that across regions plagued by insecurity, schools have closed down, teachers have fled, and children have been forced into the streets, displaced camps, or early marriages.

“When insurgency takes over education, the result is not just academic decline, it is generational devastation. It leaves communities hopeless, reduces national productivity, and destroys the very pipeline that should supply the country with skilled professionals and innovators,” Agbesanwa stated. On his part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas described the latest abduction of students and staff members in Niger and Kebbi states as shocking and worrisome.

The lawmaker, in his dismay, urged the security agents and forces to redouble their efforts in checkmating the incessant attacks and invasion of schools and communities by gunmen in recent times. Abbas, who noted that the heinous activities of terrorists and bandits in some parts of the country are highly condemnable, expressed the readiness of the 10th House to assist the Executive Arm of the government on collaborative measures on security with safety and welfare of Nigerians as top priority.

Piqued by the quarrelsome invasion and abduction of students and teachers, and other heinous activities of terrorists, the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, last week, orders the Minister of State for Defence, Matawalle to relocate to Kebbi over the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in the state.

According to a release by the President’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the Minister, who was formerly Governor of Zamfara State, was asked to remain in the state to monitor security efforts and to secure the release of the abducted students. Gunmen abducted 24 students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga town, Kebbi State, around 4 am on Monday, last week.

The bandits released all the hostages on 2 March 2021. In view of the worsening spate of attacks on schools, churches and kidnapping of school children and Nigerians, the President had to suspend his scheduled trip to attend a summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, and visit to Luanda, Angola, as he awaited further security briefings on the kidnapped Kebbi schoolgirls, Niger State and the attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State.

As part of measures to safeguard school children and the teachers, and in urgent need to tackle the menace and prevent further abduction, the Federal Ministry of Education, had in a release last Friday, ordered the closure of no fewer than 41 Federal Unity Colleges over continued threat of insecurity in some part of the country.

The circular dated November 21, 2005, and titled: “Closure of FortyOne (41) Federal Unity Colleges,” issued by the Office of the Director, Senior Secondary Education Department and signed by Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, Director, Senior Secondary Education, for Honourable Minister was addressed to all Principals of Federal Unity Colleges.

The circular said the decision was sequel to the recent security challenges in some parts of the country and the need to prevent and security breaches. It reads in part: “Sequel to the recent security challenges in some parts of the country and the need to prevent any security breaches, the Honourable Minister of Education has approved the immediate closure of the listed Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) with immediate effect. “Principals of affected colleges are to ensure strict compliance.

Please, accept the warm regards of the Honourable Minister.” The affected Colleges, according to the circular, are FGGC Minjibir, FTC Ganduje, FGGC Zaria, FTC Kafanchan, FTC Dayi, FGC Daura, FGGC Tambuwal, FSC Sokoto, FTC Wurno, FGC Gusau, FGC Anka, FGGC Gwandu, and FGC Birnin Yauri.

Others are FTC Zuru, FGGC Kazaure, FGC Kiyawa, FTC Hadejia, FGGC Bida, FGC New-Bussa, FTC Kuta-shiroro, FGA Suleja, FGC Ilorin, FGGC Omuaran, FTC Gwanara, FGGC Bakori, FGC Ugwolawo, FGGC Kabba, FTC Ogugu, FGGC Bwari, FGC Rubochi, FGGC Abaji, and FGGC Potiskum. Also affected by the immediate closure order are FGC Buni Yadi, FTC Gashua, FTC Michika, FGC Ganye, FGC Azare, FTC Misau, FGGC Bajoga, FGC Billiri and FTC Zambuk, mostly all in the North.

To safeguard the school children and teachers from abduction and killing, as well as to avert further attacks on schools, some state government in states considered as vulnerable to bandits’ attack have ordered the closure of schools in their states, or in areas identified to be volatile to invasion and attack.