Nigeria’s Education In Serious Crisis, Needs Urgent Funding – UI Don Tells Tinubu, Ors

Prof. Kehinde Oluwaseun Kester of the Industrial Education and Training faculty of education in the University of Ibadan, yesterday lamented that the education sector in the country is in a serious crisis and needs urgent financial intervention.

The Don spoke yesterday in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, during the 2023 Press Week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, organized by the Demola Babalola-led Executive.

The event was declared open by Governor Seyi Makinde, who was represented by Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, with the Minister for Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammad Idris represented by the Director of Public Relations and Protocol in the Ministry, Mrs Omolara Esan, and Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farombi, the lecturer advised the three tiers of government and other stakeholders to intervene by providing more funding to save the sector from total collapse.

While delivering his paper themed: “Nigerian Economy: Re-imaging Education System for the Fifth Industrial Revolution”, Kester noted that the fifth industrial revolution, which is now the trend intends to bridge the gap between the man and machine, noting that Nigeria needs to digitize its education sector so as to re-image its education sector.

His words: “We need to take our education sector more seriously. Nigeria’s education is more or less knowledge transmission, it does not take care of the quality. Nigeria’s education is very weak and poorly funded and there is an urgent need for intervention. It is garbage in garbage out. From primary to secondary, and to tertiary, we are having issues. It is becoming a serious issue. To improve the education sector in the country, more money, and more funding are required.

“To re-image and digitize the system, we need a more adaptive learning environment; we need skills that are not taught in classrooms. We need to increase access to education. We are moving into the fifth industrial revolution which is called “Industrial 5.0″ and so we should have Education 5.0”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the state governor, Seyi Makinde, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said “The press week is not only for merry merry alone but for deep soul searching. Journalism is the best profession”.

Mrs Omolara Esan, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Information, Idris, urged journalists to continue to promote the ideals of democracy through their reportage, stressing that “there is the need to continue to report the activities of President Bola Tinubu. Let us continue to promote the ideals of democracy because the success of our democracy lies in your dedication to service. I am confident that we will overcome our challenges”., she said.