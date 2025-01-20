Nigeria’s Economy Will Emerge Stronger In 2025, FG Reassures Nigerians

Share

The Federal Government, on Monday reassured Nigerians, that, notwithstanding the present numerous challenges troubling the country, the economy would surely emerge stronger this 2025.

This was as the Federal Government also encouraged Nigerians that the high inflation rate in the country would be reduced by at least 15 per cent in the 2025 fiscal year.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, gave the reassurance while addressing the Senate Committee on Finance on the 2025 Appropriation Bill, during a budget defense.

It’s pertinent to note that Nigeria’s inflation rate rose for the fourth straight month in December, 2024 advancing to 34.80% in annual terms from 34.60% in November, in the data from the statistics agency showed last week.

In his speech, Edun expressed optimism that the 2025 budget estimates of N47.9 trillion, particularly with regards to the revenue would be achieved with expected strong economy.

He stated that reducing inflation, though was a key responsibility for monetary policy canvassed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.(CBN) was achievable.

“Central Bank of Nigeria is indicating a 15 per cent inflation rate by the end of 2025, it is achievable, we are working hard towards it,we look forward to achieving it. And it is their signaling of where inflation is expected to lie that has given us this interest rate,however, we all have a role to play.

“Even if monetary policy helps to try to bring down inflation,however, on the fiscal side, it is important that we contribute to lower inflation, not just by really squeezing demand, but by increasing supply.

“Increasing supply of food is one of the major commitments that is already laid out,we are having a dry season harvest now, and we have mobilised 250,000 farmers to be able to produce 750,000 metric pounds of assorted grains from the dry season farming”.

Also, Edun said that under President Bola Tinubu, the country’s economy was growing positively, noting that the budget deficit as percentage to Gross Domestic Product, GDP, was falling while debt service ratio as percentage to revenue is improving.

“After eighteen to twenty months, under the able and visionary leadership of President Bola Tinubu, we have been inspired as a nation to re-determination forbearance arrive st the situation where the economy is very much turning the corner, it is growing. The budget deficit as percentage to Gross Domestic Product, GDP, is falling while debt service ratio as percentage to revenue is improving”

In his opening remarks, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to present a budget that is realistic, implementable, focused and tailored towards attainment of measurable outcomes.

Senator Musa said the MDAs budget should have a clear purpose and translate to tangible benefits for the populace on implementation.

He said that the it was the responsibility of the Legislature to ensure efficient and transparent allocation of government resources to drive development and needs of the people, adding that ministry of finance plays a foundational role in shaping economic policies and fiscal strategies.

“The impact of this action will be released across all sectors, and as such, this budget must reflect prudence, accountability, and alignment with the priority of the people. We understand the challenges you face in balancing the demands of your mandate with available resources.

“However, as custodians of the public costs, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that every one contributes meaningfully to our shared goals.

“This session is an opportunity for MDAs to address the challenges they face supported by clear data and justifiable expenditures, this process is not adversarial but collaborative as we all share the common goal of advancing the economic well-being of our country,”Musa said.

Present at the session were the Accountant General of the Federation, Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein and Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Mr Victor Muruako.

President Bola Tinubu, last year, presented a N49.7 trillion budget proposal for the 2025 fiscal year, projecting inflation which has been soaring to drop to 15 percent in the 2025 proposal.

