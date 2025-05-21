Nigeria’s Economy Under Spotlight As World Bank Commends CBN’s Policies

Share

Although the World Bank, in its latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU), raised some concerns about certain aspects of recent economic and social developments in the country, the world’s largest multilateral development bank endorsed key policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), writes Tony Chukwunyem

The global uncertainty created by United States’ President, Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff measures which are still rattling countries around the world, clearly fuelled interest in the May 2025 edition of the World Bank’s Nigeria Development Update (NDU).

A biannual World Bank report series, the NDU assesses recent economic and social developments and prospects in Nigeria, and places these in a longer-term and global context.

It also provides an in-depth examination of selected economic and policy issues as well as an analysis of the country’s medium-term development challenges.

Another factor that also intensified interest in the NDU is that a few weeks before it was unveiled on May 12, the World Bank had released its latest Africa’s Pulse report during the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington.

Significantly, the report projected a grim future for Nigeria, stating that poverty in the country is expected to rise by 3.6 percentage points by 2027.

“Poverty in resource-rich, fragile countries, including large economies like Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, is projected to increase by 3.6 percentage points between 2022 and 2027,” the report said.

It attributed the rising poverty in Nigeria and similar economies on the continent to weakening oil prices and fragile governance structures, noting: “This follows a well-established pattern whereby resource wealth combined with fragility or conflict is associated with the highest poverty rates, averaging 46 per cent in 2024, which is 13 percentage points higher than in non-fragile, resourcerich countries.”

Given that the NDU is more country-specific when compared with the Africa’s Pulse report, it was bound to attract more interest from financial experts, top government officials, professional bodies and the like.

Unveiling of NDU

Thus, the unveiling of the latest edition of the NDU in Abuja by the World Bank had prominent individuals such as the Ministers of Finance, Wale Edun, Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso as well as the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfgang and private sector leaders in attendance.

Stressing that the pace of growth in Nigeria needs to accelerate further for the country to meet its aspirations and deliver poverty reduction and shared prosperity, the report said Nigeria would need to grow about five times faster than its recent pace to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

It noted that while since the release of the October 2024 edition of the NDU, economic developments in Nigeria have been broadly positive, helped by the government staying the course in maintaining an appropriate macroeconomic policy mix, “the challenge is to consolidate macroeconomic stability and ignite inclusive growth through deeper, wider structural reforms.”

The report, which was presented by the Lead Economist at World Bank Country Office, Dr Alex Sienaet, commended the government for removing subsidies on petrol and liberalizing the foreign exchange market.

Indeed, according to the report, the implementation of these policies has significantly improved government revenue with the amount going to the state government increasing from N7.18 trillion at the end of 2023 to N13.8 trillion at the end of 2024.

Specifically, the report stated: “Growth has increased. Real GDP increased by 4.6 per cent year-onyear in Q4 2024, pushing growth for full year 2024 to 3.4 per cent, the highest since 2014 (excluding the 2022 t-2022 COVID-19 rebound).

The economic acceleration was on the back of continued recovery in the oil and sector, and especially, strong growth in services, notably information and communication technology (ICT) and finance.

Agricultural sector was weak at only 1.2 percent in 2024, held back by high input costs and insecurity. Real GDP growth is expected to be mildly higher in 2025 at 3.7 per cent, 1.6 per cent in per capita terms.

Appropriate tight monetary stance

Commending the country’s monetary authority, the report said: “Inflation has remained high and sticky, and the CBN has kept monetary policy appropriately tight in response.

Entrenched inflationary expectations after a prolonged period of high inflation and inflation inertia (CPI) rebasing are apparent. Gauging inflation dynamics in early 2025 is difficult, given the consumer price index rebasing, but price pressures remain high.

The last Monetary Policy Committee of the CBN, in February 2025, appropriately kept the monetary policy stance unchanged to help combat price increases.

Inflation is expected to fall to an annual average of 22.1 per cent in 2025, as a sustained tight stance firmly establishes monetary credibility and dampens inflationary

Recent reforms have also helped to consolidate the foreign exchange market under a marketreflective, stabler naira, as well as to strengthen Nigeria’s external position

expectations.”

FX market transparency

It further said: “Recent reforms have also helped to consolidate the foreign exchange market under a market-reflective, stabler naira, as well as to strengthen Nigeria’s external position.

FX market transparency was helped by the adoption in December 2024 of a new trading system in the official market, advancing the recent policy overhaul. Nigeria’s external position has strengthened, as the higher exchange rate compressed imports and boosted foreign portfolio investment.

“The current account surplus surged by 185 percent to $17.2 billion in 2024 (9.2 percent of GDP), and the surplus is expected to be maintained in the medium term, depending on the future course of global oil prices.

Gross official reserves fell from their recent peak of $40.9 billion in December 2024, to $37.9 billion at end-April 2025, partly due to the CBN exiting legacy FX liability positions. Yet, reserves remain significantly higher than the recent low in May 2024 of $32.5 billion.

Importantly, the disclosure of the long-awaited net external reserves position, at $23.1 billion in end-2024, up from $4 billion a year earlier, should boost confidence in Nigeria’s external liquidity.”

Fiscal position

On the country’s fiscal position, the report said: “Nigeria’s consolidated fiscal position improved in 2024, driven by surging revenues that largely benefited sub-national governments.

At the level of the Federation (i.e., consolidated government, including the Federal Government of Nigeria, Federal Capital Territory, States and Local Governments), the fiscal deficit shrank from 5.4 percent of GDP in 2023 to 3.0 per cent of GDP in 2024.

This significant improvement was driven by a sharp increase in revenues of the entire Federation, which rose from N16.8 trillion in 2023 (7.2 percent of GDP) to an estimated N31.9 trillion in 2024 (11.5 percent of GDP).

This surge followed the removal of the implicit FX subsidy, improved tax administration, and reforms that enhanced the transparency and accountability of parastatal revenue remittances.

“Nigeria’s overall debt burden remains moderate, as the increase in public debt to about 53.2 per cent of GDP in 2024 driven by FX revaluation effects— was counterbalanced by a continued improvement in the debt service-to-revenue ratio, which declined from 100 percent in 2022 to below 40 per cent in 2024 due to the sharp rise in revenues”.

While the report noted that Nigeria’s fiscal outlook remains cautiously optimistic, it said that this hinges on the necessary consolidation of recent advances.

It stated: “First, it is essential to ensure that the full revenue gains from the removal of the PMS subsidy— estimated at about 2.6 per cent of GDP in 2024-are transferred to the Federation.

Despite the subsidy being fully removed in October 2024, NNPCL started transferring the revenue gains to the Federation only in January 2025. Since then, it has been remitting only 50 per cent of these gains, using the rest to offset past arrears.

“Resolving any remaining net arrears and channeling the full benefits of subsidy reform to the Federation is critical for sound fiscal management.

Second, close monitoring of the 2025 budget implementation is essential, as it has overly ambitious revenue assumptions and may lead to a larger-than-anticipated fiscal deficit.

The budget aims to boost capital spending, and this must be done sustainably, within the broader objective of fiscal consolidation to complement monetary policy and achieve an overall policy mix that maintains fiscal discipline and brings down inflation.

Third, sustained efforts to enhance expenditure efficiency and transparency are crucial to maximizing development outcomes.

“This responsibility lies not only with the Federal Government, but especially with states, which now receive more revenue (N13.8 trillion in 2024) than the Federal Government (N12.3 trillion)”, the report added.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said the economy had moved from a period of crisis to a period of stability which needs to be sustained.

Edun pointed out that the government needed to push for transparency of fiscal data and transparency in the oil revenue sector, adding this is key to what the government is trying to achieve.

According to him, “in terms of where we go next, the key is investment. It is investments that allow increases in productivity that grows the economy and creates jobs”.

He said the government was conducting a forensic audit of the NNPC Limited, assuring that all monies due to the federation account from NNPC Limited would be recovered.

Similarly, in his remarks, CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, said the economy needs a period of sustained stability for it to grow and that the central bank recognises this.

The CBN Governor said: “We recognise our role as the custodian of stability and we recognize what we have to do to ensure that we accomplish and attain stability. We continue not just in attaining but we continue to protect.

With that comes the need to be proactive to be able to understand risk and to be able to move before the risk overwhelms us”.

Cardoso noted that actions taken by the CBN had ensured that the volatility in the foreign exchange market has moderated from about four per cent a year ago to less than half per cent.

Conclusion

The consensus in financial circles over the weekend was that while the latest NDU has drawn attention to a lot of issues that require the attention of the fiscal authority, it will encourage the CBN to sustain its reform measures.

