‘Nigeria’s Economy To Sustain Growth Trajectory This Year’

Share

Analysts at United Capital have said that they expect the Nigerian economy to “maintain a steady growth performance,” this year.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the FY/ Q4’24 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week.

According to the analysts, the report showed that: “Q4 -2024 GDP expanded by 3.84 per cent y/y, representing the 17th consecutive quarterly y/y growth, firmly putting recession fears aside.

It is also Nigeria’s highest GDP growth rate since Q4-2021 when it grew by 3.98 per cent y/y.” Noting that “the economy has shown signs of recovery since the Q3’20 recession, with real GDP growth averaging 2.96 per cent annually over the subsequent quarters,” the analysts said that while the non-oil sector remained the primary driver of economic growth in Q4’24, they expect growth this year to be driven by both the non-oil and oil sectors.

They stated: “Looking ahead, we expect the economy to sustain its growth trajectory in 2025. However, we expect the recovery to be driven by both the oil sector and non-oil sector.

For the oil sector, we expect crude oil production to recover on the back of new oil projects coming on stream as well as concerted efforts by all parties to combat persistent oil theft.

“For the non-oil sector, we expect the sector to remain on the path of growth. First, we expect the agricultural sector to post output growth as government’s efforts to revitalise the sector crystalize.

Insecurity which has continued to shrink farming population has continued unabated while farming infrastructure continues to decay. Nevertheless, we expect traditionally strong food demand (locally & internationally) to continue to sustain the sector’s growth.”

The analysts further said: “The services sector is expected to be the main driver of growth. Key to this growth will be the telecommunications sector.

However, the sector has shown signs of slowing down in recent months. For context, data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) showed that broadband subscriptions declined from 224.71mn in Dec- 2023 to 164.93mn in Dec-2024.

“Similarly, Tele-density (described as the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants living within an area) fell from 103.66 per cent in Dec-2023 to 76.08 per cent in Dec-2024.

“That said, NCC attributes the decline to the removal of SIMs not linked to the holder’s NINs. We expect the numbers to improve as the re-registration exercise continues.

Additionally, the recent 50.00 per cent increase in telecom tariffs is expected to increase the sector’s nominal output. “Overall, we expect GDP growth to be sustained in 2025.

However, it is largely dependent on the outcome of the rebased GDP figures and crystallisation of government’s economic policies.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

