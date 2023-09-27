Nigeria’s Economy To Pick Up In 15-Month – Shettima

Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima has urged local and foreign investors to make Nigeria their investment hub as he declares President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s determination to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the country.

This is has he urged the telecom giant to fast-track digital mobile money and digital education in Nigeria, predicting that the country’s economy would boom in less than 15 months.

Shettima gave this charge on Tuesday when he hosted the management of First Surat Group, as well as top management of MTN Nigeria at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Speaking in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President charged MTN Nigeria to facilitate and spearhead digital mobile money and digital education.

According to him, the Tinubu administration was willing to partner with various stakeholders in the quest to help boost the nation’s productivity base and generate rapid employment.

While commending the professionalism and devotion of Surat Group, which runs Nizamiye Hospital, Nizamiye Foundation, as well as its educational institutions, he said that by extension, the group, with its 2,500 staff, caters to over 100,000 extended families and dependents.

He stated: “Agriculture remains key to the Nigerian economy. You may wish to consider divesting from the health and education sectors where you have distinguished yourself and delve into agric business where we have huge investment potential.”

For MTN Nigeria, the vice president assured the telecoms giant of the federal government’s commitment to removing all obstacles militating against businesses.

VP Shettima said that gone are the days of double taxation and unnecessary bottlenecks, adding that President Tinubu’s policy on the ease of doing business would be carried to the latter.

Before thanking the Vice President, Dr. Ali Maina, Chairman of First Surat Group, noted that in addition to the company’s extensive interests and strategic alliances, its corporate social responsibility has led to millions of Naira in investments in the lives and welfare of Nigerians.

Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman of MTN Nigeria, and Karl Olutokun Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, each stated that the telecom company is still committed to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

They stated that MTN Nigeria would launch the much-needed 5D network in Nigeria very soon.