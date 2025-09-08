‘Nigeria’s Economy On Track To Grow By 3.5% This Year’

Declining inflation, improvement in foreign exchange (FX) liquidity conditions as well as structural reforms are key factors that will likely boost Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 3.5 per cent this year from 3.4 per cent in 2024, Stanbic IBTC Bank has projected.

The Head of Equity Research West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Muyiwa Oni, stated this in a report recently released by the lender. He also forecast that the country’s headline inflation likely moderated further in August to 21.45 per cent y/y – 21.63 per cent y/y, and will possibly settle at 17.19%y/y–17.92 per cent y/y by November.

According to Oni, the deceleration in inflation may, “incentivize the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBN to switch to an accommodative monetary policy by September from the current neutral stance.” As he put it: “Indeed, we estimate headline inflation to moderate further in August to 21.45 per cent y/y – 21.63 percent y/y, and possibly settle at 17.19 per cent y/y–17.92 per cent y/y by November.

Accordingly, we still expect up to 150 bps cumulative rate cut in 2025. “Nigeria’s rebased economy shows real GDP increasing by 3.13 per cent y/y in Q1:25 – slower than the 3.76 per cent y/y revised growth in Q4:24 – and also the lowest since Q1:24 when the economy grew by 2.27 per cent y/y.

“At 78.6 per cent, relative to 70.0 per cent in Q4:24, services contributed the most to GDP growth in Q1:25, but agriculture shrank to 0.5 per cent in Q1:25, from 19.7 per cent in Q4:24. Industries in Q1:25 contributed an impressive 20.9 per cent, from 10.4 per cent in Q4:24, in line with our long-held view that industries should start contributing more to real GDP growth from 2025 amid the structural shift introduced into the sector by the operations of Dangote Refinery.

“Overall, the Nigerian economy is still on track to grow by 3.5 per cent y/y in 2025 from 3.4 per cent y/y growth seen in 2024 supported by softer inflation, improvement in FX liquidity conditions, and structural reforms.” In a recent report titled, “Mid-Year Review and Updates:

H2 2025 Economic Outlook,” PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria said that it expects “higher crude oil production and stronger performance in Finance and Insurance, Construction, ICT and Real estate sectors,” to result in Nigeria’s GDP expanding by 3.4 per cent this year.

The firm, however, said that the country will likely continue to grapple with fiscal sustainability risks, occasioned by weak revenue mobilisation and high debt service obligations. It stated: “Nigeria’s GDP is projected to expand modestly by 3.4 per cent in 2025, supported by higher crude oil production and stronger performance in Finance and Insurance, Construction, ICT and Real estate sectors. “Fiscal sustainability risks are expected to persist, driven by weak revenue mobilisation and elevated debt service obligations.”