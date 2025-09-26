Nigeria’s Economy Has Turned Corner For Growth, Prosperity – Tinubu

…Oba Ladoja urges Tinubu to ensure Ibadan state is created before 2027

President Bola Tinubu on Friday assured Nigerians that the Nation’s economy has turned a corner and will soon witness growth and prosperity.

He gave the cheering news in I adan, Oyo state capital while addressing a mammoth crowd of loyalists during the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rasidi Ladoja.

The venue was the ancient Mapo Hall where many dignitaries were present including former governors like: Donald Duke, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Mallam Shekarau and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The President gave the cheering news after Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state had presented a staff of office to Oba Ladoja, who was a former governor and Senator who served at the Red Chambers with the President.

Speaking, he said he said he brought a cheering news that the economy of the country has turned the corner; that there is a fresh light at the end of the tunnel, symbolizing the promise he made in 2023 that he should be supported to turn the Nation around.

He said: “Today is an exciting day and I say happy birthday to you, Oba Adewolu Ladoja. I’m happy as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to witness your coronation.

“It is a moment of history that you ascend the throne of your forefathers. It is my joy, my…my pleasure to wish you…

“Congratulations to the family of Arusa the First. I value the history of today. I appreciate all of you. Thanks you very much.

“The Olubadan, Oba Adewolu Ladoja is a renowned businessman. Today is an exciting day. It is a great pleasure and honour for.me to be here as the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria to witness your coronation; to witness history.

“All the things you have started: the deliberations are a product of history that you ascend the throne of your forebears. It is my prayer that you will live long and be celebrated as one of the rare gems of history to ascend the throne of your forebears.

“It is my joy, my honour to wish you this day and many more days ahead. More joy and years of prosperity and relevance in the institution of democracy and history of Obaship in Nigeria.

“I take this opportunity to salute the former governors like Donald Duke, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Mallam Shekarau and my friend Rabiu Kwanlwaso.to all of you and the Obas present, I say thank you very much. It is a thing of joy for me to feel the homecoming to Ibadan.

“I feel their joy. The moment is not for long speech but to give joy and prayer to the man of the moment Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja.

“If I start to recall the moment in the Senate and the struggle we were together, even as governor; the history of impeachment; your comeback story; your resilience, your perseverance, determination, reliability are all impeccable. Kabiyesi, ade a pe lori, bata a pe lese.

“Irukere a maa lo sii. E ku odun oni; e ku ayeye oni. Thank very much for taking care of me. I came at Mapo and asked that you should support because it is.my turn (Emi.lo kan). We are there already and so I greet and appreciate you.

“To many of you here present, again I’m honoured and fell very proud to give you the cheering news that the economy has turned the corner.

“There is a fresh light at the end of the tunnel. Your suffering is a pain. A pain of painful surgery. But we shall return to the moment of prosperity and growth. Thank you for your perseverance.

“Thank you for your endurance. Thank you for your understanding. God bless the Oyo State. God bless the Oba”, Tinubu said.

Earlier in his response after being handed the staff of office, the new Olubadan, Oba Rasidi Ladoja who thanked President Tinubu for attending his coronation, passionately urged him to ensure Ibadan state creation comes to reality before 2027.

“We don’t have any problem with the National Assembly. I am optimistic that if it is only one state that will be created, it will be Ibadan state. Mr. President, we are in a hurry about this. We want it materialized before 2027.

“That is the message I was sent to deliver to you, Mr. President. And this is what I also want. Yesterday was my 81st birthday. What remains for me now is to be serving my people of Ibadan. I will pursue this with all my might. There is nothing I am looking for again.

“Many did not have the privilege of clocking 81 years. God that preserved me till today knows that the only duty remaining for me is to be serving my people in Ibadan; to be serving my people of Oyo state; and to be serving the people of Nigeria, and the people of Africa to the best of my ability.

“Since a week ago that we commenced this celebration, I didn’t hear of any rancour, meaning that you are all happy about this coronation.

“I thank all the members of coronation committee under the leadership of our Oga, Engineer Seyi Makinde. I thank my wives and children for their support for me since 1993 that I started this Chieftaincy journey.

“I thank Late Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu who supported my choice to become Jagun. I appreciate all those who also supported me. May their souls rest in perfect peace”.

Ladoja then charged his Ibadan people on the tasks before them, saying, “we have to get jobs for the unemployed amongst us. All the lands we have given to our neighbours like UI, CRIN, Moore Plantation etc, we are not asking any payment from them, but they should also be discharging their responsibilities to Ibadan.

“Things are going to change and so all those who have benefited from these Institutions in Ibadanland should also reciprocate. Our jobs as Chiefs is not only to be putting on neck beads. We need to wake up.

“Those our communities that have nearly become slums should be renewed. That is what we call Urban Renewal. I hereby thank all Ibadan people for your supports. God will continue to be with you also”, Oba Ladoja said.

Meanwhile, while presenting the staff of office and his remarks, Governor Makinde had said, “In exercise of the power conferred upon me by sections 1 and 2 of section 20 of the Chiefs Law, Cap 28, Vol. 1, Laws of Oyo state of Nigeria, 2000, and by virtue of all other powers enabling in that behalf, I hereby present the Staff of Office to Oba, His Imperial Majesty, Senator, Governor, Engineer, my Baba, His Royal Majesty Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja. This is in recognition of the Part II Recognized Chieftaincy of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. I do present.

Makinde was delighted that it was President Tinubu who first landed at the upgraded Ibadan Airport, while congratulating Oba Ladoja for the coronation.

Oluwo Afobaje Popoola had earlier in the morning performed traditional rites of placing Akoko leaves on the head of Oba Ladoja at the Labosinde Compound of Oja’ba, before the traditional Olubadan crown was placed on his head at the Ose Meji Temple.

The events were witnessed by many dignitaries from all walks of life including the High Chief of the Olubadan-in-Council, as well as, Chiefs, Mogaji’s and Baales of Ibadanland.