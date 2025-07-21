Nigeria’s Economy Grows By 3.13% In Q1 2025 – NBS

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.13 percent in the first quarter of 2025, according to data released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The growth was primarily driven by the services sector, which expanded by 4.33 percent and contributed 57.5 percent to the GDP.

This marks an improvement from the 2.27 percent growth recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The agricultural sector grew marginally by 0.07 percent, while the industries sector posted a growth of 3.42 percent.

According to the NBS, the latest GDP estimates followed a rebasing exercise covering the period from 2019 to 2023, with 2019 adopted as the new base year due to the relative stability of the domestic economy during that time.

