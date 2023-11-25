Nigeria’s Economy Grows At 2.5% In Q3

According to the latest data, Nigeria’s economy has increased by 2.54% in the third quarter, largely steady from the 2.51% in the second quarter, as the oil sector contracted at a slower pace while the impact of government reforms aimed at boosting output was yet to take effect.

Nigeria’s Central Bank (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, who outlined his policies at a meeting with bankers on Friday said that Africa’s largest economy could grow by 3.9% in the fourth quarter as government reforms take effect.

It would be recalled that during his inauguration in May, President Bola Tinubu promised to expand the economy by at least 6% a year.

Speaking on the development, Cardoso said the economy could expand in size to $1 trillion over the next seven years.

Tinubu has vowed to lift barriers to investment, create jobs and tackle insecurity. According to analysts he has embarked on Nigeria’s boldest reforms in decades to try to boost output, which has been sluggish for about a decade. But they have yet to impact growth.

“The performance of the GDP in the third quarter of 2023 was driven mainly by the services sector, which recorded a growth of 3.99% and contributed 52.7% to the aggregate GDP,” the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

READ ALSO:

The NBS said the agriculture and industrial sectors, which create jobs, contributed less to GDP in the third quarter, compared with the same quarter a year ago.

Nigeria’s oil sector, which accounts for the bulk of government revenue and 90% of foreign exchange reserves, contracted 0.85% in the third quarter, a rise of 12.6% from the second quarter when the sector shrank by 13.43%.

Daily average oil output stood at 1.45 million barrels per day (bpd) in the three months to September, up from 1.20 million bpd in the same period last year.

Tinubu in May scrapped the costly but popular petrol subsidy and lifted currency controls, which he said was to save the country from going under.

But his actions have worsened inflation currently in double-digits, fuelling anger and frustration for a population grappling with a cost of living crisis. Tinubu has been under pressure from unions to offer relief to workers.