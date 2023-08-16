Nigeria’s Economic Woes: Grap underage teams to stay afloat, Ekeji tells NFF

Forty-five of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu have been cleared by the Senate but it appears there is no one with requisite knowledge of sports administration among them, this should be worrisome for stakeholders in the sports sector….

It is a political appointment and the President has all the prerogatives to allocate ministerial slots. But those of us who have a stake in sports really hope that anyone appointed as the Minister of Youth and Sports will be willing to work with the professional who are civil servants in the ministry because of their background.

Expectedly, those who are there are professionals like Simon Ebhojaiye; the boys who were under me at that time are retiring now we also know that there are younger ones who have risen to the positions of directors who are thorough professionals. It is up to the new minister to use the materials he has; he can also invite some of those that have retired to help him and guide him as to the way to go; that doesn’t stop him from taking the decision but it is important he has around him those who have the advantage of history and professionalism in that sector.

Does it not matter that he or she doesn’t have the experience or some sort of affinity to the sports sector?

As a political appointee, it doesn’t matter if he has the background or not but how he manages his office will depend on people around him like the Directors, and the Assistant Directors and the advice that he gets from these professionals to help him take decisions because as a minister what you do essentially is to take decisions and use your political contacts to get the deals for the benefit of your ministry.

Let us hope that whoever is appointed the minister will be kind enough to study what he has on the ground until he now knows who he can reach out to for more assistance. Such persons he will reach out to do not have to be employed or engaged by the ministry, communication is just one phone call away.

National Sports Commission (NSC), was scrapped at the start of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and there were efforts to revive it before the end of that administration, is it not still desirable to have the NSC driving the development of sports in the country?

I think the immediate past minister Sunday Dare followed it up to the level where it was signed into law by the former President if I am not mistaken and it’s now to walk the talk. The National Sports Commission will be very useful to sports development in Nigeria and there are some states who have these sports commissions and they come with a lot of benefits. It is just like any government parastatal wherein professionals are engaged to design and implement policies.

So, it will be useful to have the commission, we have the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), a department of government and it is largely managed by the military, you have the National Institute for Sports (NIS) managed by professionals and a body like the Nigeria Football Federation, even though the chairman and board members are not professionals, the key department especially the Secretary-General is a core professional. I know the past administration has done incredibly well to revive the NSC and the slowness is due to the fact that the minister is yet to be inaugurated. The departments and agencies of government are supposed to be peopled by professionals because they constitute the professional arm of the civil service. You can not put a doctor as Director of Legal Services neither can you put a lawyer as Director of Works.

In one of my earlier engagements with you, you posited that it is a waste of resources to have 44 sports federations and that Nigeria should rather concentrate on areas where we have a comparative advantage, do you still hold the opinion?

I still hold the opinion because I do not think that government should bother itself with too many sports federations. While admitting that we cannot stop people from having an interest in any sports, I know that in many countries before a sport is recognised as a federation under the government there are certain criteria, when a sport is recognised as a Federation Government must provide funds as takeoff even on a regular basis and with the economic situation, I don’t think it makes sense to have all kinds of sports federation funded by the government. I tried to do it when I was in office, although I didn’t stop any interest groups from following their sports, you also have to look at interest and followership; you can agree with me that the followership of football is the highest in this country. There are some sports you can consider in category A, I did that when I was in the office, and I had Category A, B and C sports.

You can’t have the same level of funding in Category A Sports as that of Category B neither would you have the same level of funding in Category B and Category C. Sports has a big challenge because the development of the sector is determined by the level of economic prosperity of the country; it has always been like that. What are our objectives when we go for competitions like the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, the African Games etc? For instance, the Olympics is not a competition that you camp athletes for one month and expect them to win a medal, it takes effort, time and execution. So, what do we as a country expect at such major competition? I laid the pathway but I know you win some, you lose some, for instance, the move by the government to establish the National Sports Commission by law, I started it a long time ago, but see the time it is being actualised as the immediate past President approved the memo hopefully when the minister gets in, he will kick start it.

The relationships between the NFF and successive ministers have been fraught with distrust, suspicions and lack of cordiality, how do you think the incoming minister could avoid the pitfalls?

This problem you are talking about is all about ego. The Chairman and members of the NFF board must accept the fact that they are answerable to the Honourable Minister of Sports. The NFF people when I was there, carried themselves about under the FIFA interference stuff but they forget that without government there is no football federation; without government funding the NFF cannot even stand and they keep making this mistake which is the problem I have with this NFF.

And again, we must not take part in all competitions. Football is the most expensive sport to run in Nigeria and NFF takes part in all sorts of competitions; it doesn’t work, over the years, players’ allowances and bonuses are owed, how do you want to continue like this? It is so embarrassing. So, when a new minister comes, I hope he can reach out to those who understand, it is just a phone call away and he must be somebody that has the capacity to listen because that is the one sure way he can be guided, that does not mean he will take all the advice but he should identify people who can advise him Incessant fights between the NFF and players over bonuses and allowances have caused the country intense international embarrassment, how can this be addressed once and for all? The first thing I will tell NFF as my recommendation is that they have to reduce the number of competitions they registered to take part in. We have too many underage competitions, in fact, we have under everything and it is male and female but do we need all that? School-age football can be grouped under one, you can have U-20 and if you don’t have the money to take part in U-20 you can also do without it, the schools and various interest groups can have their competitions at the U-20 level for talent and that can even be designed to get players into the U-23 because that is the next thing to the senior national team instead of having under this and that male and female, it is very expensive.

NFF has more challenges because most of the players in the Super Eagles come from abroad, do you know what it takes to bring them in and keep them even if it is one week? Of course, the challenges about the coaches who are paid in dollars are there. So these are issues that require very serious discussion, therefore, the NFF needs to reduce the number of competitions in the face of dwindling resources, economically we are not comfortable in this country and the NFF also depend on the goodwill of sponsors and you can see what is happening in the country now, many companies are folding up, so where are they going to get the sponsors, so they have to think outside of the box if not they will keep wallowing in that pitiable situation that the players are complaining about. And finally, the NFF must be able to truly access themselves on how far they can go in any competition they are attending. This is one of the issues I had with them when I was in office. All our category-A players in the Eagles are foreign-based, no coach can perform the magic when he can’t camp his key players for more than two weeks, and train together; it is difficult. These are some of the issues they need to sit down and finalise. I am not saying they aren’t doing anything but the way they are carrying on, it appears to me they just want to take part in competitions so that when they make a budget they will say we have under this and under that, the people that are providing the money do not want to know if you have under whatever, the amount of money you collect to take care of different kinds of teams you can spend on two or three at most.