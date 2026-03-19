Nigeria’s Economic Revival Possible With Right Leadership –Hashim

A former presidential candidate and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2027 presidential aspirant, Dr. Gbenga Hashim, has expressed confidence that Nigeria can regain its economic strength if the country is guided by responsible and visionary leadership. Hashim made the remarks when the PDP leadership in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led by Alhaji Ismail Dogara paid him a thank-you visit and to reaffirm their support for his political vision.

Hashim said Nigeria had the resources and human capital needed to rebuild her economy, stressing that the country’s present challenges could be reversed with sound policies and purposeful leadership. He noted that Nigeria once enjoyed a strong and vibrant economy driven by transparency, discipline and productive policies, adding that earlier generations of leaders laid foundations that allowed the country to compete favourably with other emerging economies.

According to him, the highlight of Nigeria’s economic prosperity was in 1966 , when the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) doubled Malaysia’s and bigger than Indonesia’s, and in 1976 when Nigeria’s Per Capital Income tripled that of China. Hashim also cited the industrial growth of the North and other regions during the First Republic as an example of what visionary leadership could achieve, recalling that policies introduced under the late Northern Premier, Ahmadu Bello, transformed Kaduna into a thriving textile hub that provided employment for thousands of workers.

He said the experience demonstrates that Nigeria still has the capacity to rebuild its industrial base, revive manufacturing and create large-scale employment for its growing population. “Poverty, disease, ignorance and unemployment are not normal conditions for Nigeria because this country has prospered before,” Hashim said, expressing optimism that economic revival remains achievable.

He called on the PDP officials at the grassroots to strengthen mobilisation efforts, describing ward leaders as the “commanders” of the party’s structure whose work is critical to electoral success. Hashim also expressed optimism that ongoing reconciliation efforts within the PDP would restore unity among members. “We will unite the PDP; all the factions have agreed to work together,” he said.

The chairman of the PDP in the FCT, Dogara, on his part, commended Hashim for maintaining close contact with party members across different levels. He described the former presidential candidate as a pan-Nigerian leader, who regularly engages grassroots stakeholders and carries them along in his political activities.

According to Dogara, their visit was to reaffirm their solidarity with Hashim and to encourage him to sustain his engagement with party structures across the country. “Other presidential candidates hardly sit down with ward chairmen. You can see how Dr. Hashim has humbled himself to engage with us at the grassroots,” he said. Dogara also expressed confidence in the resilience of the PDP, noting that despite internal challenges, the party still possesses a strong nationwide structure capable of winning future elections.

The meeting ended with renewed calls for unity, grassroots mobilisation and collective efforts to reposition the Party ahead of upcoming political contests. Meanwhile, Hashim has faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the recently announced timetable for the 2027 general election.

He described the timetable as an overreach, alleging that it was structured to favour the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). According to him, INEC does not have the authority to dictate when political parties should conduct their primaries.

The former presidential aspirant maintained that primaries are internal affairs of political parties, provided they comply with the Electoral Act’s nomination deadlines. “INEC is not a headmaster that can impose what it wants on political parties. As long as parties comply with the Electoral Act regarding submission timelines, they have the right to determine when to hold their primaries.

“It’s not the business of INEC to dictate to parties when they should conduct nominations of candidates for elections. This shows that INEC chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan cannot be trusted. It’s either he resigns or Nigerians will embark on mass action to force him out. He should not be allowed to stay a day longer in that office,” he said. The PDP presidential aspirant further alleged that moving the primaries to an earlier date is a deliberate attempt to weaken opposition parties currently dealing with internal disputes.

“INEC is deliberately working to favour the APC, having destabilised other political parties who are trying to sort out themselves in court. That is disingenuous and wrong,” he said. Hashim argued that for the 2027 elections to be free and fair, the electoral commission must be reconstituted, insisting that public confidence in the commission’s leadership is critical.

His words: “For us to have an acceptable, free and fair election in 2027, INEC has to be reconstituted. Rushing out an ill thought out timetable after what we consider a poor performance in the Abuja Area Council election shows that the chairman cannot be entrusted with the 2027 general election.”

He warned against conducting elections whose outcomes, in his view, could become predictable, describing such a scenario as unjust to taxpayers. He also warned against any action that could undermine democratic continuity after 27 years of uninterrupted civil rule.