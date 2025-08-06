Nigeria’s Economic Prospects Brighten As IMF Boosts Growth Outlook

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recent upgrade of Nigeria’s growth outlook has brightened prospects of the country’s economy maintaining its current growth momentum in the coming years, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Although the statement released on July 2nd this year by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), following the conclusion of its 2025 Article IV consultation with Nigeria, did raise some concerns with the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the general consensus among financial experts was that the report was a positive review of the country’s economic situation.

Article IV consultation report

For instance, one of the major highlights of the report was that the IMF, citing the country’s domestic refinery, higher oil production and a robust services sector, raised Nigeria’s growth forecast for 2025 to 3.4 percent from the 3 percent it projected in April. Also, the Fund commended the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for implementing major reforms over the past two years, which it said, had improved macroeconomic stability and enhanced resilience.

It stated: “Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to expand by 3.4 percent in 2025, supported by the new domestic refinery, higher oil production, and robust services. Against a complex and uncertain external environment, medium-term growth is projected to hover around 3½ percent, supported by domestic reform gains. “The authorities have removed costly fuel subsidies, stopped monetary financing of the fiscal deficit and improved the functioning of the foreign exchange market.

Investor confidence has strengthened, helping Nigeria successfully tap the Eurobond market and leading to a resumption of portfolio inflows. At the same time, poverty and food insecurity have risen, and the government is now focused on raising growth.” While it emphasised that it supports actions taken by the CBN to strengthen the banking sector, the Fund warned that, “large exposures to fx loans, the hydrocarbon sector, and single borrowers constitute risks for individual institutions.”

Noting that it welcomes the CBN’s decision, “to enforce bank compliance with stricter insider-lending limits within 6 months,” the IMF urged the apex bank to further improve the reporting of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) and recognition of impaired loans. On fiscal policy, the Bretton Woods institution, which “commended the authorities on advancing the tax reform bill, an important step towards enhancing revenue mobilization and creating fiscal space for development spending, while preserving debt sustainability,” urged the FG to enhance the accuracy of budget revenue projections.

Specifically, it said: “Delivering on the government’s growth objectives would benefit from strengthening the budget process. The budget’s systematic reliance on overly optimistic revenue assumptions frequently leads to intra-year revisions of capital expenditure. “Staff encourages the authorities to enhance the accuracy of fiscal forecasting with the 2026 budget. A budget based on reasonable revenue projections will better allow for the needed prioritization of initiatives.

Integrating the development agenda as the main narrative for the budget will further support such prioritization. “Conducting expenditure reviews and an evaluation of public investment management can provide a roadmap for policy reforms and enhance public investment efficiency.

The quality of fiscal data is weak, complicating policy setting.” The Fund also, “highlighted the importance of tackling security, red tape, agricultural productivity, infrastructure gaps, including boosting electricity supply, as well as improved health and education spending, and making the economy more resilient to climate events.”

Reaction

Expressing his satisfaction with the report, CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, said: “At a time of global uncertainty, this assessment reaffirms that responsible, forwardlooking policy choices matter. It affirms that Nigeria is regaining credibility, anchoring expectations, and laying the foundation for inclusive, long-term growth. It is both an encouragement to stay the course, and a reminder that resilience and prosperity require continued discipline and vision.”

Similarly, a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, reported the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, as saying that he was pleased with the IMF’s recognition of the FG’s ongoing reform efforts and the tangible progress achieved over the past two years, which according to the statement, “have contributed to notable improvements in Nigeria’s fiscal and external positions, bolstering investor confidence and strengthening the resilience of the economy.”

According to the statement, “the Minister also welcomed the Fund’s acknowledgment of advancements in the agricultural sector, particularly increased food production, which has contributed to moderating inflation. As of May 2025

headline inflation eased to 22.9%, while food inflation declined to 21.4%—both improvements from the higher levels recorded during the IMF mission. “He further noted the IMF’s positive outlook, which affirms that Nigeria’s economic reforms have positioned the country to better withstand external shocks.”

Responding to the downside risks highlighted in the IMF’s report, Mr. Edun, according to the statement, “emphasized that the implementation of the 2025 Budget is being carried out with a focus on safeguarding reform gains and ensuring economic stability.

“The government continues to monitor developments in the international oil market and global trade environment, and is taking responsive measures to mitigate potential risks, while maintaining momentum toward inclusive growth.”

World Economic Outlook Update

Given the foregoing, not too many analysts would have been surprised that in the update to its flagship World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released, last Tuesday, the IMF officially upgraded its economic growth forecast for Nigeria this year to 3.4 percent from the 3.0 per cent it projected for the country in the April edition of the WEO.

The Fund also raised the growth forecast for the country next year to 3.2 per cent from the 2.7 per cent it had forecast in April. Equally, the IMF, which boosted its outlook for global growth to 3.0 per cent for 2025 and 3.1 per cent in 2026, upgraded its growth forecasts for sub-Saharan Africa to 4.0 percent for 2025 and 4.3 per cent for 2026 from the April WEO’s projections of 3.8 percent and 4.2 per cent respectively.

However, commenting on the report, IMF’s Chief Economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, said: “The world economy is still hurting, and it’s going to continue hurting with tariffs at that level, even though it’s not as bad as it could have been,” He explained that the 2025 out look had been helped by what he called “a tremendous amount” of front-loading as businesses tried to get ahead of the tariffs, but he warned that the stock-piling boost would not last.

“That is going to fade away,” he said, adding: “That’s going to be a drag on economic activity in the second half of the year and into 2026. There is going to be pay-back for that front loading, and that’s one of the risks we face.” Tariffs were expected to remain high, he said, pointing to signs that U.S. consumer prices were starting to edge higher. “The underlying tariff is much higher than it was back in January, February. If that stays … that will weigh on growth going forward, contributing to a really lackluster global performance.”

World Bank retains projection

Interestingly, in its twice-yearly Global Economic Prospects report released in June, the World Bank reiterated its projection that the Nigerian economy would grow by 3.6 per cent in 2025. The bank stated: “Growth in Nigeria is forecast to strengthen to 3.6 per cent in 2025 and to an average of 3.8 per cent in 2026-27. Following monetary policy tightening in 2024 to address rapid currency depreciation, inflation is projected to decline gradually.

“Domestic reforms have helped spur investment, supporting growth in the services sector, especially in financial services and information and communication technology. Services activity will continue to be the main driver of growth, while the industrial sector will remain constrained by subdued crude oil production as last year’s slight rebound wanes.”

The World Bank, which slashed its global growth forecast for 2025 by 0.4 percentage points to 2.3 per cent, saying that higher tariffs and heightened uncertainty posed a “significant headwind” for nearly all economies, warned that global growth could be weaker than projected if global trade tensions were to escalate further. However, it affirmed that the global risks of the trade wars will be limited in Nigeria and the rest of sub-Saharan Africa. As the bank put it, “the direct impact on SSA growth of further escalation in global trade tensions may be contained owing to the limited direct exposure to export markets in China and the United States, apart from commodity demand.

Conclusion

Given that the CBN’s policiesforex and monetary tightening measures- had already yielded significant results, including surging Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows into the country, even before the IMF and World Bank released their latest reports, analysts believe that the positive reviews of the Bretton Woods’ institutions will further boost investor confidence in the nation’s economy.