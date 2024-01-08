Nigeria’s Economic Growth To Decline In 2024 – UN

Nigeria is likely to experience a decline in its economy in 2024 as a result of its huge debt, growing inflation rate, and effects on citizen welfare, according to the United Nations (UN).

The UN has made a projection in its World Economic Situation and Prospects report for 2024 which was released on Monday, January 2024.

Additionally, the UN projected that Nigeria’s growth rate would accelerate from 2.9% in 2023 to 3.1% in 2024.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the five United Nations Regional Commissions, and the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations collaborated to develop the WESP report.

The analysis states that with a 3.1% GDP growth prediction for 2024, Nigeria’s economic prospects have moderately improved due to policy measures implemented in 2023, particularly in the oil industry.

The report said, “Policy reforms enacted by the government of Nigeria in 2023, especially in the hydrocarbon sector, have contributed to a moderate improvement in the country’s growth prospects for 2024, with GDP growth forecast at 3.1 per cent.

However, growing public debt, persistent inflation, and a rising cost of living, together with a shallow business environment, will pose a downward risk to growth prospects.”

The report also mentioned the likelihood of lower national petrol prices in 2024 if local efforts were made to increase oil refining capacity.