Nigeria’s Economic Downturn, Not Excuse For Youths To Venture Into Crime – Minister

The Federal government through the Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim has issued a stern warning to Nigerian youths not to use the nation’s economic downturn as an excuse to commit crimes.

Ibrahim gave the warning on Thursday while speaking at a leadership training course for the chief officers of the Nigerian Peace Corps in Abuja.

According to him, as the economic slump is a worldwide occurrence and is not specific to Nigeria, it cannot be used as an excuse for criminal activity of any kind.

The Minister specifically advised the young people to take advantage of the economic challenge to better position themselves for both social and economic responsibility.

In his remarks, Mr Isaac Adeyinka Adeagbo, the Federal Minister of Youth Development’s Chief Youth Development Officer, urged youths to remain more focused in the face of the difficult economic climate.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Peace Corps for arranging the retreat and gave assurance that her Ministry would consistently collaborate with all youth development organisations in the nation to achieve the goal of creating an equitable society.

She urged Nigerians as a whole to embrace and preach peace, emphasising that genuine development is impossible without both.

“As for all well-meaning Nigerians, all hands must be on deck to achieve the new hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take Nigeria back to the right path”, the Minister pleaded.