Nigeria’s Economic Competitiveness Lies In Lagos, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lecture by Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the first Distinguished Lecture for 2025 of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos, yesterday

It is a great and humbling honour to have been asked to deliver the first NIIA Distinguished Lecture for 2025, on the theme, Lagos and Nigeria 2030: Projections of a World Power.

Let me start by thanking the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), under the leadership of Professor Eghosa Osaghae, a distinguished political scientist, for extending this prestigious invitation to me. As Nigeria’s foremost think tank on global affairs, the NIIA is the proud embodiment of a robust legacy of intellectual leadership, consistently articulating Nigeria’s place in a world that never stops changing.

The NIIA also happens to be a historic site, in its own right. Not only is it the place where the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was born 50 years ago, it is also, from an architectural perspective, an iconic Lagos landmark, designed and built around the period of Nigeria’s Independence, and adorned with artwork from Ben Enwonwu and Erhabor Emokpae, two of Nigeria’s most famous and revered artists.

I very much welcome this opportunity to add my thoughts to the ongoing dialogue on Nigeria’s place on the international stage. I have been asked to speak on the theme, “Lagos and Nigeria 2030: Projections of a World Power.”

I find the theme especially inspiring, given how it readily acknowledges the very strong interconnection between Lagos and Nigeria, and the fact that there is no future version of Nigeria that will not be deeply shaped and impacted by Lagos. Malcolm X once said, “The future belongs to those who prepare for it today.”

The theme of this lecture invites us to dream, to proceed on a bold exploration of what the future holds for the world’s most populous black nation. Even more, it asks us to, in our envisioning, settle on a Nigeria that is a global power in all ramifications.

Global power in the 21st century

What does world power mean in the 21st century? What does it mean for Nigeria to be a global power? I would define global power as being essentially multidimensional, combining economic power, diplomatic and geopolitical clout, technological capacity, cultural and soft power, military and defence strength, demography, and resource abundance.

We must also acknowledge that the assessment of world power is not a static concept, it is one that constantly evolves. There was a time when global power was measured largely by how many colonies a country occupied, and the size of its naval fleet—that asset being the primary way in which strength was projected and control maintained over a vast range of colonies accessible only by sea.

Today, while a well-resourced Navy is still a vital projector of national strength, the landscape—or seascape—has changed dramatically. Wars are now primarily fought, not at sea, but instead in the air and the cyber-domain. The point I am making is about the fluidity of the indicators of global power, as technology advances and geopolitical realities change.

A history of national visions

The concept of “Nigeria 2030” brings to mind a series of national and international visions. On the domestic scene, Vision 2010 comes to mind, followed by Vision 20:2020, and then Nigeria Agenda 2050, launched by the Buhari administration in 2023, and which seek to place Nigeria among the world’s leading middle-income economies by 2050.

Upon assumption of office, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a goal of making Nigeria a 1 Trillion Dollar economy by 2030.

Nigeria’s commitments to the Paris Climate Agreement

Envisage that we will end gas flaring by 2030 while also generating a third of our electricity from renewable sources. On the subnational level, we have Lagos State Development Plan 2052; our 30-year development plan that we launched in 2022, eloquently articulating our ambition to become Africa’s Model Mega City and a Global, Economic and Financial Hub that is safe, secure, functional and productive.

The Lagos State 30 Year Plan is anchored on four pillars: Thriving Economy, Modern Infrastructure, Human-Centric City, and Effective Governance. 2030 also brings to mind the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), being the target year set in 2025 when the SDGs emerged—seventeen pivotal goals meant to transition humanity into a truly just, equitable and prosperous world—to replace the Millennial Development Goals.

As 2030 bears down on us with determination and urgency, fears are mounting already that those global targets will be missed, given, on the one hand, the scale of funding required and the limits of committed resources, and on the other hand, disruptions such as Covid-19 and various geopolitical conflicts and natural disasters around the world.

Let me quickly add a bit more context to Vision 2010, developed as the guiding document that would take Nigeria into the long-anticipated 21st century. It is significant in being the last Nigerian national vision or plan overseen by a military government.

The then Head of State, General Sani Abacha inaugurated the Vision 2010 Committee on Sept 27, 1996—29 years ago this month; the Committee worked over the next 12 months and submitted the final report on September 30, 1997; one day ahead of Nigeria’s 37th Independence anniversary. That 37-year-old country, tightly held in the grip of military rule, has since then come a long way.

Today it is a grey-haired 64 year old, on the cusp of 65, still standing strong despite many challenges, old and new, still as desirous as ever of attaining its full potential. Military rule has since given way to 26 years of unbroken democracy—the longest stretch of democracy in our history, and a strong affirmation of how much we have matured as a people and a polity in the last three decades.

There is now no doubt that democracy is here to stay in Nigeria; and that, however imperfect it may be, it is preferable to military rule. As Winston Churchill said, “No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”

Influence across the decades

Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, join me on a quick trip down memory lane, examining Nigeria’s influence and power since we attained self-governing status. Nigeria’s aspirations to be a world power have their roots in our Independence from the British—an independence that we fought and clamored for, albeit in a non-violent manner.

It is said that the world’s population of independent black people doubled at that moment, midnight separating September 30 and October 1, 1960, when the Union Jack was lowered for the last time and the green-whitegreen replaced it. Seventeen African countries attained Independence in 1960, but none with the kind of scale and promise that Nigeria embodied.

The December 5,1960 edition of TIME Magazine has Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa on the cover, heralding a story in the magazine titled “NIGERIA: The Black Rock.” The magazine proclaimed, and I quote: “In the long run, the most important and enduring face of Africa might well prove to be that presented by Nigeria […] the Federation of Nigeria stands a giant among Lilliputians; last October, when Nigeria’s 40 million people got their independence, the free population of Black Africa jumped 50%.

Backed by such numbers, Nigeria’s sober voice urging the steady, cautious way to prosperity and national greatness seems destined to exert ever-rising influence in emergent Africa.” Powerful words in every sense. We asserted bravery by breaking diplomatic ties with France in 1961 to protest the country’s nuclear testing in Algeria, and then went on to join the Non-Aligned Movement in 1964.

One of the highlights of this our first decade of Independence was the triumphant State Visit of Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa to the United States in 1961, during which he was hosted to dinner at the White House by President Kennedy, and addressed the United States Congress—a milestone that we have yet to reprise in the more than 60 years since then.

We were at that point in history the world’s pre-eminent black power, with seemingly boundless potential. Things did not go as envisaged, with political upheaval, military coups and a civil war. But we never lost that sense of ourselves as a continental giant, with the power to shape the course of global affairs.

From the role we played in the long fight against apartheid, to our support for liberation movements in Zimbabwe and Angola. It is not out of place to look at these interventions and regard the 1970s and 1980s as a high point of diplomatic audacity for Nigeria.

On January 11, 1976, at an Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nigeria’s Head of State, General Murtala Muhammed delivered his “Africa has Come of Age” speech, a speech that, fifty years later, still rings as powerfully as ever.

The speech in which he said, and I quote: “Mr. Chairman, Africa has come of age. It is no longer under the orbit of any extra continental power. It should no longer take orders from any country, however powerful. The fortunes of Africa are in our hands to make or mar.

For too long have we been kicked around; for too long have we been treated like adolescents who cannot discern their interests and act accordingly […] The time has come when we should make it clear that we can decide for ourselves; that we know our own interests and how to protect those interest…”

We stood up boldly to Western powers on apartheid, penalised foreign companies that did business in apartheid South Africa, raised more money than any other country to support the efforts of our brothers and sisters in South Africa, hosted the largest festival of black arts the world had ever seen, and provided very generous take-off grants to the newly independent country of Zimbabwe.

In the late 1980s, Prof Bolaji Akinyemi, DirectorGeneral of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) between 1975 and 1983, conceived of a “Concert of Medium Powers”, to build on what the Non Aligned Movement had started. That period also gave us the Technical Aid Corps (TAC)—which to this day remains a cornerstone of Nigerian soft power across Africa and the Caribbean—and then ECOMOG, which helped restore peace in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Sports took center-stage in the 1990s, which became an era of footballing success and clout: winning the 1994 African Cup of Nations, qualifying for our first ever World Cup, and winning the Olympic Gold in football in 1996.

All of these happened even as we found ourselves increasingly cut off from the global community, following the shocking execution of Ken Saro Wiwa in 1995. 1999 ushered in democracy, to close a decade that saw much political turmoil and international disconnection.

The 21st century has seen us grappling with the demands and tensions of democracy, constitutionalism and federalism, and it does seem, in my view, that much of our focus has turned inwards, away from the adventurous foreign policy of the military era.