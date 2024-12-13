Nigeria’s Economic Challenges Require Collective Efforts – DROMI 

Share

The Initiator of a Non-Governmental organisation, Dr Rhoda Makinde Initiative (DROMI), has called on Nigerians not to see the present economic challenges being faced by the country as something only the government must tackle.

Dr Makinde, who is the wife of the lawmaker representing the Ondo East/Ondo West Federal constituency at the National Assembly, stated this during a food palliative drive organised in Ogun state where hundreds of aged women were given packaged rice and groundnut oil.

At the event which took place inside CAC, Isale Ake, Abeokuta, Makinde, who was represented by the state’s Coordinator, Mrs Adekemi Janet, said all hands must be on deck in finding a lasting solution to the challenges.

According to her, the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is striving hard every day to right past wrongs so as to place the country on the path of prosperity, but citizens too must contribute their own quota.

“It’s an eyesore, the federal government is not relenting on its oars when we talk about resuscitating our economy and the results are gradually rolling in.

“But it is not what only the government can do, we all have to do our parts. Show love to those around you. Speak positively about our country. Don’t be greedy. Do not cause unnecessary inflation.

“When we do all these, Nigeria will be better and we will see the good of the land in our own time”

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, an octogenarian, Mrs Arinola Kuburat, thanked Dr Makinde for being a channel of blessing to women and less privileged across the country in a time like this.

