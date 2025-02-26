Nigeria’s Earnings From Oil, Gas Drop By 1.65% To $45.95bn

Share

Nigeria earned a total of $45.95 billion from oil and gas exports in the first eleven months of 2024, compared with $46.72 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, findings by New Telegraph show.

This means that the country’s earnings from oil and gas exports fell by 1.65 per cent, or $770 million, between January and November last year, compared with the total amount it earned from these exports in the corresponding period of 2023.

An analysis of monthly economic reports for January – November 2024 released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) indicate that total receipts from crude oil and gas exports amounted to $26.120 billion the first half of 2024 compared with the $19.83 billion recorded for between July and November.

Further analysis of the apex bank’s data indicate that Nigeria has been recording an increase in its trade surplus in recent times as a result of higher exports of both crude oil and non-oil products as well as a decline in import bills.

For instance, the economic report for November 2024 released by the CBN last week, stated: “Provisional data revealed an increase in the trade surplus to $1.33 billion, from $1.13 billion in October 2024. Export receipts rose by 3.44 per cent to $4.51 billion, from $4.36 billion in the preceding month, driven by higher exports of both crude oil and nonoil products.

“Import bills, however, declined by 2.45 per cent to $3.18 billion from $3.26 billion in October 2024, due to lower importation of petroleum products.

“Analysis of export by composition showed that crude oil and gas exports, accounted for 86.27 per cent of total export receipts, while non-oil exports, accounted for the balance.

In terms of import, non-oil imports accounted for 65.02 per cent, with oil import accounting for the balance.” The report further said: “Oil export earnings increased, driven by a significant increase in domestic crude oil production.

Provisional data showed that total receipts from crude oil and gas exports increased to $3.89 billion, from $3.74 billion in October 2024.

The increase was due to higher domestic crude oil production which rose to 1.49 million barrels per day (mbpd), from 1.33 mbpd in the preceding month.

“A disaggregation indicated that crude oil export receipts rose by 4.66 per cent to $2.92 billion, from $2.79 billion in the preceding month. Similarly, gas export earnings increased marginlly to $0.97 billion, from $0.96 billion in October 2024.

Analysts note that while there have been increased calls for the country to reduce its oil dependency, oil and gas exports still account for over 80 per cent of the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

As a result, the President Bola Tinubu-led administration has been intensifying measures to boost crude oil production since it assumed office on May 29, 2023.

The measures appear to be having the desired impact as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) recently announced that Nigeria’s average daily crude oil production increased significantly to 1.53 million barrels per day (bpd) in January this year.

This means that the country, for the first time, met the global oil cartel’s pro – duction quota of 1.5 million bpd since it was set — for the 2024 period — at OPEC’s ministerial meeting on November 30, 2023.

In December 2024, the quota was extended to 2026 as Nigeria produced below the quota for over a year. In its latest monthly oil market report, OPEC said it obtained Nigeria’s oil production figures from direct communication with the country’s officials.

According to the report, the 1.53 million bpd recorded for January, represents a 54,000 or 3.6 per cent increase from the 1.48 million bpd recorded in December 2024.

The current production figure thus means that Nigeria retained its position as the largest oil producer in Africa, surpassing Algeria, which produced 907,000 bpd in January.

OPEC, in the report, also said that Nigeria’s oil production is likely to increase with Dangote refinery nearing full capacity.

The oil cartel stated: “…the oil sector remains central to the economy, and the Dangote Refinery reaching full production capacity should help stabilide the petroleum product supply and possibly lower petrol prices.”

Share

Please follow and like us: