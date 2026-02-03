Nigeria’s Earnings From Crude Oil Hit N55.5tn In 2025

Nigeria earned an average of N55.5tn from crude oil sales in 2025 which is higher when compared with the N50.88tn it earned in 2024.

These were contained in data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and crude price data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria has shown.

According to NUPRC, Nigeria’s total output of crude oil between January and December 2025, was 530.41 million barrels and when multiplied by the average crude oil price of $72.08 in 2025 \at the exchange rate N1,450/$1 summed to N55.5 trillion.

The NUPRC data showed that crude oil production was 47.70 million barrels in January, but declined to 41.02 million barrels in February; rose to 43.42 million barrels in March; and 44.57 million barrels in April. to 44.57 million barrels.

It was 45.04 million barrels in May and 45.16 million barrels in June. It rose to 46.73 million barrels in July, and fell to 44.47 million barrels in August to 44.47 million barrels, 41.69 million barrels in September.

According to the data, it was 43.44 million barrels in October, 43.08 million barrels in November, and 44.08 million barrels in December. Data from the CBN showed that Bonny Light, Nigeria’s flagship crude grade, traded at elevated levels in the early part of 2025 before falling in the second quarter.

The data showed that Bonny Light crude sold at an average of $80.76 per barrel in January 2025, $77.08 in February; $74.44 in March; $69.0 in April to $69.07 and $65.90 in May. It was $73.50 in June, $73.18 in July, $70.55 in August; $70.20 in September, and $66.15 in October.