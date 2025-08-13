Nigeria’s Earnings From Cocoa To Drop By N523bn Despite High Global Price

Despite the favourable weather and high price this year, structural constraints including aging cocoa trees will further make Nigerian cocoa producers and exporters are to lose 39,000 tonne or N523 billion ($337.35 million) from output in this season.

It was learnt that Nigeria’s cocoa output was projected to fall by 11 per cent to 305,000 tonnes from 344,000 tinnes in the 2025-2026 harvest season un September as price climbed to $8,650 per tonne. According to the Head of Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr Mufutau Abolarinwa, changing weather patterns have delayed key rainfall and strong winds have damaged fresh flowers and young cherelles.

He added that these had reduced the number of pods that could have contributed to output. However, while the situation is bleaker for Nigeria, it is comparatively better for bigger producers like Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana as Cote d’Ivoire, the biggest producer, is projected to collect 1.4 million tonnes during the main crop harvest between October and March, which is about in line with the expected total for this season’s main crop.

In Ghana, where the harvest begins this month, the output is projected at 620,000 tons, well below the country’s historical peak. Cameroon is an anomaly with production expected to rise 12 per cent to 300,000 tons, according to the country’s Cocoa and Coffee Interprofessional Council.

The result means global cocoa supply will likely stay tight and prices will rise, even as weaker demand offers some relief following an estimated 40,000 tonnes shortfall this year. Recall that the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN) had complained that accessing the new cocoa varieties which bear fruit within 18 months have remained a challenge in the country.

Cocoa is majorly used to make cocoa paste, chocolate, cocoa butter and cocoa liquor which are commonly consumed across the globe. According to the National President of the association, Adegoke Adeola, the demand for the variety of the new cocoa seedlings was very high when compared to supply.

Early in the year, government had set a production target of 500,000 tonnes for the 2024-2025 season, which would move the country into fourth place behind Ivory Coast, Ghana and Indonesia, however, CFAN president said that many cocoa farmers were still recycling the old varieties of five to seven years gestation period, leading to this frustration.

He added: “There is a new cocoa variety that has 18 months gestation period to fruit and this is a game changer in the sector.” Adegoke appealed to the Federal Government to adequately fund research institutes to enable them create germplasm, essential for the availability of new cocoa varieties, noting that there were few nurseries in Nigeria to meet the capacity to supply the new cocoa varieties to farmers in the country thereby making creating a demand gap.

The president said that many Nigerian youths were now venturing into cocoa farming because of the increase in price of the commodity in the international market in 2024. According to him, “agronomy practices is gaining momentum as well as pesticide application.

If we are able to have much availability of new cocoa seedlings that have 18 months duration, then it will be a big blessing to Nigeria and the country will not be struggling to increase from 200 metric tonnes to 500 metric tonnes.”

Also, the Director of Cocoa Farmers Alliance of Africa (CFAA), United Kingdom branch, Mr Dapo Ladegbaye, said that cocoa farmers in Nigeria until recently were disillusioned and frustrated because of the low price of the commodity in the international market. Ladegbaye stressed that since government was diversifying the economy from oil and gas to non-oil, there is now hope for the country’s cocoa farmers.