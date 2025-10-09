Nigeria’s Dysfunctional Electoral System Fuels Idiocy In Politics

I n the heyday of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in Nigeria when most politicians, especially the governors and legislators were flocking into the All Progressive Congress (APC), the then governor of Rivers State, now Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike wondered why any sane person would decide to join that party seeing that Buhari government’s misgovernance had made the party unpopular. Wike reasoned that APC-Buhari clueless government ought to attract opprobrium, disenchantment and therefore disapproval by Nigerians.

Regarding his perception and attitude to the Buhari government and APC, Wike had retorted an interviewer’s question whether he would decamp from PDP to APC: “Me? Leave PDP to APC, am I crazy? How can I leave PDP suffering malaria for APC with cancer? It is not possible?” But today, Wike is not just in the APC government serving the Tinubu administration, he is justifying everything APC represents.

That’s the idiocy that the dysfunctional electoral system induces in Nigerian politics. Politicians make resolute declarations today only to denounce such tomorrow. No integrity! An officious by-stander watching the play of politics in Nigeria will see idiotic displays and meaningless talks but all these make great sense to the players and beneficiaries.

What an average watcher outside the field of politics construes as idiotic and stupid carry great significance and impactful effect to everybody concerned. The reason for this situation is because the electoral system with its infrastructure is so dysfunctional that nobody can depend on it for credible elections and just outcomes. Nigeria’s electoral system is so weird and absurd that only a fool can trust it.

And it has been so right from the time of the British colonial authority who instituted it. The very first election in Nigeria was conducted in 1951 and Britain had interest in its outcome. But by then, the nationalists led by Nnamdi Azikiwe had sown the field of politics with seeds of discontent, disavowal and rejection of British colonialism. So, politics became a “do-or-die” pastime rooted in grabbing political offices.

Two prominent politicians, Azikiwe and Obafemi Awolowo represented the nationalist political culture opposed to British interests, so British authority designed that political position but not political power to effect any fundamental change should be thrown to these Southern leaders. Northern, Eastern and Western Regions were delineated into electoral constituencies with the North having 50%. In the 1950 and 1953 Constitutional Conferences the North at British instigation insisted on half the electoral constituencies and got it.

If the elections are free and fair, politicians will remain in their parties to slug it out with every opponent

The electoral infrastructure put in place ensured that whatever happens, the North must be able to dominate the country. But to ensure fidelity to this electoral dysfunction, the two Southern leaders were set against each other on grounds of tribalism.

So, the British exploited the schism in southern leadership to create Awolowo as a counterpoise to Azikiwe and it worked when Azikiwe accepted British conditions to distance himself from the Zikist Movement to enjoy British favours.

In the 1951 elections, British colonial authority exploited NCNC’s unstructured organisational lacuna which does not recognition personal membership but rather affiliate associations to rob it of majority of the parliamentary seats in Western Region which if properly recognised would have invested Azikiwe with parliamentary majority to form NCNC government in Western Region in 1951.

This British subterfuge enabled Awolowo’s Action Group, and its sympathisers to rally Yoruba parliamentarians-elect (Akinloye, Akinjide, etc.) to decamp to the Action Group to form government. The 1959 general election was blatantly rigged as revealed by Harold Smith, a British colonial civil servant who rejected Governor-General, James Robertson’s command to participate in the rigging of those elections.

In Tafawa Balewa’s autobiography, he revealed that Sir Robertson had called him even before the official results were announced to intimate him that he would be calling on him to form government if he was able to get opposition members to join him to form government which he (Balewa) promptly accepted. The protests by Azikiwe and Awolowo were discontented and both were set against each other and each fell for the bait of joining in a coalition government.

The Nigeria system has borne out the cliché that he who counts the votes determines the winner and so it has been with Nigeria till date. In Nigeria, the president selects and appoints all the electoral organisers (Chairman, Federal Commissioners of INEC and State Resident Commissioners) who are answerable to him. Since 1999 the electoral body has been conducting sham elections adjudged unfree, unjust and unfair and yet political actors had acquiesced to this nefarious system.

Only one man is sure of what the outcome of the vote will be and that is the president. Since the president controls the electoral system with its nebulous infrastructure, the political system is rendered incoherent and dysfunctional because it is what the president wants to happen that happens at the electoral field.

It is for this reason that politicians in parties other than the party of the president count it politically clever to defect from their opposition parties to the party of the president to be sure of winning their seats or positions as the electoral rigging incubus hangs over politicians of opposition parties.

So, when Senator Akpabio urges President Tinubu to get ready to accept governors of opposition parties decamping from their parties to APC, it is the fear of being rigged out by APC and INEC that weighs such governors down.

Already, Akwa Ibom and Delta States which were very strong PDP states have defected to APC while the pressure is on Enugu, Osun, Bayelsa, Rivers, and other state governors to do the same and that was what Senator Akpabio is predicting. If the elections are free and fair, politicians will remain in their parties to slug it out with every opponent.