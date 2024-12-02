Nigeria’s Domestic Travel Volume Shrinks Over Dwindling Airplanes

Share

The President of Aviation Safety Round Table (ASRT) Air Commodore Ademola Onitiju (rtd) has said the volume of domestic travelling public for whom the stakeholders and airline operators seek to make aircraft available is dwindling due to high cost of air tickets and reduced purchasing power of the citizens.

He equally emphasised the need for purposeful coordination between the aviation sector and other government agencies, especially the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), to arrest airlines’ existential threat occasioned by the high cost of jet fuel, which takes about 45 per cent of operation cost of the airlines’ expenses, end discriminatory exchange rate for maintenance and related activities including the acquisition of aircraft spares and ground handling equipment to enhance safety and ease of operations among others.

The group’s leader explained that ASRT had suggested that there be a single-digit lending rate for the aviation sector to enhance its growth and contribution to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), just as they believe that the establishment of an Aviation Finance Bank could help in actualising these.

The group recommended that the NCAA and other aviation agencies be further strengthened and funded to embrace new aviation technologies including the imminent emergence of drones and electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft deployable for the movement of people and logistics.

They also anticipated a domestic Public Service Obligation policy that would make some parts of Nigeria transportable by air.

He stated that the ART as a body had variously recommended that the government had to be deliberate in its policy for rescuing the aviation sector from collapse.

Onitiju, who spoke to New Telegraph on the sidelines at the Business Breakfast Meeting put together by ASRTI in Lagos at the weekend with the topic, “Cape Town Convention Practice Direction”, said:

“We had highlighted the need for the government to emplace policies that create a conducive environment for aviation to thrive, remove the shackles and make air travel affordable.

“To this end, we advocated discriminatory exchange rates for maintenance and related activities including the acquisition of aircraft spares and ground handling equipment to enhance safety and ease of operations.

We believe that these and other benefits will reduce operational costs, and enhance proficiency and competitiveness.”

The group, he reiterated, had suggested that facilities in all airports nationwide be equipped and upgraded to dispatch and receive aircraft at midnight and beyond to maximise the benefits of air travel and revenue generation, hinting that aircraft are best utilised in the air.

