Nigeria’s Dilemma Over Variations In Weather Patterns

Our actions have been largely reactive rather than proactive –Oladipo

Nigeria’s effort has not matched the size of problem, says Okereke

‘Some targets have been set, what we need is to move rapidly into implementation’

Climate change is a long-term shift in usual weather patterns. It’s not just about having one hot day or one heavy rain. It is a lasting change in temperature, rainfall, and seasonal behaviour over time. Isioma Madike reports

Preamble

In today’s Nigeria, swamping floods, and erratic weather patterns, have become the “new normal”. They are on the forefront of an escalating climate crisis.

The rainy season is so reshuffled that one does not understand it anymore while the harmattan doesn’t come as strongly as it used to.

With climate change, the sun feels hotter than ever, even in the so-called “cold” months. Rivers that used to run year-round are now dry.

The disrupted climate pattern also makes it sunny in one minute and the next moment, pounding sounds of rain that need no translation. Every day is dry or wet, hot, cold or just cool, clear or misty.

These daily conditions are called weather, according to experts. The average of daily weather conditions for about 30 years is called climate, and taken as the normal. But, the climate is never the same from one 30-year period to another, and that variation is what is called climate variability.

A retired Professor of Climatology, Emmanuel Oladipo, told Saturday Telegraph that a significant shift in these 30-year averages is what is known as climate change.

This change, he said, can be in the short or long-term. An average person with a life-span of 100 years, according to him, can witness only the short-term changes.

“The long-term can be imagined if we recall that the Sahara Desert, which is completely dry and arid now, was very wet about 10,000 years ago. So, let it be clear that the climate had changed in the past, it is changing now and it will change in the future.

“Our concern about it now is that human development activities such as urbanisation, agriculture and livestock and industrialisation are accelerating the rate of change.

And we are spinning the climatic system into a state of madness that is becoming unpredictable and much more difficult to cope with,” Oladipo added.

However, the frequency and severity of “extreme events”, such as heatwave, floods and droughts that are currently experienced in many parts of Nigeria are all evidence of the impacts of climate change that is currently being induced by the warming of the planet.

The drying up of Lake Chad that is believed to be contributing to the high level of insecurity in the North Eastern part of Nigeria, the persistence of flooding in coastal cities such as Lagos, the increasing rate of heat-induced meningitis, particularly in Northern Nigeria, are all indicators of on-going change in the climate of Nigeria. There is, however, a sad concern that these changes will become more intense in the future.

Devastating effects

Economic costs, Oladipo said, are reflected in the areas of financial losses and rising debts; reduced agricultural productivity; infrastructure damage; and increased dependency on costly imports. He cited a 2023 report by the Think Tank Agora Policy, which indicated that Nigeria loses at least $100 billion annually due to climate change impacts.

Unfortunately, a significant portion of this is spent on disaster response and recovery rather than on other much needed development imperatives.

The professor also listed human and social costs and said such anticipated costs include increased poverty and inequality; public health crises; conflicts and insecurity; forced migration and displacement.

He said: “Increased poverty and inequality will result from poor house- holds and rural communities being disproportionately vulnerable to climate shocks due to their reliance on natural resources and limited access to essential services.

“Climate change further widens the gap between the rich and poor, hindering development goals. Also, environmental costs are related to the intensification of desertification and land degradation; biodiversity loss; and water security.”

The Director, Centre for Climate Change and Development, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Nigeria, Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke, has also listed flooding as part of the devastating effects of climate change already being felt in Nigeria According to him, in the last 10 years alone, there has been an unprecedented level of changes in the amount of and type of flood system in Nigeria.

“So climate change is the weather; weather changes over a long period of time and many Nigerians are noticing that already in their daily lives, especially farmers.

“The difference between climate change and weather is that weather describes the condition of the environment on a daily basis, an hourly basis, even sometimes up to a week or a year.

Whereas climate change describes what is happening or those changes in terms of 10, 20, 30, 40 years; in decades.

“And it’s not actually difficult for Nigerians because many of them, my father once told me that he had noticed that there have been, over a long period of time, subtle but important changes in the climate.

“Part of this is because the rainy season doesn’t come when it should come. The dry season doesn’t come when it ought to come. And the way that drought happens is kind of different from the way it used to happen before,” Okereke said.

Also, a consultant on climate change, who doubles as the President, Association of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Practitioners, Air Vice Marshal (rtd) Akugbe Iyamu, told this reporter that climate change is the inability of the climate to regulate itself. In Nigeria, there are dry seasons and rainy seasons.

Those seasons, he said, enable farmers to plan their life, know when to plant crops, to be able to do everything and know when to harvest. “But now, that’s no more realistic.

“However, Nigeria will not be the showpiece of climate management; though the wind is blowing now. That is called cloudburst. What is cloudburst? It’s wind blowing 5 centimetres to 10 centimetres in one hour that has never been heard before. And there is excessive sun.

“What is now happening is that we have inverse geomorphology. What does that mean? Instead of the coastal area having more trees at this period of the year, we have the hinterland, the Sahel, having more trees. “Now, because the sea has risen about 2%, that’s a lot of water.

That water is escaping into the atmosphere. What we are now having in the atmosphere is something like scourge, which is sucking in all this water. And before we know it, it becomes heavy and it falls back as rain,” Iyamu added.

Combating/curtailing the menace

Nigeria, Oladipo said, remains largely unprepared. He said in response to the country’s global commitment, Nigeria has Climate Change Law of 2021 and many climate-related policies, strategies and plans in various sectors such as environment, agriculture and food security, water and sanitation, women and gender, industry and transport and so on.

“Unfortunately, there is limited financial commitment for their implementation. Our actions have been largely reactive rather than proactive, and it is too donor-dependent. This makes Nigeria to be continuously vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

“We need to harmonise all the on-going initiatives into a well thought out strategic approach that will be properly funded and implemented in a coordinated manner.

“If we fail to do that, we shall continue to suffer seriously from the unending impacts of climate change that will always be with us whether we like it or not as it is a global problem.

“No one should be surprised if climate change-induced sea levels rise frequently and intensify flooding. These may wash away Lekki (including our cherished Dangote Refinery) in Lagos in a more pessimistic scenario.

“God will help us, but He also expects us to take action for Him to know what to help us for,” Oladipo said. Okereke, who is a professor of Global Governance and Public Policy at the University of Bristol, UK, however, said Nigeria has what he calls a nationally determined contribution, which is a set of articulation of what the country will do or is doing to mitigate climate change.

And that nationally determined contribution has gone through three revisions. The intended nationally determined contribution, which he called the first substantive nationally determined contribution and the nationally determined contribution have just been revised last month.

Okereke said:

“On top of that, Nigeria has an energy transition plan. That energy transition plan talks about how Nigeria is going to increase the amount of energy it is generating from renewable sources in order to help to solve the problem of climate change.

“It also has a National Climate Change Act, which I was part of. And that National Climate Change Act has curated what we call the National Council on Climate Change. So, in addition to these policies, Nigeria also has specific programmes that it has implemented to try and mitigate climate change.

“Some key examples will include the increase in the generation of energy from renewable sources, the increase in hydroelectricity generation, the power for education, which is using renewable energy to generate electricity in different universities, the gas commercialisation plan, and many others.

“And then in terms of what we call adaptation, Nigeria has also done quite a lot; planting of trees, weather forecasting and flood control.

So, yes, Nigeria has done a lot. The problem, however, is that all our efforts or the efforts have not matched the size of the problem. So, there remains a lot of gaps.” He added: “The government can bridge this gap by ensuring that it puts more effort into implementation.

The time for policy design has come and almost gone. The policies are now in place, mostly. Some kind of targets have been set, what we now need to do is to move rapidly into implementation.

“One of the keys to supporting rapid implementation is to have clear, what we call bankable projects; a clear plan of this is the amount of money we need, this is what we will put into it.

And we also need a better way to find money to support the green economic programmes that we have articulated. There is a need for stronger political will. “One of the key things we can do to help solve climate change is to stop gas flaring.

We know this, we have said it in many reports in the past, but it has not happened. So, there is a need for stronger political will to tackle the problem.

“We also need to increase awareness and education. The research that I have done recently shows that a lot of people still don’t understand what we are talking about, the importance of climate change and why we need to address it. So, there is a need to increase education and awareness across all levels.

“These are some of the efforts that need to happen. I also understand that the Ecological Fund has been implemented to tackle some of these changes that we are noticing in the climate area, especially as it concerns floods.

“But, there is also a need for greater transparency to be able to clearly tell us what has been done with the money that they have used and what remains to be done.

So, there is a need for more; both action and communication.” For Iyamu, Nigeria should deploy resources and utilise same for the benefit of the citizens. That, to him, is a clear value in the life of citizens. He also said that the Ecological Fund was meant to solve the climate change problem.

President Shehu Shagari, Iyamu added, instituted that fund in 1981. “In 2002, President Olusegun Obasanjo saw what was happening around Nigeria and around the world and upped it to 3% from the 1% at inception.

It was to be used primarily to address environmental challenges. If leaders place value on the life of their citizens, it will always reflect in their policies and actions.

“Unfortunately, the Ecological Fund, the national, sub-national and local level, was believed to be a free fund. Now, we would have used it to solve it at that time.

Today, you need a quantum of money to be able to solve it,” he said. A senior staff at the Federal Ministry of Environment, who does not want his name in print, enumerated what the ministry has been doing, in a chat with this reporter.

He said the ministry has been working through adaptation, public awareness campaigns, and carbon emissions to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“The ministry is also tackling the problem through waste management, drainage clearance, tree planting and environmental conservation.

We have also done a lot in public awareness campaigns, policies on open defecation, clean cooking policy, and tree planting among others,” he further said.