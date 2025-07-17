Nigeria’s Demographic Dividend Under Threat – NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC) has warned that Nigeria’s potential to reap the benefits of its demographic dividend is under serious threat due to structural barriers such as discrimination, social marginalisation, unemployment, gender-based violence, and limited access to education and healthcare.

Speaking at a press conference to mark the 2025 World Population Day, NPC Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra, said Nigeria’s youthful and dynamic population holds great potential to drive national development, if properly harnessed.

“However, to harness this promise, we must address the structural barriers that limit young people’s ability to make informed and voluntary decisions about their lives, livelihood, and reproductive choices,” Kwarra stated.

He noted that youth make up over 60 percent of the Nigerian population and that the country is at the threshold of a transformative demographic transition, one that presents both immense opportunities and significant challenges.

He urged the government, civil society organisations, development partners, and the private sector to recommit to creating a just and supportive environment where young people are empowered with knowledge, supported by opportunity, and protected by rights.

Kwarra emphasised the critical role of data collection in achieving youth-focused and inclusive governance. He said the NPC is collaborating with the Federal Ministries of Health and Interior, as well as development partners, to digitise Nigeria’s birth and death registration systems.

“We are deploying digital registration points in healthcare facilities and community centres to ensure every Nigerian child is counted and protected from birth,” he said.

“This real-time data system is already improving national planning for maternal and child health services, school enrolment, and social protection programmes.”

The NPC Chairman also announced the establishment of a National Geospatial Data Repository, which integrates census and Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) data with advanced geographic mapping tools.

“This platform enables us to visualise population trends, identify underserved communities, and track service delivery gaps across Nigeria,” he added.

In a goodwill message, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Deputy Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Koessan Kuawu, cited the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), which shows a significant unmet need for family planning among young people.

He noted that while 22.2 percent of sexually active unmarried adolescents (aged 15–19) and 28.2 percent of young adults (aged 20–24) currently use modern contraceptive methods, many still lack adequate access and choice.

“The narrative around population often misattributes fertility rates to free choice, ignoring the complex realities young Nigerians face,” he said.

Kuawu identified financial insecurity, limited access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services, and societal pressures as major constraints limiting young people’s ability to make informed decisions about their bodies and futures.

“We must create an environment where young people are supported, not blamed, for their fertility decisions,” he advised.

He called on Nigeria to invest in its youth by providing secure jobs and adequate income to cover housing and living costs, thus enabling financial stability and informed family planning choices.

The UNFPA representative also emphasised the need for comprehensive sexuality education to equip young people with knowledge about their reproductive health and rights. He reiterated the organisation’s support for Nigeria’s upcoming national census.