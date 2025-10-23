Nigeria’s Democratic Future Depends On Strong Institutions, Civic Responsibility – Don

As Nigeria approaches another electioneering year, Professor of Political Institutions, Governance, and Public Policy at the University of Ibadan, Emmanuel Aiyede, has said the sustainability of the country’s democracy depends not on technology alone but on the strength of its institutions and the civic consciousness of its citizens.

Aiyede made this known while delivering the keynote address at a colloquium marking 10 years of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu’s leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), themed “Strengthening Nigeria’s Democracy: Reflections on a Decade of INEC Leadership,” organised by the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) in Abuja.

He stressed that the future of Nigeria’s elections would rely on institutional cooperation, integrity, and active civic participation.

“Democracy cannot rely on technology alone. The future of Nigeria’s elections will depend on institutional cooperation and civic responsibility.

Political parties must internalise democratic norms, the judiciary must uphold electoral justice with courage, security agencies must act with impartiality, and citizens must continue to defend the sanctity of the vote.

INEC, for its part, must remain firm, fair, and forward-looking, serving not governments or parties, but the Nigerian people,” he stated.

Aiyede, who is also an Extraordinary Professor at the School of Public Management and Administration, University of Pretoria, urged political parties to go beyond the pursuit of power and embrace democratic principles, respect due process, and accept the will of the people.

He said:

“The judiciary must demonstrate courage in upholding electoral justice and delivering impartial judgments that strengthen public trust. Security agencies must safeguard, not subvert, the electoral process, while citizens must remain vigilant defenders of democracy.

Only through the combined efforts of all democratic actors can Nigeria build a credible electoral system rooted in justice, participation, and trust.”

Reflecting on Yakubu’s tenure, Aiyede described it as “a decade of reform and rehearsal for the future.”

He noted that Nigeria must consolidate the gains of recent years by strengthening local elections, deepening voter participation, improving result management, and institutionalising post-election accountability.

He added:

“His leadership has shown that credible elections are not miracles of circumstance but outcomes of discipline, in law, process, and principle. He leaves behind an institution that is stronger, more self-aware, and more technologically grounded than he met it.”

Aiyede said Yakubu’s decade of service expanded the boundaries of what is possible in electoral administration, adding that his tenure demonstrated that “in a democracy, continuity is the ultimate reform.”

In her remarks, the Executive Director of the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), Faith Nwadishi, said the colloquium was not only to celebrate Yakubu’s leadership and achievements but also to review lessons learned and chart the way forward for Nigeria’s democracy.

She acknowledged INEC’s reforms under Yakubu, including the deployment of BVAS and IReV, continuous voter registration, enhanced stakeholder engagement, and improved transparency in election management.

“These innovations have reduced electoral fraud, curtailed identity theft, and deepened public confidence in the process. Importantly, he created the first crèche at INEC headquarters, allowing nursing mothers to care for their babies while at work,” she noted.

However, Nwadishi expressed concern over growing security threats, vote buying, voter intimidation, and apathy, which she said continue to undermine the credibility of elections and the will of the people.

“These challenges remind us that innovation alone is not enough. Our collective commitment, institutional reform, and political will must match our technological advancements,” she said.

She called on all stakeholders to reflect with honesty and courage, stressing that the strength of Nigeria’s democracy depends on how well the lessons of the past decade are used to shape the future.