Nigeria’s Democracy Work in Progress –Ca

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State chapter, has described Nigeria’s democracy as a work in progress.

The chapter’s Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ibadan, recently.

Akinyemiju noted that President Bola Tinubu’s two years in office had been a challenging period for all Nigerians.

According to him, we know how we started, but it can be said that we are improving as a Nation.

”Though there are challenges like insecurity, inflation, and other socio-economic issues that result from subsidy removal and devaluation of the Naira, there is optimism that improvements are catching up.

“As much as we can say that religious balance is seen in almost every sector, there are areas where Christians seem to be at the receiving end.

“This is especially in cases where it is expected that the government should act appropriately, but fails to do so.

”Example is the closure of schools in some states during the Ramadan period, the compulsory introduction of Islamic Religious Studies even in Christian schools, sentencing a Christian to death for defending himself against a Fulani herdsman, and so on.

The can boss appealed to the Federal Government to pay more attention to the issues of insecurity and other challenges that were tormenting the citizenry.

He also urged the government to ensure justice, fairness, and equity in all areas to promote peaceful co-existence.

“Gov. Seyi Makinde has been a wonderful leader, but he needs to understand the sensitive nature of religion in the state more and know that balancing is very important.

“On the socio-economic aspect, the government needs to borrow a leaf from South Africa and other African Nations who have learnt how to translate their population to economic strength,” Akinyemiju said.

Similarly, Pastor Francis Oghuma, Senior Pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ibadan, likened Nigeria’s democracy to a constantly growing fetus heading strongly toward manifestation in the womb with patience.

Oghuma said that the situation called for constant watching and praying by Nigerians, and especially Christians.

“This is where we need more of our unity in diversity by dishing out the best of our talents, developmental values, putting on the breastplate of integrity and reliability in the labouring room of a growing democratic fetus, and aggressively ready to kill the corruption-pest.

“President Bola Tinubu’s administration is barely two years into ruling the sharpness of its shaft.

“However, it started with a determined change which came with excruciating pain, just like any serious early farmer who tilled in the very hardness of the season and patiently endured the dust of the earth in preparations for rain.

“Therefore, as Christians, we must give our best and intercede to sustain the rain for harvest,” he said.

On the performance of the present administration in the state, the cleric said that Gov. Seyi Makinde’s government was a litmus test of expected joy and the delivery of the dividends of democracy.

He described the administration as compelling governance geared toward the people, adding that residents had felt nothing but a robust economy and infrastructural development cutting across the entire state.

