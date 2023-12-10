Nigeria’s Democracy Under Threat –Ologunagba

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Debo Ologunagba, says the appointment of partisan persons and the interference of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the electoral process, has put the nation’s democracy in jeopardy. Ologunagba in this interview with ONYEKACHI EZE, says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must be independent both in name and operations, for the survival of Nigeria’s democracy.

Now, elections have come and gone, and the petitions have been disposed at the courts, the party might have started the rebuilding process, where is it starting from?

The party has always been around, and it is not about starting from (the beginning). The election process is still ongoing, in the sense that there are three stages of the election. There is pre-election, there is election proper and there is a post-election, which is the judicial aspect of it. Some of them are still ongoing particularly the governorship elections, because the Electoral Act and constitution have provided for litigation on election petition and election matters. So a couple of them are still there. But the challenge that we have as a party is that democracy from our own perspective today seemed to be threatened, and the reasons is that there are tendencies crippling in coming from the advent of the All Progressives Congress into power in 2015 and gradually all the gains that we have recorded in the development of democratic principles and tenets in this country are gradually being eroded.

In the last six months or so it has began to get to a frightening proportion, and we have raised the alarm. The greatest challenge to this democracy are the institutions. What makes a democracy what it is and what worth its name is the fact that institutions that are saddled with the conduct of elections must be independent, impartial and must conduct elections that are free, fair, credible, not just to them but to the ordinary man in the street. That cannot be said about these institutions particularly INEC. That should be the issue and we should have the conversation around that. The Electoral Act 2022 and the introduction of technology, according to INEC, and they boasted around the world that it is a game changer and we believed them and gave them the benefit of doubt.

That is having regards to the records of the institution in the past and with technology, we expected that there will be some semblance of order in our electoral process. But sadly the events of the 2023 elections and the very lately, the off-season elections, the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi has come out to be a sad commentary of what INEC stands for. So the challenge is the integrity and the independence of that institution. And if you speak to that institution what will guarantee the independence of that institution will have to do with the issue of appointment of those who are to implement and those who will conduct elections. About few months ago, the president has nominated persons to be confirmed by the Senate as Resident Electoral Commissioners, to serve in INEC, and majority of them, if not all are persons who are card carrying members and active members of the ruling party.

That alone in itself, the appointment procedure is such that makes whatever might come from there subject to suspicion. So that is a major challenge, because, indeed it might be independent in name but for us, it does not seem to be independent, because if someone is a card carrying member of the All Progressives Congress and is sup- posed to be an umpire in which the APC is a player, the perception and in reality that is a challenge for us. But as a party we are working because it is important for us to ensure that all our members come together in unity and then we can work together as a house. Are there challenges before the election? Yes, indeed there were, we recognise that.

But the good thing about the PDP is that it is truly a democratic party that is owned by the people, and so nobody can claim to own it, not like some parties in Nigeria you mention them, oh it is owned by this person. That gives us that leverage. Even when there are challenges as there are right now, there are opportunities to resolve them and in the next couple of days or weeks, the party is beginning a process to ensure that happens.

People are saying that PDP is reaping the reward of its failures to build the institutions when it was in government. The party was in government for 16 years and it failed to put in place structures and the institutions that would midwife democracy in the country. Remember how elections were conducted in 2007. Is it not a pay back time to the party?

When you talk about democracy it is work in progress, there are no perfect systems. When we started in 1999, PDP conducted elections. The challenge of any party and any leader is not to say that I cannot be wrong, but you have seen consistently that PDP is interested in as democratic institution to set up institutions that is beyond the party. For example PDP established the ICPC, EFCC; PDP started the privatisation. What we did was to have what we called intervention in critical sec- tors of government. On corruption, there was challenge, and issues that has to do with INEC, and we were glad enough to admit that. When the late President Umaru Musa Yar Adua admitted that the election that produced him was not an ideal election and set up the Justice Uwais Committee.

When you see a party that said yes, because democracy is work in progress, institutions are what make democracy thick, when institutions are strong and whoever comes to meet that institution will be subject to the rules there. Unlike in Nigeria where you have individuals stronger than institutions, and that is the greatest challenge that we have and that is why people have been talking about the need for structure. As a party PDP has records of achievements of progressing knowing fully well that democracy is a work in progress and what you do is to work towards perfection and have a perfect union. So we created institutions, we created investigations, I did not even speak to the issue of the Confab where we said can we discuss Nigeria’s structure, how do we want to do it, President Jonathan did that; we diversified.

We brought in the idea of Single Treasury Account; those are institutions. You don’t fight corruption by mounting road blocks, you fight corruption by putting in structure that will discourage corru p t i o n and make i t unattractive. But do a contrast because if we are talking about this we must do a contrast. PDP was in government for 16 years; we can count, and the indices are there.

Before you go there, we are talking about the electoral process, that is an electoral umpire that is truly independent. The Uwais Committee recommended the appointment of INEC officials by an independent body and not by the presidency. Did PDP do that when it was in government?

I can give your example of that, this is the record of the PDP. It was President Jonathan of the PDP, that appointed Prof. Attahiru Jega; in today’s time it is unlikely that the APC would appoint somebody who will conduct a free and fair election. That is a legacy of the PDP, and President Jonathan openly declared that he has never met Attahiru Jega before the appointment. What he did was to look at the recommendations and said yes, this will be a good person to do this job. And he was acclaimed to have done a good job, that will be for history to judge. But again the president never intervened. There have been allegations of intervention here and there as we speak, and Nigerians are the judge not me.

The ordinary man on the streets, the voters, if you ask him today, the preponderance of evidence will be that the Chairman and the INEC commissioners as constituted today are clearly not as independent as it is suppose to be, and that is why I have challenged severally the INEC Chairman that if he truly believes in his heart that he has conducted a free, fair and credible election in 2023, he should do what I called an integrity walk of 100 meters from his office or to any state of the country, to walk on the street unaided by any security and he will get a feel of how Nigerians feel. PDP demonstrated the need for that institution to be independent by the singular act of a PDP president, Goodluck Jonathan who appointed Attahiru Jega to conduct the 2015 elections.

We are talking about rebuilding process. Before the elections, PDP was divided, how are you now healing wounds?

It is going on well. Again when you do reconciliation, you don’t put in on the pages of newspapers or television; people will beginning to say you should have done it this way or that way. Having said that, in a political party, you bring people in, people with different backgrounds, cultural or religious considerations, and you bring them together for common purpose to be in a political party. There will be a time when those tendencies would pomp up. It is only when you have the mechanism to go through that, and we have that mechanism within the structures of our party, and it is an ongoing process.

It is work in progress, we are making progress slowly and surely. If election had been conducted freely and fairly by INEC in the three off- cycle elections the results would have been different, and that would have shown that we are integrating.

We knew, and it was in the public space the role played by INEC, the complicity of the security agencies, some of them where there was reported evidence of pictorial and video evidence, you have security officers being involved in actually perpetrating fraud and violence and that is where we are and the Nigerian people are beginning to think. What do we need to do?

It beholds on the president, he should know that today, he needs a legacy. We’re speaking about President Jonathan, he was able to be courageous enough to appoint an independent man seen so by the whole world to lead the electoral body. Beyond that, because we believe in democracy and the real kernel of democracy is the peaceful transfer of power from one government to the other, the PDP established that. We thought the APC will do that. But like we have always said, the APC had never been a party, it is a gathering of people who came together for a common purpose to gain power and to enrich themselves. So like I always call them, they are like an All Purpose Vehicle.

The PDP NWC is depleted at the moment. The national chairmanship position has been vacant since March this year; there have been controversies over who occupies the of the National Secretaryship position, and unfortunately, the National Woman Leader just died. Is the party thinking of mid-term convention to fill these vacancies, or how do you intend to fill these vacancies?

We are governed by our constitution, and the constitution is very clear, how when situations like this happens we take actions on that. If the action requires as directed by the party and NEC requires that we hold a midterm convention, we will do that. But there is constitution provision to handle such matter. When there is a vacant position like the case of the Chairman, there is the the Deputy National Chairman from where the Chairman comes from will move in to fill the vacancy in acting capacity.

For how long?

I can’t confirm that now, when come back to you on that I will be able to tell you. But again you, cannot begin to do a mini-convention in the midst of an election. We just finish off-cycle election. So it will be unwise to say that ‘yes, we want to do convention maybe three months ago.’ But like I said there is an ongoing review process, but as at today we are in line and operating with our constitution and there had been no breech as it where. Talking about NEC, the last NEC, if I could remember, was before the May 2022 presidential convention of the party. Since then your party has not had its NEC meeting. Your constitution says, NEC meeting should hold at least every quarter. Why has PDP not hold its NEC meeting for more than one year now?

Why are you asking PDP, which other party has had NEC meeting?

But you supposed to follow your constitution Yes, I am not saying that we are not following our constitution but, we are realistic with regards to the reality. You have mentioned something, if you have an election, like the NEC you mentioned was before the electoral process started. Can you hold NEC meeting during the campaign? These are the realities. This is what the constitution recognises. It did not say compulsorily, it says at it is required, because you don’t even have to do it quarterly, it can be done even three times in a month as events unfolds. Can you be doing NEC during election campaign? Can you be doing NEC during election proper?

Can you be doing NEC when you are in court? Because elections in three levels -from pre-election, election to post-election, which is still ongoing. Can you be doing that this period? You cannot be doing that. So this party will take decision consistent with the realities on ground and do the election as there come. So, we cannot do NEC during election, it is not realistic and it will be irresponsible. We are not focused, we were are the presidential election panel and it took 180 days to do that. Now that the petitions are over, what are we doing? This is one of the issues we are considering and we are talking, we will discuss that as a party consistent with our constitution, and we will take a decision in the best interest of the party, having regard that it is very necessary for us to have a credible and efficient opposition in this country.

So, that the insinuation and what we are seeing from the behaviour of the APC, we must halt the slide towards totalitarianism that we are seeing. Example of that recently is the campaign tune of the then candidate of the APC and now President Bola Tinubu being played at the hallowed chamber of the National Assembly, and that is like promoting a person as a sovereign. The sovereignty of a nation is on the people, and the National Assembly is the repository of the people and that is why it is referred to as the ‘People’s House.’

Are you planning to do it alone, or team up with other opposition parties? Remember in 2015 the former ACN, CPC and part of APGA came together and they were able to oust the PDP from power. Are you planning such with other opposition parties?

The conversation is ongoing and that is why politics is interesting and dynamic. Conversations are ongoing formally and informally. Do we want a one party state? Do we need to calibrate our efforts? What do we need to do? Do we need to speak up? And if you noticed, we have said as a party that we must all speak out and to say this is not right. We must speak out if there are tendencies that APC is beginning to establish as a culture so to ensure that they manipulate all the organs of government by coercion, like the judiciary, that is being rumoured and said, such that when there are cases same facts, same circumstances, same situations, and they reaching conflicting and contradicting judgements it behooves to begin to put aspersions to the process.

And the tendencies that if confirmed, it will begin to look like we are beginning to move to- wards one party state. One party state cannot survive in Nigeria because we are multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-everything. We have come together as federation where people can decide to pursue their own happi- ness in line with the constitution as agreed by the parties.

People are saying that if PDP had been together, the party would have won the 2023 presidential election with wide margin. Remember, Obi left, and he had over six million votes; Kwankwaso left, he had over two million votes, and then Atiku’s over seven million votes. These would have given PDP over 15 million votes, and the party would have beaten APC hands down. Are you reaching out to Obi and Kwankwanso?

I just answered that, when I said politics is dynamic and you see people having conversations. In your analysis what you do is to review all the issues not just because of us, but because of democracy and the need for this country to remain one indivisible and a democratic country, those conversations are inevitable, and because there are inevitable, the conversations will be going on either formally or informally. It is an important thing for us as a nation. If indeed we want to have a democracy, everybody whether political or apolitical must be concerned about the governing structure in this country, namely how do we reform the electoral process? How do we engage the security forces?

How do they know that their loyalty should be to the constitution and not to an individual? We should have the code of conduct where we don’t play the campaign tune of an individual in the hallowed chamber of the National Assembly. Those are the conversations that we are talking about. When those conversations are put together, then framework, the operating and coming together becomes easier. All I can say is there is an ongoing conversation which will continue. I am not saying PDP is talking to any party, what I am saying is that people are thinking in this direction because where we are today there is a clear and present danger to democracy. So if you want the survival of democracy and indeed, the APC should know that it is in their interest that democracy survives, and they cannot stifle it.

They are beginning to put so much pressure and road block and coercing other institutions of state – the electoral bodies, judiciary, security agencies, because ultimately, it is the country that will suffer and democracy will be impacted negatively. I am sure that should be the legitimate conversation.

Do you think President Tinubu is running a government of National Unity, because some members of your party are in his government?

I think that is a question you should ask the president. I am not Tinubu and I am not in the APC, I cannot speak to that. It is the president that you should ask if he is running a government of National Unity, and as for individuals, it is for you to ask them.

Is it the decision of the PDP for the former Rivers State governor to serve in the APC government?

I just said that I have no comment. But I can say to you, if there are questions about National Unity Government, it is appropriate to ask APC (and) the president who can speak to that, ask them what kind of government they are running.

Has the party intervened in the crisis in Rivers State?

I have said to you before that when there are crises, misunderstanding, disagreement you don’t discuss it on the pages of newspapers. If I have spoken with the governor of Rivers State I will not tell you that, because it is a family affair. But you do know that the Governors’ Forum of the party has had interaction. That is in the public space. What is going on behind the scenes is more than the ones you can see. Reconciliation is not a 100 meter dash, it is a marathon and it is a gradual process. Our party is so structured that the whole organs are there – the Board of Trustees is there, the Governors Forum is there, NWC is there and other organs. So, you can see the temperature is down and somethings are going under that you don’t see and you cannot see.