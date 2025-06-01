Nigeria’s Democracy Under State Capture – Wabara

Share

Former Senate President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has decried what he described as the “state capture” of Nigeria’s democracy, warning that unless checked, it could spell doom for the country’s democratic future.

Marking his 77th birthday anniversary on June 1st, Wabara said he remains committed to speaking truth to power and will not be silenced by age or fear.

“At my age, anyone still afraid of speaking the truth without fear or favour is a complete disappointment to his generation,” the elder statesman declared.

He warned that democracy cannot flourish in an environment where dissenting voices and opposition are suppressed, stressing that leaders tend to become tyrants when there are no courageous patriots willing to challenge them.

“Any nation without courageous men who can boldly speak truth to power is doomed,” Wabara said, expressing deep concern over the growing intolerance for opposition in Nigeria.

The former Senate President strongly advocated for the compulsory use of the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) and electronic transmission of election results in future elections to eliminate fraud and enhance transparency.

According to him, ensuring that votes count in 2027 is a national imperative, and the use of technology in elections must be enshrined in law.

Wabara urged the National Assembly to urgently enact the necessary legislation to strengthen democratic institutions and safeguard electoral integrity.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the 2026 off-season elections in Osun and Ekiti States are credible, describing them as “golden opportunities” for the electoral body to redeem its image and rebuild public trust ahead of the 2027 general election.

Warning against the current drift toward a one-party state, Wabara described those behind the trend as “anti-democratic forces and real enemies of Nigeria’s democracy.”

He stressed that the hallmark of a democratic government lies in its ability to accommodate opposition and tolerate dissent.

Wabara encouraged opposition parties in Nigeria to remain resilient and refuse to be cowed into silence, insisting that their role is essential to sustaining a vibrant democracy.

Reflecting on his life, the 77-year-old elder statesman thanked God for preserving him and pledged to dedicate the remainder of his life to serving God and humanity.

