Nigeria’s Democracy Under Siege – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has described the violent attack on chieftains of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi, Chief John Oyegun, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, former Labour Party governorship candidate in Edo State, Olumide Akpata, and other coalition ADC leaders in Benin, Edo State as utterly condemnable and unacceptable in any democracy.

Atiku, in a statement on Tuesday following the attack launched on the ADC members, noted that opposition parties in the country have recently witnessed reckless and inflammatory rhetoric from elements within the ruling party.

“In recent times, we have witnessed reckless and inflammatory rhetoric from elements within the ruling party in Edo State, rhetoric that dangerously legitimises violence against political opponents. Words, when weaponised, often precede actions. What happened in Benin did not occur in a vacuum,” Atiku lamented.

According to him, “Nigeria is entering a perilous phase in which opposition voices are not only harassed through state institutions but are now being physically targeted. The ruling APC appears to have escalated its intolerance from bureaucratic suppression to open aggression.”

Atiku called on President Bola Tinubu and security chiefs in the country to live up to their responsibilities of protecting and safeguarding every citizen irrespective of political affiliation.

“@officialABAT and the nation’s security chiefs bear a constitutional responsibility to guarantee the protection of lives and property without discrimination or partisanship. The safety of opposition leaders and supporters is not a favour; it is a democratic obligation.

“Nigeria must not descend into a theatre where politics is settled by violence,” he submitted.