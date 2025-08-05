Nigeria’s Democracy Under Serious Threat –Prof Osunbor

Former Governor of Edo State, Prof Oserheimen Osunbor, has said that Nigeria’s democracy is under serious threat and the nation itself risks disintegration due to the misrule of the current administration elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Osunbor who stated this in Abuja yesterday while resuming duties as the National Legal Adviser of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said that the APC has led Nigeria with “lies and deceit,” hence people are being plunged into penury day after day.

The former Chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC) said that the ADC has become the beacon of hope for Nigerians who have become so “dejected and frustrated” by the nature of the governance that has been foisted on the country.

“The level of poverty is very high and people are looking up to ADC to rescue Nigerians from the unfortunate situation in which we find ourselves. Our hard won democracy is being seriously threatened by the government in place.

So we are very mindful of this onerous responsibility that Nigerians expect us to play,” he said. According to Osunbor there is need for every patriotic citizen to work together with the ADC to ensure that the aspirations of Nigerians in terms of enthroning an ADC led Federal Government and also ADC being in control of many states of the federation are fulfilled in 2027.

“We are not in this race just simply to remove APC from the position they now occupy as if they are conquerors of Nigerians but we offer credible leadership. We know that the government should cater to the welfare and well-being and security of the people which now is very lacking.

“We are very mindful of what we should be doing to put a smile back on the faces of Nigerians. We know very well that Nigerians are suffering and we know that Nigerians are looking up to us to take all necessary steps required to ensure that government is all about people and not about personal aggrandisement or just lining your personal pocket with money.

The wealth, the resources of Nigeria must go to the benefit of Nigerians, not a few,” he said. Earlier, the immediate past National Legal Adviser of the ADC, Peter Oyewole, had handed over files and other documents relevant to the office to Osunbor at a brief ceremony.

Oyewole said the party was in good legal standing having won all the suits that were thrown at it by rival groups which were seeking to seize control of the party and prevent it from being used as a launch pad for the opposition coalition in the country.