Nigeria’s Democracy Must Be Measured By Inclusiveness, Says Abbas

Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said Nigeria’s democracy must be measured by how much the critical stakeholders in the nation are involved in the processes.

He stated this while addressing a group of social media influencers at an interactive session at the New Media Exchange 2025.’ at the National Assembly yesterday.

The speaker highlighted the importance of the teeming youth population and their voice on the Internet to democracy. “Our democracy must be measured not merely by its procedures but by its inclusiveness”.

He said the engagement, with the theme, ‘Smart Cities and Ethical Media: Navigating the Role of Policy in National Development,’ was for a critical reflection on the intersection of governance, innovation, and responsible communication.

Abbas said: “We are not unmindful of the challenges posed by misinformation, digital security threats, and the misuse of online platforms.

“Nonetheless, our approach shall remain rooted in dialogue, education, and constructive engagement rather than censorship or coercion.”

The speaker described the interaction as “An unprecedented engagement designed to formalise a dialogue between the Nigerian Parliament and the dynamic community of digital actors.”

He said: “Today’s session marks a seminal moment. It is the first structured interaction at the highest legislative level with social media influencers, recognising their significant contributions to the democratic enterprise and shaping national discourse.

“In a nation whose demographic composition is overwhelmingly youthful, and where digital platforms have become central to information exchange, advocacy, and civic engagement, it is both strategic and necessary to forge this partnership.”

While noting that the significance of the collaboration is underscored by compelling data, the Speaker noted that Nigeria’s digital landscape has expanded rapidly, with approximately 38.7 million active social media users as of 2025, representing 16.3 per cent of the national population and marking a 5.3 per cent increase from the previous year.

Moreover, he added, Nigerians rank fifth globally in average daily time spent on social media, dedicating approximately three hours and twenty-three minutes each day.

Share