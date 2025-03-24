Nigeria’s Democracy Making Steady Progress – Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said that despite various challenges, Nigeria is making steady progress in its democratic governance.

Abbas made this known on Monday in Abuja during the 60th birthday colloquium of former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, noting that the Country’s democratic system has come to stay.

Represented by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, Abbas said that the fundamental features of democracy, including periodic elections, are firmly in place in Nigeria.

He said that as they celebrated Ihedioha’s birthday, one question that might be on his mind and which the colloquium must address was whether democracy was failing in Africa, particularly in Nigeria.

He noted that the question called for deep introspection, especially from the political class and those who had been privileged to lead their constituencies or countries under the banner of democracy.

However, he preferred to ask how democracy was growing in Africa. For him, the answer depended on how democracy was practised in Africa.

Only by understanding and deeply reflecting on this could they determine whether democracy had contributed to the development and growth of the continent.

He asserted that for him and the 10th House of Representatives, democracy had come to stay in Africa and Nigeria.

Over the past two decades, it had crystallized into an acceptable model of leadership and was being further consolidated in the country.

He emphasized that Nigeria was making steady progress despite the challenges typical of a developing nation.

One of the essential features of democracy, he said, was the periodic conduct of elections to choose leaders, which remained the essence of democracy.

Abbas also emphasized that while democracy allowed for divergent views, it had significantly benefited Nigerians, particularly through legislative engagements by the 10th House of Representatives.

He noted that democracy guaranteed the right of people to hold diverse opinions, form and belong to associations of their choice, and conduct their affairs while respecting the rights of others.

From this perspective, he said, there was no doubt that democracy had added value to life in Nigeria and across Africa.

He further said that democracy had facilitated structural and systemic changes and promoted sustainable growth.

It contributed to societal development, fostered good neighbourliness, and maintained order.

It also provided the legislature with the platform to make laws for the good governance of Nigeria.

He recalled that in the 10th House of Representatives, they had developed a legislative agenda that aligned with the development priorities of the current administration, addressing issues affecting the people.

In less than two years, they had received and considered over two thousand bills, out of which more than one hundred had been passed into law.

He added that they had also received and deliberated on over one thousand motions, processed close to five hundred petitions, and taken legislative action on more than three hundred of them.

Some key legislations passed included the Minimum Wage Amendment Bill, which more than doubled the national minimum wage, the Students Loan (Access to Higher Education) Act 2024, which provided Nigerian families and children with non-interest loans to ensure that no child was left behind in education, and the Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances) Bill 2024, which ensured fair compensation for judicial officers, thereby strengthening judicial independence and efficiency. Others included the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act 2024, which enhanced measures to combat cybercrime threats, ensuring a safer digital space for individuals and businesses in Nigeria.

He noted that these were just a few of the numerous legislations passed, alongside their oversight functions and engagements with constituents.

However, he acknowledged that more work still needed to be done.

Abbas further noted that while democracy, marked by regular elections, had not fully met expectations, progress should not be measured solely by the frequency of elections.

Instead, he urged a focus on election processes, governance substance, and adherence to the rule of law.

He said that democracy should be assessed based on its core tenets, including power to the people, the right to participate, the rule of law, an independent judiciary, protection of individual and minority rights, free and fair elections, accountability and transparency, respect for the separation of powers, civic participation and engagement, an independent media, freedom of expression, and respect for election outcomes.

He reminded everyone that democracy was a continuous learning process and that the country had yet to reach its final destination.

Paying tribute to Emeka Ihedioha, the Speaker described him as an astute Lawmaker with a strong capacity for leadership.

He noted that for 12 years, Ihedioha diligently served Nigeria in the House of Representatives, beginning as a member, later becoming Chief Whip, and eventually rising to the position of Deputy Speaker.

He commended him for his dedication and commitment to democracy and national development, describing his leadership as exemplary.

