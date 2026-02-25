Nigeria’s Democracy At Crossroads: Why Must It Defend Its Values Before 2027

When citizens begin to fear the very institutions meant to protect them, democracy is no longer merely weak—it is wounded.

Nigeria’s return to civil rule in 1999 was not a gift handed down by the powerful; it was the result of sacrifice, resistance, and national resolve. That democratic transition aimed to mark a permanent break from the culture of fear and authoritarian excess.

More than two decades later, we must confront an uncomfortable question: are we safeguarding that inheritance—or are we gradually surrendering it?

What we are witnessing today is not just routine political friction. It is a slow erosion of confidence in democracy—the normalisation of intimidation, the weaponisation of influence, and the creeping belief that political rivalry must be suppressed rather than contested.

The recent incident in Benin City during Olumide Akpata’s declaration at the Secretariat of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is a disturbing sign of this decline.

The gathering was attended by esteemed national figures, including Peter Obi, and two former Edo State governors, John Odigie-Oyegun and Oserheimen Osunbor, among other prominent leaders.

Soon after the event ended, gunmen reportedly stormed the premises. Gunfire rang out. Vehicles were damaged. Innocent citizens were injured, some needing hospital treatment.

Reports also indicate that the attackers proceeded to the residence of former Governor Odigie-Oyegun, firing additional shots and destroying vehicles nearby. This was not just vandalism; it was a symbol.

It represented a perilous shift towards political hostility when dialogue should prevail. It signified that democratic engagement may now carry physical risks. And it urges us to ask: Is this a stark warning to opposition voices?

Even more concerning is that the Benin incident is not an isolated incident. Since recent political realignments and coalition movements, similar reports of disruptions and intimidation have surfaced in Lagos and other states. Similar incidents, different states—the pattern cannot be ignored. Democracy cannot survive targeted intimidation.

A nation does not lose its democracy in darkness; it does so when citizens normalise fear.

Across West Africa, Ghana’s electoral transitions in recent years have shown that fierce political competition can coexist with institutional respect. Governments change, opposition parties campaign vigorously, and yet the sanctity of political participation is largely maintained. That stability is not accidental; it is built on deliberate protection of democratic norms.

Nigeria, in contrast, risks institutional fatigue. Poor governance has ceased to be episodic—it has become entrenched. Poverty deepens in a nation rich in human and natural resources. Public trust diminishes as institutions struggle under partisan tensions. Citizens increasingly question whether their rights are assured regardless of political allegiance.

As 2027 nears, these concerns become sharper. If lawful political gatherings today face violence, what guarantees are there for tomorrow’s elections? Is fear quietly being utilised as a deterrent? These are not alarmist thoughts; they are rational questions based on observable events.

For years, Nigerians have proven themselves as astute analysts. We debate with insight. We dissect governance failures clearly. But analysis alone, without coordinated civic action, has not changed our course. Commentary informs—it does not transform.

The burden of safeguarding democracy ultimately rests with the people—peacefully, lawfully, and resolutely. Unity must go beyond tribe, party, and region. Integrity must surpass inducement. Courage must replace silence.

This is not a call to confrontation. It is a call to constitutional courage.

A call to insist that political power must be contested through ballots, not bullets. A call to reject becoming tools of intimidation against our collective future.

Nigeria’s destiny will not be secured by fear, nor by silence. It will be shaped by citizens who understand that democracy is not self-sustaining—it demands vigilance, discipline, and unity.

History will not remember how loudly we complained—only whether we stood up.

Mabel Oboh, ADC South-South Zonal Publicity Secretary, writes on regional political development, party strategy and democratic reform in Nigeria.