Nigeria’s Defence Minister Urges Increased Collaboration, Tech Investment

The Minister of Defence of Nigeria, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has called for enhanced collaboration and greater investment in technology among African air forces to tackle the continent’s growing security threats.

Speaking at the opening of the 4th African Air Forces Forum in Lagos, which brought together Chiefs of Air Staff and aerospace leaders from over 30 African nations, the Minister emphasized the importance of unity, innovation, and strategic partnerships in responding to evolving regional and global security challenges.

“We face multidimensional threats that cross borders and defy conventional responses. Terrorism, transnational crime, and maritime insecurity require a robust, collective approach anchored in advanced airpower and strategic alliances,” he stated.

The Forum, held under the theme “Strengthening Collaboration in Advanced Aerospace Technologies for Enhanced National and Regional Security,” represents a crucial step toward boosting African defence cooperation.

Minister Abubakar highlighted Nigeria’s commitment, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, to modernizing the Nigerian Air Force, focusing on Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), air mobility, and precision strike capabilities.

“A technologically advanced Nigerian Air Force is vital not only for Nigeria’s security but also as a strategic asset for Africa’s collective defence,” the Minister said.

He also stressed the significance of emerging aerospace technologies, including unmanned aerial systems and integrated cyber defence, in shaping the future of defence.

A statement from Mati Ali, PA Media & Publicity Officer to the Minister, noted that technology alone is insufficient. “This Forum is not just about technological advancement. It is about the human element—trust, mutual respect, and a shared ambition for a secure, united, and prosperous Africa,” he explained.

The Minister paid tribute to President Tinubu for his steadfast support for the Nigerian Armed Forces and his visionary leadership in promoting peace and security domestically and across Africa.

In closing, the Minister praised the Chief of Air Staff and the Nigerian Air Force for hosting the Forum, describing their efforts as proof of what can be achieved when “purpose meets partnership.”

The Forum aims to generate actionable strategies and deepen cooperation among African nations, fostering a stronger and more secure continent where air power serves as a key tool for peace, stability, and sustainable development.

