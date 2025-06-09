Nigeria’s Declining Food Security Status And The Way Forward

Share

One of the significant factors used to assess the impact of government’s economic policies on the quality of life of the citizens is its status on food security.

In its distilled essence, food security is simply the state of the people having reliable access to food that is sufficient and affordable.

But a general overview of Nigeria’s agricultural landscape with specific regards to its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reveals some significant factors that have cumulatively contributed to its decline over the decades.

But what would be of utmost importance to the nation’s sustainable economic programmes as solutions are the proactive measures to forestall further decline to mass hunger and persisting poverty. For instance, back in 1960, the agricultural sector contributed between 60% and 65% of GDP.

This high percentage underscored the country’s predominantly agrarian economy at the early years of the post-independence period.

Of note is that agriculture provided not only food security to Nigerians and raw materials for industrial production but also a significant source of foreign exchange earnings through exports.

Sadly, the share of agriculture in Nigeria’s GDP drastically decreased from 54.8% between 1970 and 1975 to 21.1% between 1976 and 1980, indicating a decline in the importance of agriculture in the country’s economic development.

In fact, as at 1980 Nigeria faced a serious food insecurity challenge, which was characterised by high import dependency and slow domestic food production.

According to experts on agricultural practices the country’s agricultural sector was struggling to keep pace with rapid population growth, leading to rising food prices and widespread food insecurity.

Even then, the government’s efforts to enhance domestic food production were not fully effective in addressing the growing food gap. In recent years, Nigeria’s food insecurity status has risen significantly, with estimates ranging from 66.2 million in Q1 2023 to 100 million in Q1 2024.

That was according to the World Food Programme (WFP). Over 26 million people fell as victims of acute hunger during the June-August 2024 lean season.

A report by Cadre Harmonisé, a food security analyst, indicated that 33.1 million people faced high levels of acute food insecurity during the lean season.

Furthermore, as at December 2024, some 25.1 million people experienced acute food insecurity, even at the peak of the harvest season.

Factors that have contributed to the economic hardship and inflation include rising prices, particularly for food and transportation following the removal of the fuel subsidy without the cushions of palliatives put in place.

This reduced household purchasing power. Another negative factor is climate change: It has led to localised heavy rainfall and seasonal flooding, disrupting agricultural seasons leading to reduction in food production.

But exacerbating the situation are the twin challenges of the recurring farmer-herder conflict in Plateau and Benue states and the insecurity fuelled by Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists, particularly in the northeast geo-political zone.

That of bandits in the North West zone, particularly in Zamfara and Sokoto states has kept several farmers away from their farms with some compelled to pay some illegal levies to do so.

On the way forward, the Federal Government should frontally combat all forms of insecurity with the military being well armed, trained and guided by intelligence information gathering technology.

With security guaranteed farmers will access their farms without fear, threat or intimidation to their lives. The next step to take is for the state governments to align their agricultural programmes in line with areas of core competence.

For instance, while the northern states should focus on the production of groundnut, rice, maize, millet and sorghum, those in the South-west should focus on cocoa, coffee, yam, cassava, maize and fish farming.

Those in the South-east should put much energy in the production of rice, cassava, yam, and all sorts of food items God has abundantly blessed them with.

Though each state government has its own agricultural programs and practices, to boost food security there should be the involvement of the agile youths who should be taught about modern farming methods.

For instance, they should understand the application of various machines, such as tractors, combine harvesters, and precision farming technologies. These include the likes of GPS-guided machinery and drones.

They come in handy in farming processes such as soil preparation, planting, harvesting, and crop monitoring. They need drones, equipped with cameras and sensors for crop monitoring, soil analysis, and assessing plant health, providing valuable data for informed decision-making.

Also, digital agriculture platforms provide access to extension services, weather forecasts and market information. They assist to bridge the information gap and empower farmers with requisite knowledge.

On its part, Big Data and Analytics provide credible data on market trends, demand patterns, and pricing. These assist farmers to make informed decisions on what seeds to plant, when to do so and even with regards to selling the produce and the markets to sell them.

These are therefore, what the Federal Government with the Green Money Programme, as well as state governments should be doing to improve Nigeria’s food security.

