Tinubu Reveals Nigeria’s Debt Service To Revenue Ratio Drops To 65%

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu on Monday disclosed that Nigeria’s debt service-to-revenue ratio has decreased from approximately 97 per cent to 65 per cent.

The President who spoke during the swearing in of the seven new ministers at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja said his administration has managed to keep the country afloat despite inheriting an economy on the brink of bankruptcy.

He said, “For us, it was a challenge when the nation was servicing its debt with 97 per cent of its revenue. It was nothing but the edge of the cliff.

“But today, I can report to you that we have brought that down to 65 per cent, and we have never defaulted in meeting all obligations, both foreign and domestic.

“We have our head above water. All other countries around us and across the world are also facing challenges.”

This is coming after Afreximbank’s recent prediction that Nigeria’s debt service-to-revenue ratio could reach 110.4 percent in 2024.

