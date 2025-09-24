Nigeria’s Debt Service Bill: A Fiscal Trap Closing In

Fresh data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) has revealed that between January and March 2025, the Federal Government spent N2.61 trillion servicing domestic debt alone. That is nearly as much as the entire federal capital expenditure budget of recent years, consumed in just three months by the unrelenting appetite of creditors.

The numbers are as sobering as they are revealing. Interest payments accounted for N2.37 trillion of the outlay, while principal repayments added another N241.91 billion. On a daily basis, the government spent close to N29 billion just to stay current on its obligations.

For a country where total federal revenues have often struggled to cross N6–7 trillion annually, the scale of the debt-service burden is suffocating.

Weight of Bonds and Bills

Federal Government Bonds make up the largest share of Nigeria’s total debt, DMO’s latest data revealed. In Q1 2025, they gulped down N1.34 trillion in interest payments.

The month of March alone swallowed N611.7 billion, a figure that would be extraordinary in any context but becomes alarming in a country where social services are perennially underfunded. Added to this was N67.99 billion in interest on Nigeria’s US Dollar Bond that matured in March, translated into naira at a Central Bank rate of N1,511.80 to the dollar.

Treasury bills tell a similar story of escalation. Interest outflows jumped from N30.5 billion in January to N536.05 billion in March, bringing the quarterly total to N960.72 billion. This steep rise reflects the increasingly punitive yields demanded by investors in an environment of surging inflation, a volatile currency, and high policy rates.

For the government, it is a double-edged sword: while bills provide a short-term liquidity lifeline, they also lock it into ever more costly refinancing cycles. The FGN Savings Bond, though modest at N2.7 billion, is symbolic. Designed to democratize bond markets by drawing in retail investors, it represents Abuja’s strategy of spreading debt across as many hands as possible. Yet even this instrument contributes to the tightening noose of obligations.

A Historical Perspective

Nigeria’s debt story has always swung between extremes of complacency and panic. In the early 2000s, debt service consumed more than 70 per cent of government revenue, prompting the Paris Club debt relief deal of 2005. That episode, which wiped out $18 billion in obligations, was heralded as a fiscal rebirth.

For a while, its Debt-to-GDP ratios fell to single digits, and Abuja enjoyed room to invest in infrastructure and social programmes. But old habits die hard. Rising oil prices in the 2010s masked a creeping overreliance on borrowing. With oil accounting for over 70 per cent of government revenues, the 2014 oil price crash dealt a devastating blow.

Since then, debt levels have risen inexorably. By 2015, Nigeria’s domestic debt stock stood at about N10.8 trillion. A decade later, it swelled above N55 trillion, with debt service consuming well over 90% of revenues in some years. Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio, at roughly 42 per cent appears moderate by global standards. But this figure is deceptive, because GDP does not pay debt—revenue does.

Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio, at just 7–8 per cent, is among the lowest in the world, far below peers such as Kenya (16%), South Africa (27%), or even fragile Ghana (13%). This structural weakness ensures that every uptick in borrowing translates into an outsized drain on the treasury.

The Revenue–Debt Service Imbalance

The DMO’s Q1 2025 report crystallises a fundamental imbalance: the government is spending more on debt service than it raises in net revenues. For context, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) collected about N12.3 trillion in taxes in 2023, while total federally generated revenue was around N16 trillion.

If the domestic debt service bill of N2.61 trillion in just three months is annualised, it comes to over N10 trillion—before accounting for external debt obligations, which themselves have been mounting. This imbalance is not merely academic.

It means the government is effectively borrowing to service existing borrowings, a fiscal treadmill with no finish line. It also constrains public investment: roads remain potholed, hospitals underfunded, and universities shuttered by strikes, even as trillions are siphoned to bondholders and bill investors.

Capital Markets and Debt Overhang

Nigeria’s capital market is both a beneficiary and a victim of this fiscal dynamic. On the one hand, government securities provide investors—local pension funds, insurance companies, and banks— with a steady stream of highyielding instruments.

In recent auctions, FGN bonds have been oversubscribed, reflecting strong appetite for risk-free returns in a volatile macroeconomic environment. But this appetite carries costs. Crowding-out effects are real: with the government offering yields north of 18 per cent on treasury bills and 20 per cent on bonds, private firms struggle to raise affordable financing in the debt market.

Breaking this vicious cycle requires economic discipline which unfortunately is in short supply among the leadership

The banking sector, instead of channelling credit to productive enterprises, often prefers the comfort of parking funds in government paper. The result is an economy starved of capital for growth, even as savings are recycled into the government’s ever-expanding debt spiral.

The external dimension compounds this. Investors watch closely as Nigeria juggles its obligations. Every large redemption, such as the $500 million Eurobond that matured in July 2025, becomes a test of credibility. With reserves under pressure and the naira volatile, Nigeria must constantly reassure markets that it will not stumble into default.

Cost of Inflation and Exchange Rates

Nigeria’s debt service bill is not just a function of borrowing levels but also of macroeconomic management. Inflation, which remains in the high twenties, feeds directly into yields, pushing up interest costs. Meanwhile, exchange rate policy amplifies the burden of foreign-denominated obligations.

The March redemption of foreign promissory notes, at an externalisation rate of N1,537.62 to the dollar, is emblematic. For every dollar of debt, the government must marshal ever more naira, draining domestic liquidity and fuelling further inflationary pressures.

Policy Dilemmas and Reform Gaps

The policy dilemma is stark. Abuja has limited room to manoeuvre. Raising taxes is politically fraught, especially amid a costof-living crisis where households groan under food inflation exceeding 35 per cent. Cutting subsidies on petrol and electricity is economically logical but socially explosive. Borrowing more is a stopgap but risks triggering a crisis of confidence.

With recent fiscal and monetary policy reforms, the government is making radical efforts to broaden the tax base, enhance non-oil revenue, and privatise underperforming state assets. But progress is slow, and implementation is often uneven. Meanwhile, the debt-service meter ticks relentlessly.

Social and Political Implications

The fiscal squeeze has real social consequences. Every naira spent on debt service is a naira not spent on classrooms, clinics, or power plants. Public frustration simmers as citizens perceive a government beholden to creditors rather than to the populace. Politically, this dynamic erodes trust in institutions and fuels disillusionment, particularly among Nigeria’s vast youth population.

In the medium term, rising debt costs could also destabilise politics. If fiscal stress forces abrupt austerity—through subsidy removals, currency devaluations, or wage freezes—public anger could boil over. Nigeria’s democratic institutions have survived shocks before, but debt has a way of magnifying political fragility.

Lessons from Abroad

Nigeria is hardly alone in this quagmire. Across Africa, debt service has become the fiscal story of the decade. Ghana, which defaulted on its Eurobonds in 2022, now devotes over 70 per cent of revenues to debt service. Kenya spends more on debt than on education and health combined. Egypt, too, is locked in a cycle of refinancing and rollover.

The lesson is clear: countries with weak revenue bases cannot indefinitely finance development through borrowing. Eventually, markets demand their pound of flesh. Nigeria’s relative size and oil wealth provide some cushion, but not immunity. The world has changed; oil rents are no longer sufficient to underwrite fiscal profligacy.

Navigating the Future

What, then, is the path forward? Three elements stand out. First, Nigeria must accelerate revenue reforms. Raising the taxto-GDP ratio from seven per cent to 15 per cent over the next five years would not solve the problem overnight, but it would double fiscal space and reduce dependence on borrowing. Second, debt management strategies must shift.

Greater emphasis on concessional financing, lengthening maturities, and capping short-term borrowings could reduce rollover risks. Nigeria might also explore debt-for-development swaps, where obligations are exchanged for investments in climate or social sectors. Third, broader macroeconomic stabilisation is essential. Curbing inflation, stabilising the naira, and restoring investor confidence would ease upward pressure on yields. Without this, every refinancing cycle will become more expensive.

Last line

Nigeria’s Q1 2025 debt service bill is not just a set of numbers; it is a warning. The country is caught in a fiscal trap: low revenues beget high borrowing, which in turn begets high debt service, leaving little room for investment, which perpetuates low growth and low revenues.

Breaking this vicious cycle requires economic discipline which unfortunately is in short supply among the leadership. For now, the trajectory is clear. In three months, N2.6 trillion has vanished down the jaws of debt servicing. By December, that figure could surpass N10 trillion. The paradox of a wealthy yet indebted nation deepens. Nigeria is inching close to the brinks. The edge is visible.