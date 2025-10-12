Nigeria’s Debt Hits N152.4trn, Rises By N3trn In 3 Months

…experts warn of mounting fiscal pressure

Nigeria’s public debt has surged to N152.4 trillion as of June 30, 2025, representing an increase of N3.01 trillion or 2.01 per cent within just three months, according to fresh figures released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) yesterday.

The new figure marks another sharp rise under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, underscoring the government’s growing dependence on borrowing to finance fiscal deficits amid sluggish revenue growth and persistent currency instability.

In Dollar terms, the country’s debt stock expanded from $97.24 billion in March to $99.66 billion by June, a 2.49 per cent increase.

External debt deepens amid global uncertainty

A breakdown of the DMO data shows that Nigeria’s external debt climbed to $46.98 billion (N71.85 trillion) by mid-2025, up from $45.98 billion (N70.63 trillion) three months earlier.

The increase, analysts say, reflects sustained borrowing from multilateral lenders such as the World Bank, IMF, and African Development Bank. The World Bank remained Nigeria’s largest external creditor with $18.04 billion, mostly through the International Development Association (IDA), representing 38 per cent of total foreign obligations.

Multilateral institutions collectively accounted for $23.19 billion or 49.4 per cent of Nigeria’s external portfolio, while bilateral loans stood at $6.20 billion—dominated by the Export-Import Bank of China with $4.91 billion, followed by smaller exposures to France, Japan, India, and Germany.

Meanwhile, commercial borrowings, primarily through Eurobonds, stood at $17.32 billion, accounting for 36.9 per cent of external debt. Nigeria also owed $268.9 million in syndicated loans from private creditors.

Domestic debt still rising

On the home front, domestic debt rose to N80.55 trillion by June, up from N78.76 trillion in March, an increase of N1.79 trillion or 2.27 per cent. Federal Government Bonds continued to dominate, reaching N60.65 trillion (79.2 per cent) of total domestic liabilities.

This included N36.52 trillion in Naira-denominated bonds, N22.72 trillion in securitised Ways and Means advances from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and N1.40 trillion in Dollar bonds. Other components were Treasury Bills (N12.76 trillion), Sukuk Bonds (N1.29 trillion), Savings Bonds (N91.53 billion), Green Bonds (N62.36 billion), and Promissory Notes (N1.73 trillion).

Economists say the securitisation of the CBN’s Ways and Means lending converting short-term overdrafts into long-term-bonds, reflects continued fiscal pressure despite efforts to curb monetary expansion and restore investor confidence.

States’ debts add to pressure

According to the DMO, the Federal Government accounted for N141.08 trillion (92.6 per cent) of total debt, comprising N64.49 trillion in external and N76.59 trillion in domestic obligations. The 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) collectively owed N11.32 trillion (7.4 per cent), of which $4.81 billion (N7.36 trillion) was external and N3.96 trillion domestic.

Experts caution on sustainability

While the DMO maintains that Nigeria’s debt remains within “sustainable limits,” experts warn that the rising cost of servicing loans, coupled with exchange rate volatility, could erode fiscal stability and crowd out capital spending. Former Director-General of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), Prof.

Akpan Ekpo, said Nigeria’s debt trajectory “is worrisome” because “borrowing is outpacing revenue growth, and interest payments are already consuming over 90 per cent of government earnings.” He added: “The Tinubu administration needs to shift from borrowing for consumption to borrowing for productivity.

Without boosting exports and domestic manufacturing, debt sustainability will remain fragile.” Capital market expert and former Commissioner for Finance in Imo State, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, also expressed concern that the government’s rising reliance on Eurobonds exposes Nigeria to exchange rate and refinancing risks.

“Eurobonds are Dollardenominated and interestbearing. With the Naira’s depreciation, servicing them becomes more expensive. The focus should be on concessional financing and structural reforms to grow revenue,” Uwaleke said.

Fiscal reforms under pressure

The debt spike comes despite ongoing fiscal reforms aimed at improving non-oil revenue collection, rationalising expenditure, and stabilising the Naira through foreign exchange unification.

A senior DMO official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the current figures reflect, “legacy obligations and ongoing projects,” adding that “new borrowings are largely tied to infrastructure and budget support.”

However, independent analysts argue that Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio, though moderate at around 45 per cent, masks deeper liquidity concerns. “The real issue is not how much we owe, but how much we earn,” said Dr. Muda Yusuf, Director of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE).

He stressed: “With revenue-to-GDP still below 10 per cent, Nigeria’s fiscal space is extremely tight. Debt service will continue to weigh heavily on public finances unless we grow the economy faster and diversify revenue sources.”

Outlook

As Nigeria continues to seek ways to finance its N28.7 trillion 2025 budget deficit, analysts warn that without aggressive revenue mobilisation and prudent fiscal management, the nation could face tougher times ahead.

For now, the numbers tell a clear story: Nigeria’s debt burden is rising faster than its revenue base, and the cost of maintaining that debt is becoming increasingly unsustainable, a reality the Tinubu government must confront decisively.