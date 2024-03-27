Nigeria’s dead capital in real estate market hits $900bn

The value of dead capital in Nigeria’s real estate market has reached $900 billion due to spike in property prices, a report has said.

The report by BuyLetLive explained that a large chunk of value within the residential and land asset classes in Nigeria was lost due to the opaqueness in the market.

The report, put together by a research team led by Martin Uche, also explained that there was an overall spike in property prices with a double-digit increase in residential real estate prices across the country.

He noted: “The increases were underpinned by rising cost of building materials, foreign exchange volatilities and operational costs.”

Commenting on the commercial market, Uche said that since 2018, the commercial real estate market had continued to struggle either due to over supply, decreasing occupier pool and shrinking purchasing power, saying that this had been more pronounced in Lagos and Abuja, particularly in the market for large-scale prime retail and office projects.

Uche noted that the proptech spaces that was once a darling to investors hit a rough patch in the country in 2023 as a result of global financial market volatility, saying that Nigeria’s proptech startups had raised more than $7million in funding in 2022.

According to the report, “this constituted more than 43 per cent of the $16 million total funds raised in Kenya, Egypt and Nigeria combined.

However, in the last quarter of 2023, the report noted that the funding value had fallen to less than $2 million, representing a significant drop of over 70 per cent.

Also, the company’s Group Chief Executive Office, Engr Ola Daramola, noted in the second edition of its annual property price index report in Nigeria that 2023 was a particularly challenging year for the global economy, stressing that Nigerian real estate market was no exception.

Daramola added that BuyLetLive had strengthened its engineering team in 2023 and grew the inventory of properties on their platform and was also recognised by the Africa Housing Awards as the best online real estate portal of the year.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Gbenga Osowe added that the report contained a 38-page document that analyses price movements in Nigeria’s real estate market in 2023, saying that fixing the problem in the real estate sector from a private sector perspective would require concerted effort in market research.

He said that BuyLetLive was a Nigerian proptech that connects property seekers for rent, lease or purchase with verified real estate agents, developers and home owners, offering advisory and media promotion services to developers who want more visibility and leads for their developments.

According to him, “company boasts of a robust digital ecosystem enabling all stakeholders to interact more transparently and with ease. The proptech hinted at plans to roll out new products and services in the coming months as part of its mission to revolutionise Nigeria’s real estate industry leveraging technology.”