Nigeria’s Dangerous Baby Steps In Diplomatic Arena

Recently, a quiet but damning revelation in a national newspaper, landed like a tornado: several countries are reportedly uneasy about receiving newly appointed Nigerian Ambassadors and High Commissioners barely a year to the end of President Bola Tinubu’s tenure.

It is the kind of diplomatic embarrassment that does not trend on social media yet resonates loudly in foreign capitals and an unmistakable signal that Nigeria, once Africa’s diplomatic anchor, is now struggling for recognition in global politics. If true (and there is every reason to believe it is) then Nigeria is sinking deeper into a diplomatic quagmire. The Tinubu administration has operated without ambassadors for almost three years to the consternation of most Nigerians.

At a time Nigeria needs to engage on all fronts as a result of serious domestic challenges: insecurity, economy, etc., our Missions abroad are left unmanned. In diplomatic practice, the appointment of Ambassadors is not a casual domestic affair. It requires painstaking processes to ensure that the best hands are appointed to ensure effective representation.

When they are posted, a formal consent of the receiving state is required through the presentation of Letter of Credence to the President or head of government of the host country. Under Article 4 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, no Ambassador can be accredited without the prior consent (agreement) of the receiving state. Crucially, the Convention imposes no obligation on the host country to justify a refusal.

A nominee may therefore be rejected outright and without explanation, whether due to concerns about competence, political history, perceived hostility, prior public statements, intelligence assessments, age or health considerations, or even the timing and expected tenure of the appointment.

To announce ambassadorial postings so late in the life of an administration betrays not only lack of urgency, but confusion; not strategy, but an alarming absence of statecraft. In September 2023, Nigeria’s foreign policy machinery lurched into deep uncertainty when President Tinubu ordered the recall of all Nigerian Ambassadors and High Commissioners worldwide.

In one sweeping move, 109 envoys representing Africa’s most populous nation across 76 embassies, 22 high commissions, and several consulates were withdrawn. Ordinarily, the recall of envoys is part of routine diplomatic management and a chance to refresh and reposition personnel. But what followed in Nigeria was anything but routine. Nearly two years later, most of those missions still lacked substantive replacements.

In their place, diplomatic representation fell to chargés d’affaires and senior mission officers who, though often experienced, lacked the authority, access, and ceremonial standing of fully accredited Ambassadors and High Commissioners. The result has been a strategic vacuum in Nigeria’s foreign policy and a lacuna that not only weakened its ability to advance national interests but also exposed a fundamental failure of statecraft at a moment when the global environment demands active diplomacy.

President Tinubu’s decision to recall ambassadors in 2023 was publicly framed as part of a review of Nigeria’s foreign engagements and a reset of its diplomatic agenda. What was not clear at the time and remains glaring worrisome to discerning minds, is the absence of urgency in replacing those envoys. Multiple reports still described Nigerian Missions as rudderless without ambassadors.

Out of the hundreds appointed and cleared by the Senate recently, only four have been posted leaving a bemused nation wondering why this inexplicable inertia in diplomatic affairs. Diplomats and analysts have repeatedly warned that without ambassadors, Nigeria’s Missions will struggle to engage host governments at the highest levels, participate fully in bilateral and multilateral negotiations, follow through on critical economic, security, and cultural agreements, support citizens abroad in times of crisis, and attract investment or promote trade.

The absence of full Ambassadors particularly worsened visa disputes and slowed business facilitation with key partners such as the United States and the United Arab Emirates, a situation commentators argue might have been mitigated with effective diplomatic representation. One foreign policy expert put it succinctly: “Junior diplomats or chargés d’affaires simply do not have the access or influence that fully accredited ambassadors possess.

Nigeria is losing out.” For Nigeria, this is more than a procedural lapse; it is a reputational wound. A country once regarded as a middle power in global politics and the undisputed numero uno in Africa, now projects uncertainty and unseriousness. Diplomacy, after all, is not just about presence; it is about perception. And the prevailing perception of Nigeria among comity of nations is a state unsure of its priorities and blind to fast-paced changes in global politics.

This drift did not occur overnight. It reflects a deeper malaise within Nigeria’s political leadership, an insularity that mistakes domestic political logic for global reality. Too many of those entrusted with power are insufficiently grounded in governance and poorly versed in diplomatic norms. Nigeria increasingly operates in a parallel universe, assuming the rest of the world functions or malfunctions the way it does.

It does not, and it never has. The consequences are tangible: Nigeria has lost both substance and stature. The prolonged absence of ambassadors in strategic capitals like Washington DC, London, Moscow, Tel Aviv, Pretoria, Brussels, etc., have created a diplomatic vacuum at a critical moment. That vacuum weakened Nigeria’s ability to shape narratives, influence decisions, and defend its interests, including on sensitive security matters such as foreign military cooperation to combat banditry and terrorism in Nigeria.

In diplomacy, absence is never neutral; it is costly. The diplomatic silence did not go unnoticed at home. Political parties, foreign policy experts, and civil society organisations described the prolonged absence of ambassadors as embarrassing and detrimental to national interests. The African Democratic Congress (ADC), for instance, warned that continued delay could prompt partner nations to downgrade their own diplomatic presence in Nigeria, a symbolic but damaging blow to national prestige.