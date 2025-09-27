Nigeria’s Current Challenges Caused By Immediate Post-independence Leaders –Kolawole Taiwo

A former member of the House of Representatives from Ajeromi/Ifelodun Constituency in Lagos State, Hon. Musibau Kolawole Taiwo, has said that Nigeria’s present challenges stem from the leaders who took over the reins of power after Independence. Taiwo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also argued that no nation can completely avoid borrowing, adding that the current administration of President Bola Tinubu is on the right track.

Taiwo spoke on these and other national issues in this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI. Excerpts:

As the 2027 general elections are fast approaching, it appears the opposition want to gather against President Bola Tinubu based on the economic and security challenges in the country; do you think they would succeed in stopping Tinubu’s second term ambition?

It would be foolhardy of us to think we have an unopposed election; there has never been a time that we had an unopposed sitting president. So, one is not surprised if they want to contest, but one is surprised to hear that the issue of insecurity is not being handled well. We are all Nigerians and we know where we were on security and where we are now. Security is not like you trying to remove a plastic that falls into a well; security is a thing that happens spontaneously. Whoever wants to perpetrate insecurity cannot be there for one hour. It would be difficult, the kidnapping we are talking about happens in other parts of the world and even in the United States of America. Kidnapping is not new and even banditry. The Islamic hardliners got this from there, from ideological learning. They induce them with money and show them some things that are not real. The Gen Zs are fast to see many things, but they are also slow to see many things. What we were exposed to when we were growing up they are not exposed to them and because of the global village nature of the world, we think everything must come seamlessly. When there is a small difficulty they complain to the high heavens. These are some of the things that we see sometimes as opportunities and growth, but they see them as deficiencies. There was a time that we could not boast of five hours of electricity in Nigeria unlike now. What I noticed is that once a problem is solved, nobody wants to talk about it again, rather they look for another problem. Some of them do it to get money from the white men. Our people in the Diaspora, because of the problems they face there, they put pressure on the government. Some of them left Nigeria with the hope that things would be rosy and they got there and discovered the contrary. Some of them that sold their farms to travel abroad got there and started working in the farms of other people. They forgot that there was a time former president Olusegun Obasanjo mismanaged $16bn electricity funds.

Can we say he mismanaged it or the people under him did?

It is mismanagement, the president ought to be interested in such money. Even if you sent someone to go and procure items, you must be interested in how it is done.

But do you think this government is doing well economically?

I am a statistician and I know that there is no two ways about what they are doing. We used to be a country that is driven by importation, we even imported toothpick. When some people stand like this everything they wear are imported, and you think that economy would grow. Macro economy is about trade, what you buy and what you sell. It is about demand and supply, when the demand outweighs the supply, then prices of goods and services will go up. When what you sell is more than what you buy, then the economy will be affected. We have normal curve, which has to do with mean and variance. If the variance goes to zero; then you have a balanced situation, but when it skews, it is either positive or negative. When it skews negative, then your currency value will go down. That was what we had before, but that has changed. What we are selling now is more than what we are buying. They are pushing our economy to be driven by export and the value of our naira will go up.

If that is the case, how come the federal government keeps borrowing money?

It is not possible for the government not to borrow money because the revenues come in trickles and the expenses are in trillions, so there must be a stop-gap. For instance, in January, if you are yet to receive any revenue, you must still pay salaries. One of the major causes of insecurity or kidnapping is the situation of our roads. There are some areas where the vehicle would get to zero acceleration. In that situation, somebody can just hold a plastic knife and kidnap the whole people in a bus. But some people would just open their mouths and say all sorts of things. I remember when former governor Lateef Jakande constructed the Lekki-Epe Road in Lagos State. Prior to that time, what was the value of the land in that area? That was the old Maroko, but immediately the road was constructed, people now realised that it is a waterfront, and it’s one of the biggest things that pushed the economy and development of Lagos State. When somebody wakes up and say that the coastal road is not good, what is the meaning of that?

But it is quite expensive…

Do you think this government does not know what it is doing? I wonder how most of the people saying this think. You cannot compare how the white men fix their roads to how we are fixing our roads. They did the roads during the slave trade era; they made use of the slaves to build the roads free of charge to develop their countries. But there is nothing like that again, which is why they have started having problems there too with their infrastructure. One of the reasons President Donald Trump is having problem with his policy of Americans first is because he suddenly realised that the cheap labour is gone. Now, if you want to repair any of the seats in the house and you cannot do it yourself, you will call a company and they will tell you they can not do it until four, five days or few weeks later and for their coming to check it alone, you must pay even before they charge you and get the work done. But prior to that, someone will just come and you will pay him and he will go, they are now overpricing their ability, but these things are not in Nigeria. Secondly, right now, our share capital market shows that the investors want to come here. Now they are happy to come here and with that they’ll bring their money for investment. Just a few weeks ago, China came to Nigeria with $20billion. That is investment that will take care of all the unemployed; people are working now, it is only lazy people that are not working. There is crisis in the world; in the second term of the late president Muhammadu Buhari, we had COVID-19 for one year and we had shortfall of supply. When you have shortfall of supply for one week, it will take six months to recover. That alone was one of the reasons we had inflation. Now this government came and they had to stop fuel subsidy. We had even stopped it before they came, I was a member of the Appropriation Committee in the House of Reps, but Buhari dodged the whole thing. He opened up to the governors, they said it after Buhari died that he said President Bola Tinubu is a very strong person that he tried to remove subsidy three times, but that they advised him against it. He even said that if Tinubu had got to Aso Rock he wouldn’t have been able to remove subsidy. But the people that are not in government that are used to stealing are the ones complaining now. Do they really love Nigeria, imagine if Tinubu did not remove subsidy, the government would have collapsed. Prior to this, some state governments were running to banks to obtain loans, but immediately they started getting more money, they stopped going to banks to borrow money and they now have money for development. Constructing roads is part of development and I gave you an example of Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos State, which brought a lot of developments to that axis. We now have the Free Trade Zone, Deep sea port, airport, Dangote Refinery and others. All these got there because of the access road. The person that wanted to do it the other way, Buhari, he was unable to do it for eight years; he said he tried to do it three times and he couldn’t. They say that in the United States of America, when they had this kind of crisis, they would give people money, but this government has started giving people money too. What else do they want them to do? I am praying everyday that we must be very careful because if anything happens to this government, we will later regret it. We must let this government get it to a logical conclusion or get to where confidence would have been built. Someone once said that Tinubu did not commission a full project as Lagos State Governor and I said it is a lie because I was part of the government then as a lawmaker. He completed the mass transit project, which was led by the then deputy governor.

Nigeria would be 65 years after Independence on October 1, 1960, would you say we have anything to celebrate despite what we are having with our education, healthcare and others?

Most of the issues now are problems of the past. In the ’60s, we had the parliamentary system of government, the main opposition was taken to court and jailed and there was an attack from the military killing one section of the country and there was reprisal, when another section was killed. Is that how to start a nation, those things started from there and not now? Former head of state, Yakubu Gowon came and they overthrew him and the late Gen. Murtala Muhammed came and he started importation of Uncle Bens Rice and what have you. They turned our economy from export to import-driven. But with this government, we are now export-driven. In the past, a Hausaman would not eat frozen meat or chicken, but they changed our belief that they are the best. So, Murtala brought Uncle Bens Rice and people stopped eating local rice. Then corruption started, and we believed that we had oil and we were importing everything. Then look at the 1979 election organised by the then military head of state, Olusegun Obasanjo, when nobody won the expected 2/3 majority, yet somebody was declared as the winner.

What do you say about the criticism of President Tinubu by former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai?

I used to respect el-Rufai before, but not now. He abused President Tinubu directly; somebody of that level should not abuse people directly. You are looking at things from a myopic view and you stick to it. You are saying you don’t know the mother or wife of the president, that is too childish; you are talking about a sitting president like that. You are someone that people revered as a former governor; you think it’s easy to be the president of Nigeria. The President of Nigeria now is different from the government of Nigeria then. In the past, they were not doing anything if not they would have seen the massive fraud being done under them. The President said that the whole thing had been cleaned up and someone is abusing the president for saying that. He said that whoever demands money from you as an investor, ‘come and tell me.’ He also said ‘don’t even give them.’ I don’t know what else they expect from the President who is the chief marketer of Nigeria. You want him to tell them we are corrupt. Do we want a better economy that will give us tomorrow or poor economy?