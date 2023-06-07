Nigeria’s naira fell further against the dollar to a record low at the parallel market on Friday, complicating the Central Bank’s efforts to rein in the rapid rise in the price of goods and services in the import-dependent nation.

New Telegraph gathered that this is due to heavy demand from industries and importers for the forex.

The Central Bank of Africa’s biggest economy sold Dollar at 645 Naira, adding to speculation that a devaluation may be in the cards after the inauguration of a new president last month.

In official trading on the Nigeria Exchange, the currency slipped as much as 0.7%, the most in almost six months before paring losses to 467.04 naira a dollar as of 2:40 p.m. local time.

Nigeria’s dollar earnings and reserves are decreasing heavily and the government uses multiple exchange rates to manage supply and demand for foreign currency.

Most residents who can’t get hold of the forex on the main market or at auctions are forced to turn to black market trading where the naira is about 40% weaker.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu announced a plan to adopt a uniform exchange rate during his inauguration last month, part of a program to boost investments and grow the economy.

Last week, the central bank denied a report that there was a steep decline in the official naira rate.

“The president has said we don’t need all those windows, so it’s a question of time for the currency to find its real value at the official trade,” Adetilewa Adebajo, economist and chief executive with Lagos-based CFG Advisory said by phone.

FCG Advisory expects the currency to trade at about 650 Naira a dollar following a devaluation, Adebajo said. “When you have multiple rates or a static exchange mechanism it works against you.”