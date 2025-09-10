Nigeria’s Currency Gains Mask Fragile Underpinnings

Nigeria’s financial markets trended curiously display last week. On the surface, the naira strengthened, government securities rallied, and liquidity was plentiful. Yet, beneath the veneer of stability lies an economy still tethered to fickle foreign inflows and heavyhanded central bank interventions.

For casual observers, the gains might suggest that President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms are beginning to take hold. The naira appreciated in the official window, stabilised in the parallel market, and foreign reserves nudged upward.

But peel back the layers, and a more precarious reality emerges: Nigeria’s currency stability rests on transient capital inflows and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) interventions—props that cannot hold forever.

Liquidity High, Confidence Low

The numbers themselves tell a compelling story. Foreign exchange inflows fell to just US$567 million, a nearly 20 per cent drop compared to the previous week. Of this amount, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)— renowned for their opportunism and notorious for rapid exits—accounted for the largest share at 32.5 per cent, according to FMDQ data.

The CBN, unwilling to risk a liquidity squeeze, contributed almost as much, supplying 30.5 per cent of total inflows. Exporters and corporates chipped in far less, highlighting Nigeria’s narrow base of dollar supply. Consequently, gross reserves ticked up slightly.

But as market watchers know, this is cold comfort when the marginal supply of foreign exchange is still dominated by hot money and central bank interventions. Meanwhile, onshore naira liquidity was anything but tight. At one point, the banking system was swimming in N1.99 trillion, buoyed by hefty Open Market Operation (OMO) repayments. Predictably, investors channelled these funds into government paper, oversubscribing the CBN’s auction more than twofold.

Yields fell across the curve as demand pushed up prices, with both Treasury bills and bonds closing the week on a bullish note. For the government, this meant cheaper borrowing costs. For investors, it reflected a dearth of safe alternatives. But for the economy, it underscored a structural imbalance: abundant naira liquidity chasing too few dollar assets.

A Currency Managed, Not MarketDriven

The appreciation of the naira in the official market—settling at N1,514.87/$—is being touted by policymakers as evidence of stabilisation. Yet analysts say it is less a sign of genuine supply-demand balance than of meticulous central bank fine-tuning.

The fact that the parallel market held steady at N1,540/$ hints at temporary calm, not lasting confidence. “The truth is, the market is not yet fully market-driven and the value of the naira is still being managed,” said David Adonri, Chief Executive of Highcap Securities.

“Foreign inflows into the FX market dropped last week, yet the naira still appreciated by over one per cent. That shows the CBN has resumed defending the naira to give an impression of stability.” Adonri’s warning is stark: “The central bank does not print hard currency. If external inflows remain weak while the CBN continues to deplete reserves, the current stability cannot be sustained. That is why the FX market still carries a big question mark.”

Fragility Beneath the Numbers

The fragility of Nigeria’s external accounts is hardly new. Oil remains the country’s dominant source of hard currency, but production is bedevilled by theft, pipeline vandalism, and underinvestment. Non-oil exports remain tepid, while the much-vaunted diaspora remittances, though helpful, are no substitute for genuine export competitiveness.

In the absence of robust, selfsustaining inflows, Nigeria leans on portfolio capital—funds that rush in when yields are juicy but exit at the slightest whiff of turbulence. It is a cycle the country knows too well: surges in hot money create temporary strength, only for outflows to trigger sharp depreciation and inflationary spikes.

Chief Blakey Ijezie, a seasoned economic analyst, put it bluntly: “Foreign portfolio inflows dropped last week, even though they remained the single largest source of forex.

The worrying part is that these inflows are falling despite attractive interest rates in Nigerian Treasury bills and bonds.” Why, then, are investors staying away? “It’s about optics,” Ijezie explained. “Nigeria is not seen as an investment destination at the moment. Security issues, currency volatility, and weak confidence all weigh heavily. A foreign investor who earns 3–5% abroad in a stable environment won’t be tempted by double-digit returns here if the risk of sudden devaluation looms large.”

History Weighs on Confidence

The scepticism is rooted in Nigeria’s history of currency mismanagement. Under former President Muhammadu Buhari, the official exchange rate was held at N400 while the parallel market soared to N700, creating distortions that spooked investors. After the post

The CBN, unwilling to risk a liquidity squeeze, contributed almost as much, supplying 30.5 per cent of total inflows

election devaluation in 2023, the rate spiralled to over N1,500/$. “Investors use history as a guide,” Ijezie observed. “Foreigners fear the next shock could push the naira to N3,000. That uncertainty keeps capital away.” Adonri added that macroeconomic improvements—better revenue performance, modest GDP growth, and some easing of inflation—have not translated into currency confidence. “From the FX market perspective, those improvements are fragile,” he said.

Discordant Signals

Investors are also struggling with mixed signals. While yields on Treasury bills and bonds declined due to strong demand, OMO rates— designed largely to attract foreign capital—remained elevated. The divergence has created confusion.

“In the open market operations, yields have not declined,” Adonri noted. “This creates discordant signals—falling yields in one segment, stable in another—making the investment landscape harder to read.” The equities market has also suffered. With banking sector results withheld by the CBN, uncertainty has dampened demand for bank stocks—the main drivers of the market. As investors shift into fixed income, equities continue to slide.

Optics of Leadership

Confidence is as much about perception as policy, and here too Nigeria stumbles. Ijezie was unsparing in his critique of the political optics: “If your president prefers to vacation abroad instead of patronising local tourism, it sends the wrong signal. Investors are watching. They ask: if the leader himself doesn’t feel comfortable in his own country, why should we bring our money here?” He added, “This is not the time for luxury trips abroad.

With insecurity still ravaging communities, leadership must be seen at home, confronting challenges. Every trip abroad erodes confidence and tells both citizens and investors that Nigeria is unstable.”

Broader Economic Consequences

The reliance on hot money and CBN interventions carries deeper costs. It fosters instability, with boom-bust cycles that reverberate across the economy. Businesses cannot plan effectively when the exchange rate is unpredictable. Households face volatile prices that erode purchasing power.

The government, instead of laying long-term foundations, is perpetually firefighting. Adonri underscored this point: “The shift into fixed income shows that investors perceive the economy as troubled and are prioritising safety over riskier assets. It is not a vote of confidence—it is a flight to caution.”

What Nigeria Must Do

Breaking the cycle requires more than tinkering with monetary policy. Nigeria must generate sustainable foreign exchange. That means: Improving oil production efficiency, ensuring pipelines are secure and investments flow into upstream assets. Diversifying exports, especially in agriculture and manufacturing, to reduce dependence on oil.

Deepening services exports, such as digital technologies, creative industries, and professional services. Enhancing governance and perception, by demonstrating seriousness in tackling insecurity and projecting stability at home. “Our economy is in dire straits,” Ijezie warned.

“Stability cannot be dictated from Paris or London. It must come from Abuja and Lagos. Until Nigeria projects seriousness at home—security, governance, and currency management— foreign inflows will continue to shrink.”

A False Calm

For now, the local markets appear to be basking in liquiditydriven rallies. The naira looks steady. Government borrowing costs are easing. But this calm rests on fragile foundations. The dominance of portfolio flows and the CBN’s invisible hand mean that today’s strength could just as easily become tomorrow’s crisis.

Nigeria has walked this path before: temporary stability, followed by sudden reversals. Unless the country makes structural changes—boosting exports, diversifying its economy, and restoring investor confidence—each rally will be less a sign of resilience than a temporary reprieve As Adonri put it, “the FX market still carries a big question mark.”

Conclusion

Nigeria’s currency gains are not meaningless. They signal that, in the short term, the government and the central bank retain the tools to steady the ship. But they also mask the fragility beneath— a dependence on hot money, a lack of export dynamism, and an economy still weighed down by perception risks.

History has shown that such stability is rarely durable. Unless Nigeria confronts the deeper issues—structural diversification, governance reforms, and credible policy execution—today’s apparent gains may prove fleeting. For the moment, the naira looks stronger. But the question is not whether the rally is real. The question is how long it can last.